Amazon 4th-Quarter Earnings
Jan. 31, 2020
2020 March for Life Attracts Massive Crowds
Culture with Kat Timpf: Joe Biden Must Stop Lying about the Iraq War
Culture with Kat Timpf: FDA’s New Vape Ban ‘May Kill People’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Fitness Guru Faces Backlash after Criticizing ‘Glamorized’ Obesity
Culture with Kat Timpf: Teacher’s Actions to Remove Student’s Trump Pin Are ‘Cruel’ and ‘Ironic’
Culture with Kat Timpf: College’s Cancellation of Anti-Racist Play Takes ‘Progressive-ness’ Too Far
Culture with Kat Timpf: Kamala’s Attack on Tulsi Exemplifies Dangerous Partisanship
Culture with Kat Timpf: Harvard Protesters, Stop Fighting Objective Journalism
Culture with Kat Timpf: Stanford Students, Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Put You ‘At Risk’
Culture with Kat Timpf: NYPD’s Churros Arrests Show How Big Government Can Be Bad
Culture with Kat Timpf: The U.S. Should Follow Oklahoma’s Example on Inmate Releases
Culture with Kat Timpf: Harvard’s Student Newspaper Stands Up to PC Mob
Culture with Kat Timpf: Banning Hate Speech Makes ‘No Sense’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Jail Time for Saying ‘Bitch’ Is ‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Teaching Social Justice in Math Class Harms Minorities
Culture with Kat Timpf: Law Prohibiting Teens from Trick-or-Treating Is ‘Insane’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Free Speech Isn’t Dangerous, But Restricting It Is
Culture with Kat Timpf: Trump-Ukraine Poll Shows How ‘Partisanship Supersedes Facts’
Culture with Kat Timpf: NYC Food Delivery Regulation Is a ‘Stupid, Tyrannical Idea’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Professor Says More Will Die if Trump Doesn’t Resign
Culture with Kat Timpf: Rashida Tlaib Is Either ‘Lying or Stupid’ about Vaping
Kat Timpf Satire: Where Are the Statues of Women in Central Park, Bill de Blasio?
Culture with Kat Timpf: Vaping Bans Will Hurt Young People
Culture with Kat Timpf: Cannibalism ‘Crosses the Line’ for Climate Change
Culture with Kat Timpf: It. Is. Not. Fall.
Culture with Kat Timpf: Beto O’Rourke Is the Perfect Instagram Model Candidate
Culture with Kat Timpf: Women Shouldn’t Be Elected Just Because They’re Women
Culture with Kat Timpf: Media Reaction to
Culture with Kat Timpf: Media Reaction to
DWTS’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Liberals Need to Stop Taking Trump’s Jokes Seriously
Culture with Kat Timpf: It’s ‘Stupid’ to Ban Ads with Gender Stereotypes
Culture with Kat Timpf: Jail Time for Feeding Stray Cats Is ‘Absolutely Egregious’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Joe Biden’s Criminal Justice Flip-Flop Should Be Concerning
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dina Hashem’s Joke Backlash Shows People Don’t Get Comedy
Culture with Kat Timpf: No, Saying ‘America’ Doesn’t Harm Other Countries
Culture with Kat Timpf: Berkeley’s Ban on Gendered Words like ‘Manhole’ Distracts from Real Sexism
Culture with Kat Timpf: The Irony of San Francisco’s New Vaping Ban
Culture with Kat Timpf: The NBA’s Removal of the Word ‘Owner’ Is a PC Move
Kat Timpf: It’s ‘Enraging’ Government May Take Man’s Home over Long Grass
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dear Cornell University: Questioning ‘Reason’ Is Part of a ‘Scary Trend’
Culture with Kat Timpf: CA High School’s Cancellation of Map Showing Post-Grad Plans Hides ‘Reality’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Texas Law Requiring Colleges to Report Sex Jokes Is ‘Stupid Waste of Time’
Weekly Write-Up: Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Has a Point
