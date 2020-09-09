Videos
Advocates of free-market capitalism extol the growth that the system produces and its freedom of choice over work and consumption. Detractors protest that capitalism is harsh and leaves too many behind. The market ignores hardships that afflict normal people through no fault of their own.<\/p>\n
The issue is primarily an empirical one. Do market economies grow faster than those with a heavier governmental footprint, and if so, do the poor benefit sufficiently as those economies grow? My recent research<\/a> suggests that market economies generate substantially higher living standards for the poor than do government-dominated systems \u00a0A country\u2019s lowest earners fare best when markets are allowed to work, when the means of production are privately owned, and when government\u2019s role in economic activity is limited.<\/p>\n Data on standard of living and economic freedom from as many as 161 countries over the last few decades demonstrate that rich and poor alike are economically better off in countries that have free-market economies. One measure of capitalism is the rank of a country on the Fraser Economic Freedom Index, which is a composite of indexes that reflect the use of markets, the lack of regulation, the openness of the economy, and private ownership of capital. Countries that score highest on this index include Singapore, Switzerland, the United States, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Venezuela has the lowest ranking of all countries on the index. There are a number of similar indexes, which are highly correlated with one another, and the conclusions are insensitive to the choice of index.<\/p>\n The evidence that free markets enhance the well-being of the poor is compelling. Define the rich as the uppermost 10 percent and the poor as the lowest 10 percent of a country\u2019s earners. In countries that rank in the top half on the Economic Freedom Index, the rich have incomes that are on average almost three times as high as the rich in countries that rank in the bottom half of the index. But more striking is that in the free-market half of countries, the income of the poor is almost six times higher than in the more restrictive half. What\u2019s more, within the ranks of the wealthiest half of countries, the poor are more than twice as well off in those that are freer and more market-oriented.<\/p>\n General economic growth tends to benefit all. The income data show conclusively that, as President Kennedy was fond of saying, a rising tide lifts all boats. Among the 161 countries studied, periods of high income growth for the rich also tend to be periods of high income growth for the poor. In 82 percent of the ten-year periods during which wages of the rich grew, so too did wages of the poor. Conversely, the wages of the poor tended not to grow during periods when wages of the rich declined. The movement is general. A 1 percent rise in median income is associated with just over a 1 percent rise in income of the poor and just under a 1 percent rise in income of the rich. The historical record suggests that the poor do not get left behind as economies grow.<\/p>\n Despite the strong statistical relationship between wages of the rich and poor, the movement is not in lockstep. Sometimes the incomes of the richest members of an economy increase more rapidly than those of its poorest members. This has led some to conclude, incorrectly, that rising inequality implies falling or stagnant incomes of the poor. Economic development is often marked by increased disparity between incomes of the rich and poor, even as the standard of living of the poor rises substantially. Hong Kong\u2019s rapid growth from 1960 to 2000 is a case in point. In 1960, the rich earned about 20 times as much as the poor. By 2000, that ratio had risen to 33. At the same time, though, the income of the poor increased fivefold, making the Hong Kong poor of 2000 far better off than the poor of the earlier generation. More recently, Vietnam experienced a similar pattern. In 2000, the rich earned 27 times as much as the poor. Vietnam experienced rapid growth after that, and the ratio of rich to poor earnings rose to 33. But the income of the poorest Vietnamese went up two and a half times over those years.<\/p>\n One surprising finding from my study is that changing a country\u2019s name to eliminate the terms \u201csocialist,\u201d \u201cdemocratic,\u201d or \u201cpeople\u2019s\u201d is associated with an 18 percent rise in incomes of the poor over the subsequent years. Of course, it is not the name change per se that helps the poor, but the change in the form of government and the adoption of more market-oriented institutions that accompanies the name change.<\/p>\n The Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden) are market economies that have large government budgets and engage in substantial redistribution. Unsurprisingly, the evidence implies that transfers do have a positive effect on the disposable incomes of the poor\u2014at a point in time. If a country decides to transfer resources to the poor, then the poor will have more to spend. Still, a number of considerations are relevant. First, redistribution is a luxury that only wealthy countries can afford. There is a close correlation between a country\u2019s wealth and the amount that its citizens transfer to the poor. Countries that rank in the top half in terms of transfers and subsidies are almost three times as rich, as measured by median income, as countries that rank in the bottom half. Second, the effect of increasing economic freedom on raising incomes of the poor is typically greater than that of direct transfers to the poor. Third, as I have argued before, high government spending is an impediment to general economic growth and high income in the future.<\/a> Even countries such as Denmark and Finland, with high living standards but also high government spending, have experienced slow growth over the past decade. Finally, redistribution, which every wealthy country implements to some extent, is a temporary patch. It does not provide a fundamental long-term remedy for raising incomes of the poor. To raise incomes over the long run, it is necessary to improve the productivity of the lowest half of wage earners, as I have found in other research. Redistribution, while serving an immediate humanitarian goal, does nothing to improve worker productivity, on which wages ultimately depend.