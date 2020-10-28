The Biden-Integrity Laffer

Former Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del., August 20, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

On today’s episode, Victor discusses the consequences of the final presidential debate, his new National Review essay comparing Trump and Biden, Anthony Boboluski exposing the business practices of The Big Guy and his family, Trump and the polls, the black vote, the possible political impact of the riots in Philadelphia, and “Never Trump” handwringing.

This episode is produced by Sarah Schuette

