Podcasts The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast

Episode 8: Crisis Waste Not, Want Not: Clyburn, Pelosi, Schumer, and Viral Politics

Hosted by Victor Davis Hanson
The Capitol building in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Midway through America’s effort at social distancing, Victor discusses his first-hand experience with the economics of panics, about Capitol Hill Democrats loading up coronavirus relief legislation with an ideological wish list, and the geographically, socially, and ideologically driven coverage of the Wuhan virus.

Economy & Business

Health Care

World

