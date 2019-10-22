Skip to content
Sections
The Corner
Bench Memos
The Morning Jolt
The G-File
News
Books, Arts & Manners
All Articles
Authors
Podcasts
Photos
Games
Videos
Podcasts
Mad Dogs & Englishmen
The Remnant
The Editors
The McCarthy Report
Jaywalking
Political Beats
Constitutionally Speaking
The Great Books
The Bookmonger
Radio Free California
Ordered Liberty
Photos
News & Events
Cartoons
Culture
Military
Science & Technology
Sports
World
Magazine
Latest Issue
Archive
Subscribe
Give NR as a Gift
Customer Care
NRPLUS
NRPLUS FAQ
Magazine FAQ
Topics
Politics & Policy
Elections
Culture
White House
Film & TV
PC Culture
U.S.
World
Immigration
Economy & Business
About
FAQ
The Masthead
Emails & Alerts
Wine Club
Careers
Advertise
Donate
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NR Institute
Search
google plus
instagram
Primary Menu
National Review
Large National Review Logo
Small National Review Logo
Facebook Addresses Fake Accounts In Advance of 2020
Donate
The Corner
...
Subscribe
Search National Review
Search Text
Oct. 23, 2019
Subscribe
...
Videos
NR Originals
Culture with Kat Timpf: Free Speech Isn’t Dangerous, But Restricting It Is
Culture with Kat Timpf: Trump-Ukraine Poll Shows How ‘Partisanship Supersedes Facts’
Culture with Kat Timpf: NYC Food Delivery Regulation Is a ‘Stupid, Tyrannical Idea’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Professor Says More Will Die if Trump Doesn’t Resign
Culture with Kat Timpf: Rashida Tlaib Is Either ‘Lying or Stupid’ about Vaping
Kat Timpf Satire: Where Are the Statues of Women in Central Park, Bill de Blasio?
Culture with Kat Timpf: Vaping Bans Will Hurt Young People
Culture with Kat Timpf: Cannibalism ‘Crosses the Line’ for Climate Change
Culture with Kat Timpf: It. Is. Not. Fall.
Culture with Kat Timpf: Beto O’Rourke Is the Perfect Instagram Model Candidate
Culture with Kat Timpf: Women Shouldn’t Be Elected Just Because They’re Women
Culture with Kat Timpf: Media Reaction to
DWTS’
Sean Spicer Pick Is ‘Extreme’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Liberals Need to Stop Taking Trump’s Jokes Seriously
Culture with Kat Timpf: It’s ‘Stupid’ to Ban Ads with Gender Stereotypes
Culture with Kat Timpf: Jail Time for Feeding Stray Cats Is ‘Absolutely Egregious’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Joe Biden’s Criminal Justice Flip-Flop Should Be Concerning
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dina Hashem’s Joke Backlash Shows People Don’t Get Comedy
Culture with Kat Timpf: No, Saying ‘America’ Doesn’t Harm Other Countries
Culture with Kat Timpf: Berkeley’s Ban on Gendered Words like ‘Manhole’ Distracts from Real Sexism
Culture with Kat Timpf: The Irony of San Francisco’s New Vaping Ban
Culture with Kat Timpf: The NBA’s Removal of the Word ‘Owner’ Is a PC Move
Kat Timpf: It’s ‘Enraging’ Government May Take Man’s Home over Long Grass
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dear Cornell University: Questioning ‘Reason’ Is Part of a ‘Scary Trend’
Culture with Kat Timpf: CA High School’s Cancellation of Map Showing Post-Grad Plans Hides ‘Reality’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Texas Law Requiring Colleges to Report Sex Jokes Is ‘Stupid Waste of Time’
Weekly Write-Up: Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Has a Point
Weekly Write-Up: It’s Great the First Step Act Resulted in 1,151 Crack Sentence Reductions
Weekly Write-Up: It’s ‘Stupid’ to Criticize the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for Celebrating
Weekly Write-Up: Biden Can’t Hyde on Abortion
Weekly Write-Up: Media Ignore Daily Persecution of Coptic Christians
Culture with Kat Timpf: Assigning Male Authors Doesn’t Make Professors ‘Sexist’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dodgeball Does Not Teach Kids ‘Oppression’
Weekly Write-Up: Leave Abortion Up to the States by Overturning Roe
Weekly Write-Up: Don’t Underestimate Boris Johnson, a Trump Pick for Prime Minister
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Culture with Kat Timpf: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Wrong about Free Speech
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why the 1994 Crime Bill Was Justified to Fight Crime
Weekly Write-Up: Missouri Abortion Fight Shows Industry Doesn’t Prioritize Women
Culture with Kat Timpf: Great-Grandmother Arrested for CBD Oil Should ‘Piss Off’ Americans
Culture with Kat Timpf: Pete Buttigieg Is Not an Example of ‘Heterosexuality’
Weekly Write-Up: Twitter’s Gender Problem
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why Nancy Pelosi’s Cover-Up Accusation Makes No Sense
5 Points with Rich Lowry: What Americans Should Know about Memorial Day
Weekly Write-Up: Cold Brew Isn’t Coffee — A Conservative Satire
That’s a Bad Idea with Charles Cooke: Should We Raise the Smoking Age?