<\/p>\n Incomes of the poor are higher and grow more rapidly under free-market capitalism than they do in economies with less private ownership, more restrictions on trade, and a greater governmental role in allocation. If a system\u2019s benevolence is measured by the living standards of the poor, then free-market capitalism receives high marks.<\/a><\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":39,"featured_media":846682,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"837918","display_name":"Edward P. Lazear","first_name":"Edward P.","last_name":"Lazear","user_nicename":"edward-p-lazear","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/edward-p-lazear\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/36df4add9479dbe82ca8e3453d5a2aa5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,7657,5911,1389],"tags":[4120],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yQH","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&text=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Poor%20Fare%20Best%20Under%20Free-Market%20Capitalism&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/free-market-capitalism-best-for-poor\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/39"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848947"}],"version-history":[{"count":6,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":849716,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions\/849716"}],"next":[{"ID":849215,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849215"}],"previous":[{"ID":849285,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849285"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/846682"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848947"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848947"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}},{"id":848871,"date":"2020-09-08T06:30:42","date_gmt":"2020-09-08T10:30:42","guid":{"rendered":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/?p=848871"},"modified":"2020-09-08T10:50:19","modified_gmt":"2020-09-08T14:50:19","slug":"the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america","status":"publish","type":"post","link":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/","title":{"rendered":"The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"content":{"rendered":" \n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\t\tNRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\t<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\tA<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t<\/span>s<\/span> the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal \u2014 a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative,<\/em>\u00a0\u201ca tested Marxist leadership.\u201d<\/p>\n For those who say it can\u2019t happen here, there are warning signs aplenty.<\/p>\n In New York, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not just turn back her well-known Latina challenger, CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, she crushed her, winning 74.6 percent of the vote. Representative Rashida Tlaib easily defeated Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones, 66.3 percent to 33.7 percent. Ilhan Omar won her Minnesota primary against a well-funded Antone Melton-Meaux with 57.4 percent.<\/p>\n In each case, the socialists defeated liberal Democrats who were attractive, organized, and had plenty of money. It didn\u2019t matter \u2014 an overwhelming majority of Democratic primary voters endorsed the OAC-Tlaib-Omar vision of a socialist America, including the multitrillion-dollar Green New Deal.<\/p>\n This was only some of the evidence of a revolutionary shift in the Democratic Party that is on its way to becoming the Socialist Party. Three senior Democrats in the House of Representatives lost their seats to AOC-like candidates. Representative Lacy Clay of Missouri, a 20-year incumbent, lost to Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter leader. Representative Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was defeated by progressive school principal Jamaal Bowman. Representative Dan Lipinski of Illinois, one of the very few pro-life Democrats in Congress, lost to leftist challenger Marie Newman.<\/p>\n The grassroots efforts of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and similar left-wing groups are paying significant dividends. In New York, five statewide candidates for the General Assembly who had been endorsed by DSA all won their primaries. Several had come-from-behind victories because of absentee ballots \u2014 a key socialist initiative. At least two self-described democratic socialists not endorsed by DSA also won statewide races.<\/p>\n They ran on platforms that included the Green New Deal, single-payer health care, criminal justice reform, housing for New York State\u2019s 70,000 homeless, affordable housing for the poor, and new taxes on the rich and Wall Street to pay for all of it. Their goal, as set forth in campaign literature, is to \u201cadvance a vision for a socialist world.\u201d<\/p>\n Socialists found receptive voters across the country. In Philadelphia, democratic socialist Nikil Saval won the Democratic primary for the state senate. Summer Lee, the first Black woman to represent southwestern Pennsylvania in the state senate, won reelection with 75 percent of the vote. In Montana, six \u201cBerniecrats,\u201d backed by Our Revolution, a progressive political action committee, won their primaries. San Francisco elected Chesa Boudin, son of the leftist militants, its district attorney. In the California primary, exit polls revealed that 53 percent of Democrats viewed socialism \u201cfavorably.\u201d In Texas, Democratic voters in the primary approved of socialism by 56 percent, a 20-point margin over capitalism.<\/p>\n Socialism is indeed riding a wave of momentum when more Texans than Californians view it favorably.<\/p>\n Socialists are building on the remarkable candidacy of Senator Bernie Sanders, who raised more money than any other candidate in 2020 (an estimated $200 million), enlisted an unprecedented army of volunteers, and won the Iowa caucuses and the primaries in New Hampshire and Nevada. But he was unable to overcome the still-powerful Democratic establishment, which rallied behind former vice president Joe Biden.<\/p>\n Socialist strategists are calculating how best to push the Democratic Party farther to the left. Writing in\u00a0Jacobin,\u00a0<\/em>Curt Ries argues that socialists need stronger institutions on the left, especially more militant labor unions. Ries, who worked in the Sanders campaign, points out that only three smaller unions backed Sanders. He also claims that socialists need more activist organizations like DSA, Our Revolution, and the Sunrise Movement, along with more independent media like Democracy Now!