Weekly Write-Up: It’s Great the First Step Act Resulted in 1,151 Crack Sentence Reductions
Weekly Write-Up: It’s ‘Stupid’ to Criticize the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for Celebrating
Weekly Write-Up: Biden Can’t Hyde on Abortion
Weekly Write-Up: Media Ignore Daily Persecution of Coptic Christians
Culture with Kat Timpf: Assigning Male Authors Doesn’t Make Professors ‘Sexist’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dodgeball Does Not Teach Kids ‘Oppression’
Weekly Write-Up: Leave Abortion Up to the States by Overturning Roe
Weekly Write-Up: Don’t Underestimate Boris Johnson, a Trump Pick for Prime Minister
politics
Meghan McCain Defends Mike Pompeo
Dave Chappelle Part Of “Yang Gang”
Elizabeth Warren Drops in New Poll
Buttigieg Wants to Cross Political Divide
Polls: Sanders Has Narrow Lead Going Into Iowa
Sanders Widens Lead In NH Poll
Hillary Spotlight on Bernie
Biden Seeks Distance from Impeachment Saga
How Andrew Yang Would Handle Recession
Biden Wants Sanders’ Campaign to Bring Down Edited Video
NYT Splits Presidential Endorsement for First Time In History
Biden Gets Another Major Endorsement
Michael Moore Slams Elizabeth Warren
Sanders Is Getting Attacked from All Sides
Biden Hints At Possible Running Mates
Liz Cheney Not Running For Senate
Bernie Sanders Says ‘Weather’ Was All He and Warren Discussed after Debate
Dave Chappelle Becomes Part of the ‘Yang Gang’
New Poll Bad News For Elizabeth Warren
How Joe Biden Benefits from Warren/Sanders Feud
Democrats Debate But No One Seems to Care
AOC Criticizes Cuomo’s Plan for a Rail Link to La Guardia
Bloomberg’s Campaign Is Growing
Sanders Reportedly Said a Woman Could Not Win
Elizabeth Warren Speaks Out About Bernie Sanders Allegations
Michael Bloomberg Defends Spending So Much Money In Presidential Race
Warren Accuses Bernie Of Sending His Volunteers Out To ‘Trash’ Her
Biden Gets Another Big Endorsement
Warren Sinks In Polls, Again
Bloomberg Slams Trump Tax Cuts
California Governor Seeks to Create Fund for Housing the Homeless
New Parents Can Make 401(k) Withdrawals Penalty-Free
Warren Sinking In Iowa And New Hampshire
Michael Bloomberg Stresses Business Experience
Ilhan Omar Voted Anti-Semite Of 2019
Hunter Biden Used Dead Brother’s Identity
Booker Cancels Waterloo Event
Biden Blames Trump for Causing New ‘Cycle of Violence’
Michelle Williams Urges Women to Vote
Michael Bloomberg Ties Elizabeth Warren
Booker Raises $6.6 Million In Fourth Quarter
Marianne Williamson Cans 100% of Her Campaign Staff, Will Still Run
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘Really Proud of’ Julián Castro
Warren’s Campaign Heads Into New Hampshire
Amy Klobuchar Raises Over $11 Million
Bernie Sanders Ends 2019 With $34.5 Million Fundraising
Pete Buttigieg Raised $24.7 Million In Final Quarter
Trump Re-Election Raises Close To $50 Million
Tulsi Gabbard Raises $3.4 Million
Democratic Support for Warren Dropping
White House
Will Senate Dems, GOP Get Their Preferred Witnesses?
Lindsey Graham Talks About John Bolton
Mitch McConnell Says He Doesn’t Have Enough Votes Yet To Block Witnesses
John Kelly Says He Believes John Bolton
Trump Lawyer Continues to Deny Quid Pro Quo Despite Bolton Book Leak
Pompeo Accuses NPR Reporter of “Shameful” Lying After Interview
Trump To Attend March For Life
DOJ: We Overstepped By Keeping Tabs On Trump Campaign Adviser For Too Long
George Soros Thinks Trump And Facebook Are Conspiring to Get Him Re-Elected
Biden Rules Out Testifying in Impeachment Trial
Trump Disrupts Republican Trial Strategy
Senate Dems Mull ‘Witness Trade’
Bloomberg Would Vote To Convict Trump If He Was A Senator
Poll: Do The Majority Of Americans Support Trump’s Conviction?