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why
Roe v. Wade
Is a Travesty
Culture with Kat Timpf: Opposing Kirsten Gillibrand Doesn’t Make Me Sexist
Culture with Kat Timpf: Alyssa Milano’s ‘Sex Strike’ Is Anti-Feminist
Culture with Kat Timpf: Should Schools Remove George Washington Artwork?
Culture with Kat Timpf: NJ Politician’s Ban on Plastic and Paper Bags Is a Bad Idea
politics
Democrat Leaders Anxious About Their 2020 Candidates
Hawley to Introduce Bill Moving Federal Agencies out of Washington D.C. to Economically Stagnant Areas
Warren Admits She Hasn’t Nailed Down Medicare for All Specifics
Facebook Addresses Fake Accounts In Advance of 2020
New Book Does Kamala Harris No Favors
Beto Back-Pedals
Could Warren’s Ban On Big Money Help Trump?
Hillary Clinton Claims Russians ‘Grooming’ Tulsi Gabbard as Third-Party Candidate
Biden’s Campaign Hit Sluggish Financial Bump in 2020 Campaign
Rep. Elijah Cummings Is Dead
Buttigieg’s 2018 Tweet Supporting Medicare for All Resurfaces
Biden Faces Major Cash Crunch
Warren Says She Won’t Take Tech Exec Donations
Buttigieg Crushed Beto in 2020 Democratic Debate
Squad Snubs Elizabeth Warren, Endorses Bernie Sanders
Beto O’Rourke in Over His Head
Warren Faces High Expectations Ahead of Debate
Hunter Biden Speaks Out Against Allegations Made By Trump
Is Tom Steyer For Real?
Beto O’Rourke Calls for Stripping Churches of Tax-Exempt Status
Warren Calls On AT&T To Reject Plan: Will Cost Jobs
Is It Over For Kamala Harris?
Bernie Sanders: Will Not Scale Down After Heart Attack
Is Joe Biden’s Case For The Presidency Collapsing?
Biden Leads In Latest Polls
Biden Releases Affordable College Plan
Senate Democrat Accuses GOP Of ‘Blind Partisan Loyalty’
DNC Not Going All-Out For Biden
Biden No Longer a Front-Runner
Bernie Supporters Go After Working Families Party
Kamala Harris Raises $11.6 Million During Q3
Sanders Cancels Campaign Events After Heart Surgery
Beto Languishes at Bottom of Pack
De Niro Has Words for Fox News Critics
Biden Makes Push for Latino Vote
Bernie Sanders Targets Ultra Rich with ‘Inequality Tax’
Diplomats Lend Support to U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch
Paul Ryan Has Plans
Sanders Slumps in Polls
Biden’s Brother Used Biden Cancer Initiative in Investment Pitch
Eyes Turn to Pompeo as Guiliani Insists State Department Pushed Him Towards Ukraine
Biden Tanks in Early State Polls
Biden and Warren On Top, But Voters Don’t Think They Can Beat Trump
Joe Biden’s Story Confronting a Gang Leader Isn’t Easy for Everyone to Believe
Biden Says Whites Can’t Fully Understand Racism
Democrats Long for Front Runner to Emerge
Elizabeth Warren Is on the Rise
Mitt Romney Wants E-Cigarette Recall
Kamala Harris Addresses Police Shootings
Which 2020 Democrat Worries the Trump Campaign Most?