<\/em> and Jacobin<\/em>.<\/p>\n Socialists need \u201cclass-struggle elections,\u201d argues Ries, that pit the people against the ruling class and focus on \u201cthe greed and corruption of capitalism.\u201d Socialists believe, he said, that with the multiple crises in the economy, government, and public health, fnow is the time to push for a world where \u201call people can live with dignity, security, and freedom.\u201d<\/p>\n The Socialist Alternative has called for the formation of a new left party with \u201ca clear socialist program and a tested Marxist leadership.\u201d The Call<\/em>, a publication run by Bread and Roses, a caucus of Marxist organizers, has declared, echoing Karl Marx, that American workers need \u201ca mass working class party.\u201d The Sunrise Movement, a youth-led leftist climate group, has cautioned that a workers\u2019 party should not be an \u201cimmediate\u201d goal. But those on the far left agree that a workers\u2019 party is \u201ca crucial strategic goal for the socialist movement.\u201d<\/p>\n These radicals clearly see themselves as a revolutionary vanguard like the Bolsheviks of 1917, prepared to strike when the moment is ripe to bring down a weakened political and economic structure. Although they are comparatively few \u2014 DSA has a membership of about 70,000 \u2014 they are committed. They have helped to elect a number of national and local candidates. According to the polls, the mood of the country is favorable to radical solutions such as free education, free health care, and the Green New Deal, which would eliminate oil, coal, and natural gas as energy sources.<\/p>\n Writing in\u00a0Javelin<\/em>, DSA strategist Jared Abbott refers to a great debate that will take place between pragmatists and idealists on the left. Should socialists adopt a strategy of coalition-building with Democrats and others on the left? Or follow a strategy of confrontation with Democrats, running their own candidates and building a combative class-centered left-wing organization?<\/p>\n Resolution of the debate depends in large measure on our national leadership. A Democratic president and a Democratic Congress would strengthen the pragmatists\u2019 call for collaboration. A Republican president with a Republican Senate would enhance the idealists\u2019 strategy of confrontation.<\/p>\n Given the electoral gains cited above, are we certain that a socialist America is impossible \u2014 especially when 70 percent of Millennials say they would vote for a socialist? We cannot depend on someone else to step forward. We must go on the offensive, disseminating the truth about socialism and the free-enterprise alternative.<\/p>\n We must point out that socialism has never worked anywhere, most recently in Venezuela and in past years in Israel, India, and Great Britain. We must show that it is based on the failed prophecies of a delusional economist named Karl Marx, who predicted two centuries ago that capitalism would wither away, that socialism would mean the end of private property and of small businesses, of which there are now 30 million in America.<\/p>\n Further, we must explain that, thanks to free enterprise, one billion people left poverty and a new middle class has formed around the world \u2014 that capitalism not socialism has brought greater wealth and more freedom to more people than any other economic system in history.<\/p>\n Unlike the rights that Thomas Jefferson wrote about in the Declaration of Independence, these facts are not self-evident. We must present them untiringly and defend them ceaselessly. The alternative \u2014 losing our country to so-called democratic socialists \u2014 is unthinkable.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":38,"featured_media":671518,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"171396","display_name":"Lee Edwards","first_name":"Lee","last_name":"Edwards","user_nicename":"lee-edwards","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/lee-edwards\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/89599a941341061a17fa34a850f3cee5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,1290,7657,5911,1389,5884],"tags":[6969,7024,7109,3632],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPUY.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yPt","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&text=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Looming%20Threat%20of%20a%20Socialist%20America&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/38"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848871"}],"version-history":[{"count":4,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":848900,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions\/848900"}],"next":[{"ID":848790,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848790"}],"previous":[{"ID":849197,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849197"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/671518"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848871"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848871"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He thinks he can.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844687,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[3605],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&text=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Can%20Trump%20Create%2010%20Million%20Jobs%20in%2010%20Months%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/can-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"VjYnlMiF","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Media figures personally insulted Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate who successfully sued for defamation, after his RNC speech.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845229,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&text=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Media%20Figures%20Criticize%20%E2%80%98Snot-Nosed%E2%80%99%20Nick%20Sandmann%26%238217%3Bs%20RNC%20Speech&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/media-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"qBfrM2Db","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg","video_date":"August 27, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The summer boom was mainly due to record low interest rates and a lack of listings for existing homes.