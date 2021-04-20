Episode 64: Our First Woke President

Victor discusses the Joe Biden who never was, the political uses of the death of Officer Sicknick, Biden’s determination to upset the peace Trump handed him, Maxine Waters’ riot mongering, the declining role of religion in America, the stale immigration dreams of George W. Bush, and the highs and lows of General Douglas MacArthur. This episode is sponsored by the Bradley Foundation’s speak series, We the People.
Show Notes:
- VDH: The Joe Biden Who Never Was
- VDH: How to Start a War
- Gallup Poll: U.S. Church Membership Falls Below Majority for First Time
