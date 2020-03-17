Episode 7: The Case for Trump Is Out. Meanwhile, the Boomerang.

President Donald Trump with members of the coronavirus task force during the daily briefing at the White House, March 17, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

On the Saint Patrick’s Day episode, Victor predicts that China’s Communists rue what they begat, talks about the new (paperback) updated and expanded edition of The Case for Trump, scopes out the reelection chances of POTUS, and heralds the American men and women who sweat, strain, and keep us alive.

