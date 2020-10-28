The Biden-Integrity Laffer

On today’s episode, Victor discusses the consequences of the final presidential debate, his new National Review essay comparing Trump and Biden, Anthony Boboluski exposing the business practices of The Big Guy and his family, Trump and the polls, the black vote, the possible political impact of the riots in Philadelphia, and “Never Trump” handwringing.
Journalists claim they can’t cover the New York Post’s Hunter Biden email scoop because the underlying evidence has yet to been verified. Also, they won’t look for any verifying evidence because there isn’t enough evidence.
It’s quite the conundrum.
Because other than the now-corroborated emails, ...
Senator Ted Cruz (R., Texas) slammed Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, comparing the company to a "Democratic super PAC."
The Committee last week voted to subpoena Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, after both platforms reduced circulation or ...
In the 1970s, Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen made impressions on pop-music culture with romantic rock landmarks, Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours album and Springsteen’s Born to Run. But their new 2020 releases, Nicks’s single “Show Them the Way” and Springsteen’s Letter to You film and album, make the ...
Editor’s Note: If you would like to read more pros and cons on voting for President Trump, further essays on the subject, each from a different perspective, can be found here, here, here, here, and here. These articles, and the one below, reflect the views of the individual authors, not of the National ...
The anonymous Trump administration official who penned the tell-all memoir titled A Warning and an anti-Trump Op-Ed in the New York Times was revealed on Wednesday to be Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security.
Taylor is currently a contributor to CNN and an adviser at ...
Recently released Census Bureau data from the 2019 American Community Survey (ACS) show that in the first two years of the Trump administration, growth in the immigrant population (legal and illegal) averaged only about 200,000 a year, which stands in stark contrast with the roughly 650,000 a year from 2010 to ...
Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf ordered National Guardsmen to Philadelphia on Tuesday, following a night of riots that left 30 police officers injured and various businesses vandalized.
The riots began after police shot and killed 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr., an African American man, who officers said ...
If Justice Barrett votes as her mentor Justice Scalia did, she will be part of an ascendant conservative majority on the Supreme Court. What kinds of decisions can we expect from this majority? Short answer: Ask Brett Kavanaugh.
Contrary to how journalists frame each seat change on the Court, comparing the new ...
We don’t know yet what will happen in the presidential election, but the odds clearly favor a Joe Biden victory, and even more strongly favor the Democrats holding the House. Harry Truman in 1948 was the only president whose party retook the House before the end of his presidency, after losing it. If Biden ...