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":843250,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&text=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=July%20Home%20Sales%20Jumped%20to%20Highest%20In%20Nearly%20Fourteen%20Years&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/july-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"OIQT8XY6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg","video_date":"August 26, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t After suffering a loss in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is warning 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not to concede.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":834420,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&text=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Hillary%20Clinton%20Urges%20Biden%20Not%20to%20Concede%20%E2%80%98Under%20Any%20Circumstances%E2%80%99%20in%20November%20Election&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/hillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"Y0p0nwxB","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla is eligible to be included in the index.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":810078,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&text=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Puts%20S%26%23038%3BP%20500%20on%20the%20Spot&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"nSvFtX9w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t National Review<\/i> staff writer Madeleine Kearns addresses China’s barbaric abuse of Uighur women, by weaponizing birth control and abortion.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844105,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&text=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=China%E2%80%99s%20Monstrous%20Abuse%20of%20Uighur%20Women%20Is%20Evil&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/u-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"6JoQySEv","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Paul Ryan will serve as chairman of a special-purpose acquisition company.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":644835,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&text=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20House%20Speaker%20Paul%20Ryan%20Joins%20a%20Special%20Purpose%20Acquisition%20Company&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"ms6yvVl1","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The talks regarding suspension come after a California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":541716,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&text=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Lyft%20Drops%209%25%20After%20Talks%20of%20Suspension%20of%20Service%20In%20California&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/lyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"gVYmtaH6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg","video_date":"August 20, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Company shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday, reaching the $2 trillion milestone.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":757200,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&text=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Apple%20Hits%20%242%20Trillion%20Market%20Cap&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/apple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"fmbfZMfW","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg","video_date":"August 19, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
NR Originals
Politics
White House
Data on standard of living and economic freedom from as many as 161 countries over the last few decades demonstrate that rich and poor alike are economically better off in countries that have free-market economies. One measure of capitalism is the rank of a country on the Fraser Economic Freedom Index, which is a composite of indexes that reflect the use of markets, the lack of regulation, the openness of the economy, and private ownership of capital. Countries that score highest on this index include Singapore, Switzerland, the United States, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Venezuela has the lowest ranking of all countries on the index. There are a number of similar indexes, which are highly correlated with one another, and the conclusions are insensitive to the choice of index.<\/p>\n
The evidence that free markets enhance the well-being of the poor is compelling. Define the rich as the uppermost 10 percent and the poor as the lowest 10 percent of a country\u2019s earners. In countries that rank in the top half on the Economic Freedom Index, the rich have incomes that are on average almost three times as high as the rich in countries that rank in the bottom half of the index. But more striking is that in the free-market half of countries, the income of the poor is almost six times higher than in the more restrictive half. What\u2019s more, within the ranks of the wealthiest half of countries, the poor are more than twice as well off in those that are freer and more market-oriented.<\/p>\n
General economic growth tends to benefit all. The income data show conclusively that, as President Kennedy was fond of saying, a rising tide lifts all boats. Among the 161 countries studied, periods of high income growth for the rich also tend to be periods of high income growth for the poor. In 82 percent of the ten-year periods during which wages of the rich grew, so too did wages of the poor. Conversely, the wages of the poor tended not to grow during periods when wages of the rich declined. The movement is general. A 1 percent rise in median income is associated with just over a 1 percent rise in income of the poor and just under a 1 percent rise in income of the rich. The historical record suggests that the poor do not get left behind as economies grow.<\/p>\n
