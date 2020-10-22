Skip to content
Subscribe
Biden Is Still Underperforming Hillary Clinton
The Corner
Oct. 22, 2020
Videos
NR Originals
Biden Is Still Underperforming Hillary Clinton
Biden Is Still Underperforming Hillary Clinton
How to Watch Tonight’s Presidential Debate
How to Watch Tonight’s Presidential Debate
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
Media Criticize Amy Coney Barrett’s ‘No Notes’ Moment
Barrett Vows to Interpret Constitution ‘As Written’
Barrett Vows to Interpret Constitution ‘As Written’
Amy Coney Barrett Hearings: Her Faith, In Her Own Words
Amy Coney Barrett Hearings: Her Faith, In Her Own Words
Biden Says He Will Announce Position on Court Packing ‘When the Election Is Over’
Biden Says He Will Announce Position on Court Packing ‘When the Election Is Over’
VP Debate: Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln
VP Debate: Kamala Harris’s Dishonesty on Abe Lincoln
Trump Says He Won’t Participate In Virtual Second Debate
Trump Says He Won’t Participate In Virtual Second Debate
How to Watch the Vice-Presidential Debate
How to Watch the Vice-Presidential Debate
Trump Leaves Hospital, Returns to the White House
Trump Leaves Hospital, Returns to the White House
Trump, Others in Inner Circle Test Positive for COVID-19
Trump, Others in Inner Circle Test Positive for COVID-19
Presidential Debate Commission to Add ‘Tools to Maintain Order’
Presidential Debate Commission to Add ‘Tools to Maintain Order’
Biden Says Antifa Is ‘An Idea, Not An Organization’ during Presidential Debate
Biden Says Antifa Is ‘An Idea, Not An Organization’ during Presidential Debate
Pelosi Questions Whether Putin Has Financial ‘Leverage’ Over Trump
Pelosi Questions Whether Putin Has Financial ‘Leverage’ Over Trump
Amy Coney Barrett Opened Up about Adoption, Pregnancy in 2019 D.C. Talk
Amy Coney Barrett Opened Up about Adoption, Pregnancy in 2019 D.C. Talk
The Media Are Already Attacking Amy Coney Barrett
The Media Are Already Attacking Amy Coney Barrett
Joe Manchin Criticizes Focus on Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic Beliefs
Joe Manchin Criticizes Focus on Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic Beliefs
McConnell Pushes Back on Allegations of SCOTUS Hypocrisy
McConnell Pushes Back on Allegations of SCOTUS Hypocrisy
Biden Says He Will Not Release Supreme Court List to Avoid Politicizing Court
Biden Says He Will Not Release Supreme Court List to Avoid Politicizing Court
Director Judd Apatow Criticizes Film Industry for Ignoring Uyghur ‘Genocide’
Director Judd Apatow Criticizes Film Industry for Ignoring Uyghur ‘Genocide’
L.A. County Sheriff Says Protesters Chanting for Deputies’ Death Represent ‘New Low’ for U.S.
L.A. County Sheriff Says Protesters Chanting for Deputies’ Death Represent ‘New Low’ for U.S.
Yes, Biden Called Trump’s Travel Restrictions Xenophobic
Yes, Biden Called Trump’s Travel Restrictions Xenophobic
10 Questions the Media Should Ask Biden
10 Questions the Media Should Ask Biden
Biden: Do I Look Like a ‘Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters’?
Biden: Do I Look Like a ‘Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters’?
Media Figures Criticize ‘Snot-Nosed’ Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech
Media Figures Criticize ‘Snot-Nosed’ Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech
Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede ‘Under Any Circumstances’ in November Election
Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede ‘Under Any Circumstances’ in November Election
China’s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil
China’s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil
Kamala Harris Lies Repeatedly in First Speech as Biden’s Running Mate
Kamala Harris Lies Repeatedly in First Speech as Biden’s Running Mate
U.S. Parents of ISIS Victims Beg for Justice, Not Revenge, in Legal Battle
U.S. Parents of ISIS Victims Beg for Justice, Not Revenge, in Legal Battle
New Zealand Delays Election by a Month Following New Coronavirus Outbreak
New Zealand Delays Election by a Month Following New Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Reacts: Biden Chooses Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Nominee
Trump Reacts: Biden Chooses Kamala Harris as Vice Presidential Nominee
Former FDA Commissioner on Russia COVID Vaccine: ‘I Wouldn’t Take It’
Former FDA Commissioner on Russia COVID Vaccine: ‘I Wouldn’t Take It’
Chicago’s ‘Magnificent Mile’ Looted after Police Shooting
Chicago’s ‘Magnificent Mile’ Looted after Police Shooting
Biden to Black Journalist: ‘Are You a Junkie?’
Biden to Black Journalist: ‘Are You a Junkie?’