Trump Calls Impeachment Case ‘Constitutionally Invalid’
Rand Paul Slams the Bidens over Alleged Corruption
DOJ Is Investigating Comey’s Role in Leak of Classified Document
Flynn Sentencing Delayed Amid Bid to Withdraw Guilty Plea
Rand Paul Warns Republicans of Electoral Consequences if They Back Dem Witnesses But Refuse to Call Hunter Biden
Trump Criticizes Apple’s Decision Over Unlocking Gunman’s Phone
Who Are the Dems Prosecuting Trump?
Michael Avenatti Arrested in California
Democrats Claim to Have More Evidence for Trump’s Impeachment Trial
White House Press Secretary Responds To Criticism Over Not Holding Press Briefings
Justice Department Expected to Close Investigation into Clinton Foundation without Charges
Schumer Vows to Force Votes on Impeachment Witnesses
Romney Becomes First Republican to Call on Bolton to Testify
Trump Tweeted Almost More Than Twice As Much In 2019 Than 2018
Trump Tweets at Iran, Says They Will Be Held Responsible
Trump’s Latest Call with Putin Raises Questions
Greta Thunberg Says She Wouldn’t Waste Her Time Talking Climate Change with Trump
Republican Senator ‘Disturbed’: McConnell’s Work On Impeachment
Trump Slams Christian Magazine
Pelosi Unclear About Sending Articles Of Impeachment To The Senate
Representative Jeff Van Drew Switches From Democratic Party To GOP
Trump Gains Ground for Re-Election
McConnell Opposes Impeachment Witnesses For Trump, But Supported Them For Clinton’s Trial
Rand Paul Says GOP House Members Will Not Vote For Impeachment
Pelosi asks House Judiciary Committee to Proceed with Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Trump Wants Impeachment Trial To Go Through Senate
Pompeo Future Uncertain After Sondland Testimony
Trump says He’ll ‘Strongly Consider’ Testifying in Impeachment Hearings
Chuck Schumer Calls on Trump to Testify Before Congress
Trump Wants to Shield Tax Returns from Federal Investigation
Roger Stone Trial Closes
Trump-Appointed Judge Rules Against Trump in Tax Return Legal Kerfuffle
Nikki Haley: Kelly, Tillerson Tried To Recruit Her To Undermine Trump
Bolton Willing To Testify Before House If Court Clears The Way
McConnell Says Senate Would Acquit Trump If Trial Held Today
Roger Stone’s Trial Opens
US & World
Abbas To Speak To UN Security Council About Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan
British Airways Suspends Flights To China
7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Florida, Caribbean Islands
Final Moments of Kobe Bryant’s Ill-Fated Helicopter Crash
Boris Johnson Gives Huawei Limited Access To 5G Mobile Network
Wuhan Coronavirus Deaths Pass 100
China’s Industrial Core at Standstill as Cities Extend Shutdown
Nike Pays Tribute to Kobe
Psychologist Says He’d Design CIA Interrogation Program The Same Way
U.S. Drinking Water Contaminated with Dangerous Chemicals
China Virus Death Toll Continues to Rise as Fear of Pandemic Grows
Putin Continues Shake-up of Russia’s Political System
Germany’s Foreign Minister Criticizes US for Iran Strategy
Yeah…No: Court Rules on Gigi Hadid as Juror in Weinstein Trial
Bodies of All 11 Ukrainians in Iran Plane Crash to Be Returned Home
Florida Agrees to Purchase 20,000 Acres Of Everglades to Safeguard it from Oil Drilling
Lettuce Linked E. Coli Outbreak Is Officially Over
22% Are ‘Not Sure If’ Harvey Weinstein Committed Sex Crimes
New Documentary Details Putin’s Corruption and Abuse of Power
Canada No Longer Selling Juul Flavor Pods
Rome Bans All Diesel Cars
What Caused Megxit?
Trudeau Blames US for Canadian Deaths in Iran Plane Attack
Iraq in Talks to Purchase Russian Missile Defense System
Queen Calls for Meeting over Meghan and Harry’s Royal Departure
Australia Pledges Millions of Dollars to Protect Animals from Fires
Former Pope Benedict Writes Book and Breaks Silence Regarding Celibacy