White House
Republicans Ramp Up Attacks On Impeachment Inquiry
Mick Mulvaney’s Job Is Going From Bad To Worse
Mitch McConnell Calls Syria Withdrawal ‘Grave Strategic Mistake’
Two Charged In Campaign Finance Case Enter Plea
Energy Secretary Rick Perry To Resign
Pence in Turkey for Meeting with Erdogan
Cruz Disagrees With Trump on China/Biden Probe
Trump Nominates Pompeo Deputy John Sullivan New Ambassador To Russia
Circuit Court Rules House Committee Can Subpoena Trump Financial Records
Zelenskiy Would Not Send Aide To Testify In U.S
Not Gonna, Can’t Make Me: WH Won’t Cooperate With Impeachment Probe
Pelosi Tells Donald Trump He ‘Will Be Held Accountable’
Former Representative Trey Gowdy To Trump’s Legal Team
Judge Signals Dems May Get To See Mueller’s Full Report After All
Democrats Subpoena Pentagon In Impeachment Probe
Judge Rules Trump Must Hand Over Tax Returns to Manhattan DA
Trump Says Pelosi Is Guilty Of Treason
Trump Campaign Targeted By Iran-linked Hackers
U.S. House Democrats Demand Pence Documents
Trump Ordered Removal Of US Ambassador To Ukraine
A 2nd Trump Whistleblower Comes Forward
Trump Wants His Own News Network
Trump Allies Want To Protect Him From Impeachment. But How?
Schiff Warns Trump On Stonewalling Impeachment
Impeachment Threat Fills Trump’s Coffers
Maxine Waters Says Trump Should Be in ‘Solitary Confinement’
McConnell Gets Behind Impeachment Trial
Trump Could Get More SCOTUS Picks
Trump’s Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed
Trump’s Staff Warned Him of Ukraine Conspiracy
Bennet Cautions on Impeachment
Republicans Rally around Trump
Eugene Scalia Approved by Senate for Labor Secretary
Republican Leader Opposes Impeachment Inquiry
Can Trump Win in Michigan?
Trump Goes after Democratic Voting Bloc
Silicon Valley Held Fundraiser for Trump Re-Election
Trump Ordered Substantial Increase of Iran Sanctions
Trump Has Battle in Wisconsin
Trump Tries to Turn New Mexico Red
Trump: After Saudi Oil Field Attack, U.S. ‘Locked and Loaded’
Trump Urges Kavanaugh to Sue New York Times for Libel
How Did Pence Convince Trump to Make Him VP?
Trump Border Official Criticizes Block on Asylum Ban
White House Brief? Bolton Writes Two-Sentence Letter of Resignation
North Korea Launches Missiles for Test, Pompeo Disappointed
Trump Overruled Advisers on the Now-Canceled Taliban Camp David Meeting
Trump’s Uncertainty Riles Up Economy
Trump Admin Leading Liquidation of Public Land in Alaska
Trump’s Campaign Manager Said the Trump Family Will Become ‘A Dynasty’
US & World
Boris Johnson Loses Vote to Expedite Brexit Proposal
Flights To And From Santiago Halted As Riots, Arson Ensue
Chicago Teachers Go On Strike
Trudeau Struggles as Election Day Looms
Chicago Teachers Go on Strike
Erdogan: Turkey Has No Intention of Declaring a Ceasefire in Syria
Joker
Gets Number One Spot at Box Office for Second Weekend
Germany’s Merkel to Turkey on Attack on Kurds: Knock It Off
Shepard Smith Leaving Fox News After 23 Years
The First Phase Of Trade Deal With China Has Been Reached
Trudeau Disapproval Rating Soars
Misconduct Allegations Arise About Trudeau
Millennials And Gen X Are Stressed And In Debt
Romania To Open Country’s First Holocaust Museum
Iranian Women Allowed To Enter Football Stadium For First Time In Decades
Data Shows More Incoming Immigrants Are Moving To Red States
Democrats Warn Against Withdrawal From Open Skies Treaty
Mike Pompeo Offers Advice To Iraqi Prime Minister
Canada’s Opposition Leader Attacks Justin Trudeau During Debate
Lindsey Graham Disagrees With Donald Trump
U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Cases Of Gay, Transgender Employement
Saudi Arabia Reverses Strict Hotel Rules In A Bid To Increase Tourism
Trump Warns Turkish President Of ‘ Big Trouble’ If Kurdish Invasion Hurts US Service Members
Turkish Government Peeved At US Embassy’s ‘Like’ Of A Tweet
Iraq: Government Says Protesters Weren’t Fired On Directly
Scientists Discover Organic Molecules On Saturn Moon
Harvey Weinstein’s Bid to Move Trial Rejected
Planned Parenthood Opens Illinois Abortion Clinic
Naturalized Citizen Charged with Giving U.S. Secrets to China
Vaping-Related Deaths Hit 12 in U.S.
