In his chapter on the South Sea Bubble, Mackay describes \u201cthe most absurd and preposterous of all\u201d that era\u2019s flotations \u2014 a tough field \u2014 as \u201ca company for carrying on an undertaking of great advantage, but nobody to know what it is.\u201d<\/p>



Set up by an \u201cunknown adventurer,\u201d argued Mackay, it \u201cshewed, more completely than any other, the utter madness of the people\u201d:<\/p>



Were not the fact stated by scores of credible witnesses, it would be impossible to believe that any person could have been duped by such a project. The man of genius who essayed this bold and successful inroad upon public credulity, merely stated in his prospectus that the required capital was half a million, in five thousand shares of \u00a3100 each, deposit \u00a32 per share. Each subscriber, paying his deposit, would be entitled to \u00a3100 per annum per share. How this immense profit was to be obtained, he did not condescend to inform them at that time, but promised that in a month full particulars should be duly announced, and a call made for the remaining \u00a398. of the subscription. Next morning, at nine o\u2019clock, this great man opened an office in Cornhill. Crowds of people beset his door, and when he shut up at three o\u2019clock, he found that no less than one thousand shares had been subscribed for, and the deposits paid. He was thus, in five hours, the winner of \u00a32000. He was philosopher enough to be contented with his venture, and set off the same evening for the Continent. He was never heard of again.<\/p><\/blockquote>



A harsh and unfair comparison, of course, but any excuse to quote Mackay is welcome.<\/p>



And so is the chance to remind people of the malinvestment that ultra-low (let alone negative) interest rates can generate, but that will be a topic for many other days.<\/p>