Despite the strong statistical relationship between wages of the rich and poor, the movement is not in lockstep. Sometimes the incomes of the richest members of an economy increase more rapidly than those of its poorest members. This has led some to conclude, incorrectly, that rising inequality implies falling or stagnant incomes of the poor. Economic development is often marked by increased disparity between incomes of the rich and poor, even as the standard of living of the poor rises substantially. Hong Kong\u2019s rapid growth from 1960 to 2000 is a case in point. In 1960, the rich earned about 20 times as much as the poor. By 2000, that ratio had risen to 33. At the same time, though, the income of the poor increased fivefold, making the Hong Kong poor of 2000 far better off than the poor of the earlier generation. More recently, Vietnam experienced a similar pattern. In 2000, the rich earned 27 times as much as the poor. Vietnam experienced rapid growth after that, and the ratio of rich to poor earnings rose to 33. But the income of the poorest Vietnamese went up two and a half times over those years.<\/p>\n
One surprising finding from my study is that changing a country\u2019s name to eliminate the terms \u201csocialist,\u201d \u201cdemocratic,\u201d or \u201cpeople\u2019s\u201d is associated with an 18 percent rise in incomes of the poor over the subsequent years. Of course, it is not the name change per se that helps the poor, but the change in the form of government and the adoption of more market-oriented institutions that accompanies the name change.<\/p>\n
The Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden) are market economies that have large government budgets and engage in substantial redistribution. Unsurprisingly, the evidence implies that transfers do have a positive effect on the disposable incomes of the poor\u2014at a point in time. If a country decides to transfer resources to the poor, then the poor will have more to spend. Still, a number of considerations are relevant. First, redistribution is a luxury that only wealthy countries can afford. There is a close correlation between a country\u2019s wealth and the amount that its citizens transfer to the poor. Countries that rank in the top half in terms of transfers and subsidies are almost three times as rich, as measured by median income, as countries that rank in the bottom half. Second, the effect of increasing economic freedom on raising incomes of the poor is typically greater than that of direct transfers to the poor. Third, as I have argued before, high government spending is an impediment to general economic growth and high income in the future.<\/a> Even countries such as Denmark and Finland, with high living standards but also high government spending, have experienced slow growth over the past decade. Finally, redistribution, which every wealthy country implements to some extent, is a temporary patch. It does not provide a fundamental long-term remedy for raising incomes of the poor. To raise incomes over the long run, it is necessary to improve the productivity of the lowest half of wage earners, as I have found in other research. Redistribution, while serving an immediate humanitarian goal, does nothing to improve worker productivity, on which wages ultimately depend.<\/p>\n Incomes of the poor are higher and grow more rapidly under free-market capitalism than they do in economies with less private ownership, more restrictions on trade, and a greater governmental role in allocation. If a system\u2019s benevolence is measured by the living standards of the poor, then free-market capitalism receives high marks.<\/a><\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":39,"featured_media":846682,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"837918","display_name":"Edward P. Lazear","first_name":"Edward P.","last_name":"Lazear","user_nicename":"edward-p-lazear","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/edward-p-lazear\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/36df4add9479dbe82ca8e3453d5a2aa5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,7657,5911,1389],"tags":[4120],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yQH","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&text=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Poor%20Fare%20Best%20Under%20Free-Market%20Capitalism&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/free-market-capitalism-best-for-poor\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/39"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848947"}],"version-history":[{"count":6,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":849716,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions\/849716"}],"next":[{"ID":849215,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849215"}],"previous":[{"ID":849285,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849285"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/846682"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848947"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848947"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}},{"id":848871,"date":"2020-09-08T06:30:42","date_gmt":"2020-09-08T10:30:42","guid":{"rendered":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/?p=848871"},"modified":"2020-09-08T10:50:19","modified_gmt":"2020-09-08T14:50:19","slug":"the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america","status":"publish","type":"post","link":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/","title":{"rendered":"The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"content":{"rendered":" \n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\t\tNRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\t<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\tA<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t<\/span>s<\/span> the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal \u2014 a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative,<\/em>\u00a0\u201ca tested Marxist leadership.\u201d<\/p>\n For those who say it can\u2019t happen here, there are warning signs aplenty.<\/p>\n In New York, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not just turn back her well-known Latina challenger, CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, she crushed her, winning 74.6 percent of the vote. Representative Rashida Tlaib easily defeated Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones, 66.3 percent to 33.7 percent. Ilhan Omar won her Minnesota primary against a well-funded Antone Melton-Meaux with 57.4 percent.<\/p>\n In each case, the socialists defeated liberal Democrats who were attractive, organized, and had plenty of money. It didn\u2019t matter \u2014 an overwhelming majority of Democratic primary voters endorsed the OAC-Tlaib-Omar vision of a socialist America, including the multitrillion-dollar Green New Deal.