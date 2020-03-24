Episode 8: Crisis Waste Not, Want Not: Clyburn, Pelosi, Schumer, and Viral Politics

Midway through America’s effort at social distancing, Victor discusses his first-hand experience with the economics of panics, about Capitol Hill Democrats loading up coronavirus relief legislation with an ideological wish list, and the geographically, socially, and ideologically driven coverage of the Wuhan virus.
Most Popular
Congressional Democrats Add Last-Minute Ideological Demands to Coronavirus Relief Package
A senior Republican Senate aide tells NRO: As Leader Schumer continues to hold up the desperately-needed relief package, the last-minute list of demands from Pelosi’s and Schumer’s ideological wish list are coming into focus. Below are some of the new, non-coronavirus-related demands that popped up after ... Read More
Congressional Democrats Add Last-Minute Ideological Demands to Coronavirus Relief Package
A senior Republican Senate aide tells NRO: As Leader Schumer continues to hold up the desperately-needed relief package, the last-minute list of demands from Pelosi’s and Schumer’s ideological wish list are coming into focus. Below are some of the new, non-coronavirus-related demands that popped up after ... Read More
Dem Rep. Told Colleagues Coronavirus Bill Is ‘Tremendous Opportunity to Restructure Things to Fit Our Vision’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) worked to scupper the phase-three coronavirus relief package on Sunday after Majority Whip James Clyburn (D., S.C.) told caucus members last week that the bill was “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” Clyburn’s comments came on a ... Read More
Dem Rep. Told Colleagues Coronavirus Bill Is ‘Tremendous Opportunity to Restructure Things to Fit Our Vision’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) worked to scupper the phase-three coronavirus relief package on Sunday after Majority Whip James Clyburn (D., S.C.) told caucus members last week that the bill was “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” Clyburn’s comments came on a ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
The Chinese Wild-Animal Industry and Wet Markets Must Go
The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, in effect the executive committee of the Chinese Communist Party, in late February issued an edict banning the country’s "wet markets," including those in Wuhan, the source of the current COVID-19 outbreak. The statement notes that “it is necessary ... Read More
The Chinese Wild-Animal Industry and Wet Markets Must Go
The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, in effect the executive committee of the Chinese Communist Party, in late February issued an edict banning the country’s "wet markets," including those in Wuhan, the source of the current COVID-19 outbreak. The statement notes that “it is necessary ... Read More
To Protect the Future, Hold China to Account
In the winter of 2002–2003, the deadly SARS coronavirus exploded out of China’s ‘wet-blood’ wildlife markets. SARS infected over 8,000 people worldwide and killed almost 800. Yet post-crisis, China laxly enforced bans on the offending markets, only to permit them to flourish soon thereafter. Today’s ... Read More
To Protect the Future, Hold China to Account
In the winter of 2002–2003, the deadly SARS coronavirus exploded out of China’s ‘wet-blood’ wildlife markets. SARS infected over 8,000 people worldwide and killed almost 800. Yet post-crisis, China laxly enforced bans on the offending markets, only to permit them to flourish soon thereafter. Today’s ... Read More
Dem. Senator Breaks with Party on Coronavirus Stimulus, ‘Embarrassed’ by Partisan Negotiations
Senator Doug Jones (D., Ala.) on Monday afternoon broke with fellow Democrats to vote in favor of a fast-tracking an economic stimulus bill aimed at offsetting the effects of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Jones had voted against cloture on Sunday, and was the only Democratic senator to break rank in Monday's ... Read More
Dem. Senator Breaks with Party on Coronavirus Stimulus, ‘Embarrassed’ by Partisan Negotiations
Senator Doug Jones (D., Ala.) on Monday afternoon broke with fellow Democrats to vote in favor of a fast-tracking an economic stimulus bill aimed at offsetting the effects of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Jones had voted against cloture on Sunday, and was the only Democratic senator to break rank in Monday's ... Read More
This Is Not Sustainable
Countries have experienced economic depressions before, but not usually as a matter of choice. The nationwide coronavirus shutdowns over the past two weeks have ground parts of the country to a halt. We have probably never before in our history seen so much economic activity vaporize so quickly -- within days ... Read More
This Is Not Sustainable
Countries have experienced economic depressions before, but not usually as a matter of choice. The nationwide coronavirus shutdowns over the past two weeks have ground parts of the country to a halt. We have probably never before in our history seen so much economic activity vaporize so quickly -- within days ... Read More
When Will It End?
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
When Will It End?
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
The Catastrophe in Italy
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
The Catastrophe in Italy
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
No, President Trump Did Not Make Anyone Ingest Fish Tank Cleaner
From NBC News comes one of the most irresponsible pieces of "journalism" I've seen in a long while. It revolves around an interview with a 61-year-old woman from Arizona who is currently in the ICU, and who, tragically, just saw her husband die in front of her. In tone, it is cast as a public-service announcement ... Read More
No, President Trump Did Not Make Anyone Ingest Fish Tank Cleaner
From NBC News comes one of the most irresponsible pieces of "journalism" I've seen in a long while. It revolves around an interview with a 61-year-old woman from Arizona who is currently in the ICU, and who, tragically, just saw her husband die in front of her. In tone, it is cast as a public-service announcement ... Read More
Loading...