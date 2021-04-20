Episode 64: Our First Woke President

President Joe Biden delivers his first prime time address from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., March 11, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Victor discusses the Joe Biden who never was, the political uses of the death of Officer Sicknick, Biden’s determination to upset the peace Trump handed him, Maxine Waters’ riot mongering, the declining role of religion in America, the stale immigration dreams of George W. Bush, and the highs and lows of General Douglas MacArthur. This episode is sponsored by the Bradley Foundation’s speak series, We the People.

Show Notes:

VDH Social Media and More:

Sponsor:

The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast is hosted by Jack Fowler and produced by Sarah Colleen Schutte.