<\/p>\n This was only some of the evidence of a revolutionary shift in the Democratic Party that is on its way to becoming the Socialist Party. Three senior Democrats in the House of Representatives lost their seats to AOC-like candidates. Representative Lacy Clay of Missouri, a 20-year incumbent, lost to Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter leader. Representative Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was defeated by progressive school principal Jamaal Bowman. Representative Dan Lipinski of Illinois, one of the very few pro-life Democrats in Congress, lost to leftist challenger Marie Newman.<\/p>\n The grassroots efforts of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and similar left-wing groups are paying significant dividends. In New York, five statewide candidates for the General Assembly who had been endorsed by DSA all won their primaries. Several had come-from-behind victories because of absentee ballots \u2014 a key socialist initiative. At least two self-described democratic socialists not endorsed by DSA also won statewide races.<\/p>\n They ran on platforms that included the Green New Deal, single-payer health care, criminal justice reform, housing for New York State\u2019s 70,000 homeless, affordable housing for the poor, and new taxes on the rich and Wall Street to pay for all of it. Their goal, as set forth in campaign literature, is to \u201cadvance a vision for a socialist world.\u201d<\/p>\n Socialists found receptive voters across the country. In Philadelphia, democratic socialist Nikil Saval won the Democratic primary for the state senate. Summer Lee, the first Black woman to represent southwestern Pennsylvania in the state senate, won reelection with 75 percent of the vote. In Montana, six \u201cBerniecrats,\u201d backed by Our Revolution, a progressive political action committee, won their primaries. San Francisco elected Chesa Boudin, son of the leftist militants, its district attorney. In the California primary, exit polls revealed that 53 percent of Democrats viewed socialism \u201cfavorably.\u201d In Texas, Democratic voters in the primary approved of socialism by 56 percent, a 20-point margin over capitalism.<\/p>\n Socialism is indeed riding a wave of momentum when more Texans than Californians view it favorably.<\/p>\n Socialists are building on the remarkable candidacy of Senator Bernie Sanders, who raised more money than any other candidate in 2020 (an estimated $200 million), enlisted an unprecedented army of volunteers, and won the Iowa caucuses and the primaries in New Hampshire and Nevada. But he was unable to overcome the still-powerful Democratic establishment, which rallied behind former vice president Joe Biden.<\/p>\n Socialist strategists are calculating how best to push the Democratic Party farther to the left. Writing in\u00a0Jacobin,\u00a0<\/em>Curt Ries argues that socialists need stronger institutions on the left, especially more militant labor unions. Ries, who worked in the Sanders campaign, points out that only three smaller unions backed Sanders. He also claims that socialists need more activist organizations like DSA, Our Revolution, and the Sunrise Movement, along with more independent media like Democracy Now!<\/em> and Jacobin<\/em>.<\/p>\n Socialists need \u201cclass-struggle elections,\u201d argues Ries, that pit the people against the ruling class and focus on \u201cthe greed and corruption of capitalism.\u201d Socialists believe, he said, that with the multiple crises in the economy, government, and public health, fnow is the time to push for a world where \u201call people can live with dignity, security, and freedom.\u201d<\/p>\n The Socialist Alternative has called for the formation of a new left party with \u201ca clear socialist program and a tested Marxist leadership.\u201d The Call<\/em>, a publication run by Bread and Roses, a caucus of Marxist organizers, has declared, echoing Karl Marx, that American workers need \u201ca mass working class party.\u201d The Sunrise Movement, a youth-led leftist climate group, has cautioned that a workers\u2019 party should not be an \u201cimmediate\u201d goal. But those on the far left agree that a workers\u2019 party is \u201ca crucial strategic goal for the socialist movement.\u201d<\/p>\n These radicals clearly see themselves as a revolutionary vanguard like the Bolsheviks of 1917, prepared to strike when the moment is ripe to bring down a weakened political and economic structure. Although they are comparatively few \u2014 DSA has a membership of about 70,000 \u2014 they are committed. They have helped to elect a number of national and local candidates. According to the polls, the mood of the country is favorable to radical solutions such as free education, free health care, and the Green New Deal, which would eliminate oil, coal, and natural gas as energy sources.<\/p>\n Writing in\u00a0Javelin<\/em>, DSA strategist Jared Abbott refers to a great debate that will take place between pragmatists and idealists on the left. Should socialists adopt a strategy of coalition-building with Democrats and others on the left? Or follow a strategy of confrontation with Democrats, running their own candidates and building a combative class-centered left-wing organization?<\/p>\n Resolution of the debate depends in large measure on our national leadership. A Democratic president and a Democratic Congress would strengthen the pragmatists\u2019 call for collaboration. A Republican president with a Republican Senate would enhance the idealists\u2019 strategy of confrontation.<\/p>\n Given the electoral gains cited above, are we certain that a socialist America is impossible \u2014 especially when 70 percent of Millennials say they would vote for a socialist? We cannot depend on someone else to step forward. We must go on the offensive, disseminating the truth about socialism and the free-enterprise alternative.<\/p>\n We must point out that socialism has never worked anywhere, most recently in Venezuela and in past years in Israel, India, and Great Britain. We must show that it is based on the failed prophecies of a delusional economist named Karl Marx, who predicted two centuries ago that capitalism would wither away, that socialism would mean the end of private property and of small businesses, of which there are now 30 million in America.<\/p>\n Further, we must explain that, thanks to free enterprise, one billion people left poverty and a new middle class has formed around the world \u2014 that capitalism not socialism has brought greater wealth and more freedom to more people than any other economic system in history.<\/p>\n Unlike the rights that Thomas Jefferson wrote about in the Declaration of Independence, these facts are not self-evident. We must present them untiringly and defend them ceaselessly. The alternative \u2014 losing our country to so-called democratic socialists \u2014 is unthinkable.