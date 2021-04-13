Episode 63: Pigmentation Nation

People hold up a Black Lives Matter banner as they march during a demonstration against racial inequality in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2020.
(Erin Scott/Reuters)
Victor discusses the rationale behind the elites’ wokeness, the cannibalism of revolutions, how race trumps all, the MSM’s preference for the noble lie, and the value of the American iconoclast. This episode is sponsored by Shraga Kawior.
VDH:
Wealthy and Woke
VDH:
Can the Great ‘Awokening’ Succeed?
VDH:
Eeyore’s Cabinet: Noble Lies?
VDH:
Optimism Inc.: Serendipity on the Farm
Michael Vlahos:
Church of Woke: Next American Religion?
Rod Dreher:
Elites vs. America
VDH Social Media and More:
Website:
Victor Davis Hanson Private Papers
VDH Newsletter:
Week in Review
Parler:
@VictorDavisHanson
Facebook personal:
Victor Davis Hanson
Facebook group:
The Victor Davis Hanson Fan Club
Facebook group:
VDH’s Morning Cup
Twitter:
@VDHanson
Author:
Victor Davis Hanson page at Amazon
The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.
5:16 PM
The rationale behind the elites’ wokeness, the cannibalism of revolutions, how race trumps all, the MSM’s preference for the noble lie, and the value of the American iconoclast.
April 6, 2021
Victor takes on Joe Biden; the radical new rules imposed on post-America; COVID realities; Delta, Major League Baseball, and more.
March 30, 2021
Victor takes on the latest Fauci winging-it, flip floppery, whether America is committing suicide, the trouble of our military’s progressive “recalibration,” and more.
March 23, 2021
Victor discusses America’s new class warfare, the foreign-policy consequences of our Feeble POTUS, the Biden Administration’s getting out-manipulated by Red China and Russia, and more.
March 16, 2021
The madness at America’s open southern border, media legendizing, the left’s “Imaginarium,” Biden first national address, and more.
March 9, 2021
Victor discusses an incoherent presidency, whether America has gained sufficient antibodies to fight the WOKE pandemic, and more.
March 2, 2021
Victor discusses the neutron bomb effect of COVID, Biden and 2022, Trump at CPAC, Dr. Seuss on Mulberry Street, and more.
February 23, 2021
Amazon disappears Ryan Anderson’s important 2018 book, amigo Rush Limbaugh remembered, and more.
February 16, 2021
Victor takes on the Lincoln Project, Andrew Cuomo, Big Tech’s Trump-hate, Parler, Officer Brian Sicknick’s death, and more.
February 9, 2021
Victor discusses his friend Thomas Sowell; California governor Gavin Newson; the second Trump impeachment; and his essay on the Left’s agenda.