Episode 1: The Launch

On the inaugural episode of The Victor Davis Hanson Podcast, the great historian and writer discusses election manipulators, West-hating progressive cowards, the lessons of Yalta, Bernie Sanders, and so much more (including reaction to Rush Limbaugh’s shocking health announcement).
Most Popular
Trump Wins Again
Trying to dislodge a president whose approval ratings have been stuck well below 50 percent for virtually his entire presidency, in an atmosphere of economic effervescence, Democrats would be smart to signal voters that they won’t bring about major policy shifts but will restore decorous behavior. Instead, ... Read More
Trump Wins Again
Trying to dislodge a president whose approval ratings have been stuck well below 50 percent for virtually his entire presidency, in an atmosphere of economic effervescence, Democrats would be smart to signal voters that they won’t bring about major policy shifts but will restore decorous behavior. Instead, ... Read More
The Trump Impeachment Saga Will Have Long-Term Consequences for Republicans
As the impeachment trial fizzles out this week, I'm left wondering if the GOP has lost its mind, because the only other choice is that I have. I'm not referring to the Republican senators' collective decision not to remove the president from office. I've always argued that this was a question reasonable people ... Read More
The Trump Impeachment Saga Will Have Long-Term Consequences for Republicans
As the impeachment trial fizzles out this week, I'm left wondering if the GOP has lost its mind, because the only other choice is that I have. I'm not referring to the Republican senators' collective decision not to remove the president from office. I've always argued that this was a question reasonable people ... Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
Video
AOC’s District Poll Numbers Are Bad
According to a Quinnipiac poll, 36 percent of respondents had an unfavorable view of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Read More
The Super Bowl Halftime Farce
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
The Super Bowl Halftime Farce
Can spectacle ever just be spectacle, an end in itself? Not at this year’s Super Bowl. In case you missed the halftime extravaganza, Latina popstars Jennifer Lopez, aged 50, and Shakira, aged 43, sang alongside children in cages while enacting scenes from a high-end strip club. Some argued that the routine ... Read More
‘Mitt Romney. Not One of Us.’
The GOP word of the day is “inappropriate,” apparently. Republicans are willing to concede that President Trump’s handling of Ukraine was “inappropriate” -- some of them are, at least. Others are staying loyal. “Inappropriate” was Lamar Alexander’s word. It is counted courageous in some ... Read More
‘Mitt Romney. Not One of Us.’
The GOP word of the day is “inappropriate,” apparently. Republicans are willing to concede that President Trump’s handling of Ukraine was “inappropriate” -- some of them are, at least. Others are staying loyal. “Inappropriate” was Lamar Alexander’s word. It is counted courageous in some ... Read More
Pelosi Defends Shredding of Trump’s SOTU Address: ‘It Was the Courteous Thing To Do’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) released a statement Tuesday night defending her decision to rip up President Trump’s speech following Tuesday’s State of the Union address, calling it a “manifesto of mistruths.” Pelosi stood up and shredded her copy of Trump’s address after the president ... Read More
Pelosi Defends Shredding of Trump’s SOTU Address: ‘It Was the Courteous Thing To Do’
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) released a statement Tuesday night defending her decision to rip up President Trump’s speech following Tuesday’s State of the Union address, calling it a “manifesto of mistruths.” Pelosi stood up and shredded her copy of Trump’s address after the president ... Read More
Pelosi’s Petty Move
On the menu today: I don’t know about you, but I’m really eager to dive into today’s topics. For once, we’ve got four consequential stories brewing simultaneously: Trump’s reelection argument in the State of the Union Address and House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to literally tear it up on camera ... Read More
Pelosi’s Petty Move
On the menu today: I don’t know about you, but I’m really eager to dive into today’s topics. For once, we’ve got four consequential stories brewing simultaneously: Trump’s reelection argument in the State of the Union Address and House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to literally tear it up on camera ... Read More
The Art of Warping Elections
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
The Art of Warping Elections
No sooner were Democrats’ Trump-Russia collusion charges debunked than they began to claim that Trump will do again in 2020 what Robert Mueller found he did not do in 2016: rig the election. After 22 months, nearly 500 subpoenas, and somewhere around $35 million in costs, special counsel Robert Mueller’s ... Read More
Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble
On the menu today: Impeachment ends, just as the Democratic presidential primary starts to get really bizarre and unpredictable. Wait, the Democrats Have to Nominate Somebody, Right? As discussed a bit on the latest edition of The Editors podcast, the Democratic presidential primary is surprisingly, ... Read More
Joe Biden Is in Real Trouble
On the menu today: Impeachment ends, just as the Democratic presidential primary starts to get really bizarre and unpredictable. Wait, the Democrats Have to Nominate Somebody, Right? As discussed a bit on the latest edition of The Editors podcast, the Democratic presidential primary is surprisingly, ... Read More
The Democrats’ Clown Car
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More
The Democrats’ Clown Car
As of this writing (early afternoon on Tuesday) the results of the Iowa caucuses — the Hawkeye cauci, as Rush Limbaugh calls them — remain unknown. How in hell is that possible? Because the intellectual titans who insist that they can (if only we give them sufficiently uncontested powers of official ... Read More
Loading...