Lebanon PM Blames Beirut Explosions on Shipment of Ammonium Nitrate Sitting in Port Since 2013
Lebanon PM Blames Beirut Explosions on Shipment of Ammonium Nitrate Sitting in Port Since 2013
Trump Argues That Number of COVID Deaths Per Capita Is an Irrelevant Stat
Trump Argues That Number of COVID Deaths Per Capita Is an Irrelevant Stat
Birx Warns ‘Extraordinarily Widespread’ Pandemic Has Entered ‘New Phase’ in U.S.
Birx Warns ‘Extraordinarily Widespread’ Pandemic Has Entered ‘New Phase’ in U.S.
NRI &
National Review
Launch Capital Matters
NRI &
National Review
Launch Capital Matters
Park Police Chief Defends Clearing Black Lives Matter Protesters outside White House
Park Police Chief Defends Clearing Black Lives Matter Protesters outside White House
Kudlow Says Coronavirus Relief Package Will Include Second Round of $1,200 Direct Payments
Kudlow Says Coronavirus Relief Package Will Include Second Round of $1,200 Direct Payments
Trump Warns Coronavirus Will Likely ‘Get Worse Before It Gets Better’
Trump Warns Coronavirus Will Likely ‘Get Worse Before It Gets Better’
Chinese Ambassador Struggles to Explain Footage of Blindfolded Uighurs Herded on Trains by Soldiers
Chinese Ambassador Struggles to Explain Footage of Blindfolded Uighurs Herded on Trains by Soldiers
Missouri A.G. to Seek Dismissal of Charges against Couple Who Pointed Guns at Protesters
Missouri A.G. to Seek Dismissal of Charges against Couple Who Pointed Guns at Protesters
Portland Police Union Head Slams City Officials: They ‘Have Condoned the Destruction and Chaos’
Portland Police Union Head Slams City Officials: They ‘Have Condoned the Destruction and Chaos’
NYPD Department Chief, Officers Injured at George Floyd Protest
NYPD Department Chief, Officers Injured at George Floyd Protest
Jeff Sessions Loses Senate Primary Runoff to Tommy Tuberville
Jeff Sessions Loses Senate Primary Runoff to Tommy Tuberville
Florida Shatters U.S. Record for Highest Number of New Coronavirus Cases in a Day
Florida Shatters U.S. Record for Highest Number of New Coronavirus Cases in a Day
Growing Number of Texas Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce Governor’s Face-Mask Requirement
Growing Number of Texas Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce Governor’s Face-Mask Requirement
Protests May Have Spread Coronavirus, Some Cities Say
Protests May Have Spread Coronavirus, Some Cities Say
Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by FBI
Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested by FBI
Politics
Mitt Romney Reveals He Did Not Vote for Trump
Mitt Romney Reveals He Did Not Vote for Trump
Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign
Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign
Supreme Court Allows 3-Day Extension on Mail-In Ballots to Count In Pennsylvania
Supreme Court Allows 3-Day Extension on Mail-In Ballots to Count In Pennsylvania
Rush Limbaugh Says His Cancer Has Become Terminal
Rush Limbaugh Says His Cancer Has Become Terminal
Republican Senator David Perdue Will Face Off Jon Ossoff
Republican Senator David Perdue Will Face Off Jon Ossoff
What to Expect From Thursday’s Trump and Biden Town Halls
What to Expect From Thursday’s Trump and Biden Town Halls
Kamala Harris Suspends Travel After Two People In Her Campaign Test Positive for COVID-19
Kamala Harris Suspends Travel After Two People In Her Campaign Test Positive for COVID-19
Melania Trump Reports Her Son Also Had COVID-19
Melania Trump Reports Her Son Also Had COVID-19
Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls
Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls
Two Marines are Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
Two Marines are Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
Fake Voting Websites Are Being Set Up to Confuse Voters
Fake Voting Websites Are Being Set Up to Confuse Voters
Second Presidential Debate Scheduled to Be Remote
Second Presidential Debate Scheduled to Be Remote
Tech Giants Give Employees Paid Time Off to Vote
Tech Giants Give Employees Paid Time Off to Vote
President Trump Puts a Stop on Stimulus Talks Until After Election
President Trump Puts a Stop on Stimulus Talks Until After Election
More Than 3 Million General Election Ballots Cast
More Than 3 Million General Election Ballots Cast
Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital Due to COVID-19
Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital Due to COVID-19
Doctors Say President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday
Doctors Say President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Tested Positive for the Coronavirus
RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Tested Positive for the Coronavirus
Presidential Debate Commission to Modify Rules
Presidential Debate Commission to Modify Rules
Dwayne Johnson Publicly Endorses Joe Biden
Dwayne Johnson Publicly Endorses Joe Biden
Trump Demands Investigation Into Ilhan Omar
Trump Demands Investigation Into Ilhan Omar
Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden
Cindy McCain Endorses Joe Biden
Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee
Romney Will Consider SCOTUS Nominee
Former Starbucks CEO Endorses Joe Biden
Former Starbucks CEO Endorses Joe Biden
Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19
Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19
Facebook to Limit Election Ads
Facebook to Limit Election Ads
Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown
Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown
Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary
Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary
Pence Says Chief Justice Roberts Is A ‘Disappointment’
Pence Says Chief Justice Roberts Is A ‘Disappointment’
Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump’s Claim About Beirut Explosion
Defense Secretary Contradicts Trump’s Claim About Beirut Explosion
Biden Set to Spend Record $280 Million on Ads
Biden Set to Spend Record $280 Million on Ads
Murder Rates Double across America’s Cities
Murder Rates Double across America’s Cities
Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List
Joe Biden Shortens His Potential VP List
Herman Cain Dies of Coronavirus
Herman Cain Dies of Coronavirus
Rashida Tlaib Declines to Endorse Biden
Rashida Tlaib Declines to Endorse Biden
Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Jacksonville
Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Jacksonville
Economists: AOC Billionaire Tax Would Be Disastrous
Economists: AOC Billionaire Tax Would Be Disastrous
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces a Recurrence of Cancer
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces a Recurrence of Cancer
Biden Surges Ahead of Trump By 15-Points: Quinnipiac
Biden Surges Ahead of Trump By 15-Points: Quinnipiac
Biden Unveils $2 Trillion Climate Plan
Biden Unveils $2 Trillion Climate Plan
Washington Post Warns Biden’s Tax Plan Could Slow Recovery
Washington Post Warns Biden’s Tax Plan Could Slow Recovery
Joe Biden Lays Out $700 Billion ‘Buy American’ Economic Plan
Joe Biden Lays Out $700 Billion ‘Buy American’ Economic Plan
Obama Administration Handling of 2009 Swine Flu Outbreak Hurts Core Biden Argument
Obama Administration Handling of 2009 Swine Flu Outbreak Hurts Core Biden Argument
West Untroubled by Taking Black Votes From Biden
West Untroubled by Taking Black Votes From Biden
Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election
Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election
Does Biden Have To Release Results Of Cognitive Tests?
Does Biden Have To Release Results Of Cognitive Tests?
Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step in Removing Confederate Symbolism from State Flag
Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step in Removing Confederate Symbolism from State Flag
Sanders Losing Battle for Future of the Left
Sanders Losing Battle for Future of the Left
Democrats Plan Virtual Convention
Democrats Plan Virtual Convention
Carly Fiorina Backs Joe Biden for President
Carly Fiorina Backs Joe Biden for President
White House
Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?
Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?
Trump Narrows the Gap
Trump Narrows the Gap
Shots Fired outside White House
Shots Fired outside White House
Trump Argues That Number of COVID Deaths Per Capita Is an Irrelevant Stat
Trump Argues That Number of COVID Deaths Per Capita Is an Irrelevant Stat
Birx Urges All Americans to Wear Face Masks and Practice Social Distancing
Birx Urges All Americans to Wear Face Masks and Practice Social Distancing
Trump Admin To Review DACA, Reject New Applications
Trump Admin To Review DACA, Reject New Applications
Trump Considers Banning TikTok
Trump Considers Banning TikTok
Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden
Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden
Trump: No Credible Intel on Russian Bounty on US Troops in Afghanistan
Trump: No Credible Intel on Russian Bounty on US Troops in Afghanistan
Dr. Fauci Says He Will ‘Settle’ for 70-75 Percent Effective Coronavirus Vaccine
Dr. Fauci Says He Will ‘Settle’ for 70-75 Percent Effective Coronavirus Vaccine
Trump Wants Social Media To Take Action Against ‘Violent Protestors’
Trump Wants Social Media To Take Action Against ‘Violent Protestors’
Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks
Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks
Trump to Sign Police Reform Executive Order on Tuesday
Trump to Sign Police Reform Executive Order on Tuesday
Trump Pledges Not to Defund Police
Trump Pledges Not to Defund Police
Trump Suggests Sending in Military to Stop Riots
Trump Suggests Sending in Military to Stop Riots
Trump Wants to Label Antifa a Terrorist Group
Trump Wants to Label Antifa a Terrorist Group
Second U.S. Judge Bars Trump’s Anti Transgender-Troops Policy
Second U.S. Judge Bars Trump’s Anti Transgender-Troops Policy
U.S. & World
CDC Redefines Definition of COVID-19 ‘Close Contact’
CDC Redefines Definition of COVID-19 ‘Close Contact’