Boris Johnson Asserts No Extension Will Be Added for Brexit
Hong Kong Struggles to Restore Normalcy after October 1 Anniversary Protests
France: Goal Is to De-Escalate U.S.-Iran Tensions, Not to Arrange Meetings
Trudeau Continues to Sink as Racist Images Come to Light
Six People Die from Mystery Vaping-Related Lung Disease
Boris Johnson Will Suspend Parliament Until October
Doctors Prescribe Opioid Painkillers to 75% of Patients Following Low-Risk Surgery
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Left Without Phone Number
Johnson Brexit Plan Falls Apart
Just How Safe Are E-Cigarettes?
‘Destruction’: Dorian Scenes in Bahamas
UK Prime Minister Johnson Threatens Election if Brexit Gets Delayed
Russia Testing Dangerous New Nuclear Weapon
‘Shark Tank’ Star in Boating Accident Leaving Two Dead
British Are None Too Fond of Boris Johnson’s Suspension of Parliament
CDC: U.S. May Lose Measles Elimination Designation
U.S. to Seek Death Penalty for Synagogue Shooter
Toxic Algae Found in New York City Parks
Hong Kong Protest Chaos: Tear Gas, Water Cannons, Rain
Emmanuel Macron Invites Iran’s Foreign Minister to G7 Summit
Business & Economy
SoftBank Paying Out WeWork Founder Adam Neumann
As Trade War Drags On, Port of Los Angeles Sees Slump In Imports
Fed Relaxes Post-Great Recession Rules For Banks
Victoria’s Secret And Bluebella Announce Campaign With Plus-Size Model
Report: Google Contractors Offered Darker Homeless People Cheap Gift Cards To Scan Faces
Tim Cook Says Apple Is Not Monopoly
Elon Musk Doubles Down on China as Car Sales Plummet
New Research Shows Electric Car Batteries That Last One Million Miles
Amazon Facing Antitrust Probe in EU over Use of Marketplace Data
Markets Cautiously Optimistic Trump Will Make Trade Deal
Trump’s Headbutting with Iran, China Drags Down Stock Market
Amazon Overtakes Google and Apple to Become the World’s Most Valuable Brand
Amazon Could Still Expand in NYC
Elon Musk: Tesla ‘Autonomous Robotaxis’ In 2020
Amazon Offering New Delivery Option Directly into Resident Garages
Elon Musk Calls Purchasing Vehicles Other than Teslas ‘Financially Insane’
Chevron and Anadarko Agree to a $50 Billion Sale
Unemployment Claims Hit Lowest Since 1969
These Fast Facts Paint a Picture of the U.S. Economy Today
Gen Z Workers Expect Promotion after One Year on the Job
Google Employees Step Up on Behalf of Contractors
Amazon-NYC Deal Was Derailed by a Number of Factors
Wall Street Up on Good Trade News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vs. Amazon
Amazon Nixes New York City Plans
Markets Turn Up on Trump’s Trade Talk
Schultz’s ‘Grande’ Presidential Aspirations May Be Bad News for Starbucks
The U.S. Trade Deficit Reaches a 5-Month Low
U.S. Job Growth Jumps, But Unemployment Rises to 4.0 Percent
Ex-BuzzFeed Staffers Not Being Paid for Unused Time Off
Trump Economic Adviser Says U.S. GDP Could Go Negative During Shutdown
The Next Recession?
Stocks Hit Near Monthly High
U.S. Unemployment Claims Signal Labor Market Strength Following Rough Patch
Stocks Start Off Week Weakly
Stocks Still Down After Fed Increases Interest Rate
Fed Is Expected to Increase Rates
How Elon Musk’s Behavior Influences Stock Price
Cyber Monday 2018 Could Be Biggest Shopping Day In U.S. History
White House’s Kudlow Says Tax Reform’s Next Phase Won’t Happen In 2018
US Federal Judge Approves Elon Musk-SEC Settlement
Dollar Nears Weekly High
Trump Slams Sears Leadership For Bankruptcy Filing
Trump: Missing Saudi Journalist No Reason To Stop Saudi Investments
Stocks Shuffle After Wall Street’s Worst Day Since February
Amazon’s HQ2 Is Still Wide Open?
Trump Praises ‘Historic’ Trade Deal With Canada & Mexico
Trump Pushes U.S. Cars In Japan
Kaepernick Didn’t Boost Nike
Stocks Struggle Amid Trade War
Close National Review Navigation
Loading...
Close Ad
Close National Review Navigation
Loading...