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":38,"featured_media":671518,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"171396","display_name":"Lee Edwards","first_name":"Lee","last_name":"Edwards","user_nicename":"lee-edwards","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/lee-edwards\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/89599a941341061a17fa34a850f3cee5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,1290,7657,5911,1389,5884],"tags":[6969,7024,7109,3632],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPUY.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yPt","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&text=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Looming%20Threat%20of%20a%20Socialist%20America&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/38"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848871"}],"version-history":[{"count":4,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":848900,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions\/848900"}],"next":[{"ID":848790,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848790"}],"previous":[{"ID":849197,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849197"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/671518"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848871"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848871"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He thinks he can.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844687,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[3605],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&text=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Can%20Trump%20Create%2010%20Million%20Jobs%20in%2010%20Months%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/can-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"VjYnlMiF","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Media figures personally insulted Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate who successfully sued for defamation, after his RNC speech.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845229,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&text=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Media%20Figures%20Criticize%20%E2%80%98Snot-Nosed%E2%80%99%20Nick%20Sandmann%26%238217%3Bs%20RNC%20Speech&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/media-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"qBfrM2Db","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg","video_date":"August 27, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The summer boom was mainly due to record low interest rates and a lack of listings for existing homes.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":843250,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&text=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=July%20Home%20Sales%20Jumped%20to%20Highest%20In%20Nearly%20Fourteen%20Years&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/july-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"OIQT8XY6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg","video_date":"August 26, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t After suffering a loss in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is warning 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not to concede.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":834420,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&text=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Hillary%20Clinton%20Urges%20Biden%20Not%20to%20Concede%20%E2%80%98Under%20Any%20Circumstances%E2%80%99%20in%20November%20Election&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/hillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"Y0p0nwxB","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla is eligible to be included in the index.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":810078,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&text=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Puts%20S%26%23038%3BP%20500%20on%20the%20Spot&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"nSvFtX9w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t National Review<\/i> staff writer Madeleine Kearns addresses China’s barbaric abuse of Uighur women, by weaponizing birth control and abortion.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844105,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&text=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=China%E2%80%99s%20Monstrous%20Abuse%20of%20Uighur%20Women%20Is%20Evil&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/u-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"6JoQySEv","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Paul Ryan will serve as chairman of a special-purpose acquisition company.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":644835,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&text=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20House%20Speaker%20Paul%20Ryan%20Joins%20a%20Special%20Purpose%20Acquisition%20Company&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"ms6yvVl1","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The talks regarding suspension come after a California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":541716,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&text=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Lyft%20Drops%209%25%20After%20Talks%20of%20Suspension%20of%20Service%20In%20California&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/lyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"gVYmtaH6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg","video_date":"August 20, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Company shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday, reaching the $2 trillion milestone.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":757200,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&text=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Apple%20Hits%20%242%20Trillion%20Market%20Cap&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/apple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"fmbfZMfW","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg","video_date":"August 19, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Incomes of the poor are higher and grow more rapidly under free-market capitalism than they do in economies with less private ownership, more restrictions on trade, and a greater governmental role in allocation. If a system\u2019s benevolence is measured by the living standards of the poor, then free-market capitalism receives high marks.