The U.S. Charged Six Russian Hackers for Cyberattacks
The U.S. Charged Six Russian Hackers for Cyberattacks
Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Test Positive for COVID-19
Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Test Positive for COVID-19
Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
Roberta McCain Dies at 108
Roberta McCain Dies at 108
Lyft and Epic Launch Partnership to Allow Hospitals to Schedule Rides for Patients
Lyft and Epic Launch Partnership to Allow Hospitals to Schedule Rides for Patients
Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65 Following Battle With Cancer
Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65 Following Battle With Cancer
AMC Is Not Planning to Close Theaters
AMC Is Not Planning to Close Theaters
John McAfee Awaits Extradition From Spain For Tax Evasion
John McAfee Awaits Extradition From Spain For Tax Evasion
Regal Cinemas Will Most Likely Close All U.S. Locations
Regal Cinemas Will Most Likely Close All U.S. Locations
Irish Court Rules Subway’s ‘Bread’ Isn’t Bread
Irish Court Rules Subway’s ‘Bread’ Isn’t Bread
COVID-19 Ravages Demand For Thanksgiving Air Travel
COVID-19 Ravages Demand For Thanksgiving Air Travel
Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1 Million
Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 1 Million
Heat, Wind, and Drought Increase Wildfire Threat in the West
Heat, Wind, and Drought Increase Wildfire Threat in the West
The Met Opera Cancels 2020-2021 Season
The Met Opera Cancels 2020-2021 Season
TikTok Asks Judge to Halt Trump’s Ban
TikTok Asks Judge to Halt Trump’s Ban
Johnson & Johnson Begins Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trial
Johnson & Johnson Begins Late-Stage Coronavirus Vaccine Trial
Kobe Bryant’s Widow Sues For Leak of Crash Photos
Kobe Bryant’s Widow Sues For Leak of Crash Photos
Edward Snowden Agrees to Give Up $5 Million
Edward Snowden Agrees to Give Up $5 Million
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Researchers Find Light Frequency That Kills COVID-19 Virus Without Harming People
Lev Parnas is Facing New Fraud Charges
Lev Parnas is Facing New Fraud Charges
Van Morrison Rails Against Coronavirus Lockdowns
Van Morrison Rails Against Coronavirus Lockdowns
Trump Administration to Ban Americans from Downloading TikTok, WeChat
Trump Administration to Ban Americans from Downloading TikTok, WeChat
Oregon Man Arrested For Setting Six Grass Fires Along Major Highway
Oregon Man Arrested For Setting Six Grass Fires Along Major Highway
Venezuelans Stuck In State-Run Quarantine Motels Say They’re More Like Prisons
Venezuelans Stuck In State-Run Quarantine Motels Say They’re More Like Prisons
Pfizer Vaccine May Be Out Before End of Year
Pfizer Vaccine May Be Out Before End of Year
Less Than 60% of Americans Think Vaccines Are Safe
Less Than 60% of Americans Think Vaccines Are Safe
Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon
Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon
Former CIA Officer Charged for Selling Defense Intel to Chinese Government
Former CIA Officer Charged for Selling Defense Intel to Chinese Government
The Opioid Crisis Cost the U.S. Economy Over $2 Trillion
The Opioid Crisis Cost the U.S. Economy Over $2 Trillion
New Rapid Saliva-Based COVID-19 Test Could Be a ‘Game Changer’
New Rapid Saliva-Based COVID-19 Test Could Be a ‘Game Changer’
WHO Seeks $76 Million For Lebanon After Beirut Blast
WHO Seeks $76 Million For Lebanon After Beirut Blast
Hong Kong Media Tycoon First to Be Arrested under New China Security Law
Hong Kong Media Tycoon First to Be Arrested under New China Security Law
Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions
Ghislaine Maxwell Petitions Judge: Jail Restrictions
Shots Fired outside White House
Shots Fired outside White House
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Arrested Under New China Security Law
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Arrested Under New China Security Law
TSA Reports Highest Traveler Numbers Since March
TSA Reports Highest Traveler Numbers Since March
Novavax Coronavirus Phase 1 Vaccine Data Seems Promising
Novavax Coronavirus Phase 1 Vaccine Data Seems Promising
COVID-19 Chances of Spreading Through School and Daycare May Surprise You
COVID-19 Chances of Spreading Through School and Daycare May Surprise You
Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall in North Carolina
Hurricane Isaias Makes Landfall in North Carolina
Gun Background Checks Are Shooting Through the Roof
Gun Background Checks Are Shooting Through the Roof
Birx Urges All Americans to Wear Face Masks and Practice Social Distancing
Birx Urges All Americans to Wear Face Masks and Practice Social Distancing
U.S. Ambassador Slams Russia’s 9-Year Sentencing of Former U.S. Marine
U.S. Ambassador Slams Russia’s 9-Year Sentencing of Former U.S. Marine
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering Following Medical Procedure
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering Following Medical Procedure