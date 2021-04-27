The Last Episode: Taking on the Racists of the New Anti-Racism 

Victor Davis Hanson

On this 65th and final episode (with assurances to all that VDH will be offering his wisdom on other podcast venues in the very near future), Victor discusses bureaucrats and their mask permutations, the GOP’s likely impossible search for another Shane, the racist benchmarks of the BLM-Woke Axis, and the limits of how much “ruin” America can sustain before it’s . . . ruined. This episode is sponsored by Shraga Kawior and the Bradley Foundation’s speak series, “We the People.”

VDH: The New Antiracism Is the Old Racism

VDH: How Much Ruin Do We Have Left?

Bradley Foundation “We The People” Speaker Series

“We the People” new episode: Wilfred McClay and Peter Wood

National Association of Scholars

Center for the History of Liberty

Forthcoming VDH book: The Dying Citizen: How Progressive Elites, Tribalism, and Globalization Are Destroying the Idea of America

