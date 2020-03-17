Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 7: The Case for Trump Is Out. Meanwhile, the Boomerang.

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
President Donald Trump with members of the coronavirus task force during the daily briefing at the White House, March 17, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

On the Saint Patrick’s Day episode, Victor predicts that China’s Communists rue what they begat, talks about the new (paperback) updated and expanded edition of The Case for Trump, scopes out the reelection chances of POTUS, and heralds the American men and women who sweat, strain, and keep us alive.

VDH: The China Boomerang

VDH: Remembering Who Is Keeping Us-Alive

VDH: The new paperback edition of The Case for Trump 

Rich Lowry: Trump’s Coronavirus Response Isn’t the Work of a Dictator

Scott Rasmussen: Poll revealing strong public support for Coronavirus actions 

World

More Bad News Out of Italy 

By
Italy experienced the most deaths in a 24-hour period of any country during the pandemic, including China: The coronavirus continued its assault on Italy, the hardest hit country outside of China, with officials on Sunday reporting the number of deaths rose to 1,809 — a 25 percent increase over the day before ... Read More
NR PLUS Religion

The End Is Near? Three Apocalyptic Novels

By
When will the world end? People have been asking this question . . . since the beginning. Virtually every religious tradition accounts for the end times. Christianity, with the Second Coming, is no exception. During the public ministry of Jesus, his disciples pressed him on this very point. “Tell us,” they ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

Notes from the Great Plague

By
Today in plague news: My favorite Presbyterian church canceled its Sunday worship services for this week. That probably is wise: I am admittedly a little fuzzy on the Calvinist doctrine of predestination, but why take an unnecessary risk? If Americans are, as I hope they are, turning to prayer in these anxious ... Read More
