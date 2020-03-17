Episode 7: The Case for Trump Is Out. Meanwhile, the Boomerang.

On the Saint Patrick’s Day episode, Victor predicts that China’s Communists rue what they begat, talks about the new (paperback) updated and expanded edition of The Case for Trump, scopes out the reelection chances of POTUS, and heralds the American men and women who sweat, strain, and keep us alive.
VDH: The China Boomerang
VDH: Remembering Who Is Keeping Us-Alive
VDH: The new paperback edition of The Case for Trump