<\/a><\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":39,"featured_media":846682,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"837918","display_name":"Edward P. Lazear","first_name":"Edward P.","last_name":"Lazear","user_nicename":"edward-p-lazear","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/edward-p-lazear\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/36df4add9479dbe82ca8e3453d5a2aa5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,7657,5911,1389],"tags":[4120],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yQH","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&text=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Poor%20Fare%20Best%20Under%20Free-Market%20Capitalism&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/free-market-capitalism-best-for-poor\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/39"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848947"}],"version-history":[{"count":6,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":849716,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions\/849716"}],"next":[{"ID":849215,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849215"}],"previous":[{"ID":849285,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849285"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/846682"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848947"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848947"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}},{"id":848871,"date":"2020-09-08T06:30:42","date_gmt":"2020-09-08T10:30:42","guid":{"rendered":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/?p=848871"},"modified":"2020-09-08T10:50:19","modified_gmt":"2020-09-08T14:50:19","slug":"the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america","status":"publish","type":"post","link":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/","title":{"rendered":"The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"content":{"rendered":" \n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\t\tNRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\t<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\tA<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t<\/span>s<\/span> the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal \u2014 a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative,<\/em>\u00a0\u201ca tested Marxist leadership.\u201d<\/p>\n For those who say it can\u2019t happen here, there are warning signs aplenty.<\/p>\n In New York, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not just turn back her well-known Latina challenger, CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, she crushed her, winning 74.6 percent of the vote. Representative Rashida Tlaib easily defeated Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones, 66.3 percent to 33.7 percent. Ilhan Omar won her Minnesota primary against a well-funded Antone Melton-Meaux with 57.4 percent.<\/p>\n In each case, the socialists defeated liberal Democrats who were attractive, organized, and had plenty of money. It didn\u2019t matter \u2014 an overwhelming majority of Democratic primary voters endorsed the OAC-Tlaib-Omar vision of a socialist America, including the multitrillion-dollar Green New Deal.<\/p>\n This was only some of the evidence of a revolutionary shift in the Democratic Party that is on its way to becoming the Socialist Party. Three senior Democrats in the House of Representatives lost their seats to AOC-like candidates. Representative Lacy Clay of Missouri, a 20-year incumbent, lost to Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter leader. Representative Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was defeated by progressive school principal Jamaal Bowman. Representative Dan Lipinski of Illinois, one of the very few pro-life Democrats in Congress, lost to leftist challenger Marie Newman.<\/p>\n The grassroots efforts of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and similar left-wing groups are paying significant dividends. In New York, five statewide candidates for the General Assembly who had been endorsed by DSA all won their primaries. Several had come-from-behind victories because of absentee ballots \u2014 a key socialist initiative. At least two self-described democratic socialists not endorsed by DSA also won statewide races.<\/p>\n They ran on platforms that included the Green New Deal, single-payer health care, criminal justice reform, housing for New York State\u2019s 70,000 homeless, affordable housing for the poor, and new taxes on the rich and Wall Street to pay for all of it. Their goal, as set forth in campaign literature, is to \u201cadvance a vision for a socialist world.\u201d<\/p>\n Socialists found receptive voters across the country. In Philadelphia, democratic socialist Nikil Saval won the Democratic primary for the state senate. Summer Lee, the first Black woman to represent southwestern Pennsylvania in the state senate, won reelection with 75 percent of the vote. In Montana, six \u201cBerniecrats,\u201d backed by Our Revolution, a progressive political action committee, won their primaries. San Francisco elected Chesa Boudin, son of the leftist militants, its district attorney. In the California primary, exit polls revealed that 53 percent of Democrats viewed socialism \u201cfavorably.\u201d In Texas, Democratic voters in the primary approved of socialism by 56 percent, a 20-point margin over capitalism.<\/p>\n Socialism is indeed riding a wave of momentum when more Texans than Californians view it favorably.<\/p>\n Socialists are building on the remarkable candidacy of Senator Bernie Sanders, who raised more money than any other candidate in 2020 (an estimated $200 million), enlisted an unprecedented army of volunteers, and won the Iowa caucuses and the primaries in New Hampshire and Nevada. But he was unable to overcome the still-powerful Democratic establishment, which rallied behind former vice president Joe Biden.<\/p>\n Socialist strategists are calculating how best to push the Democratic Party farther to the left. Writing in\u00a0Jacobin,\u00a0<\/em>Curt Ries argues that socialists need stronger institutions on the left, especially more militant labor unions. Ries, who worked in the Sanders campaign, points out that only three smaller unions backed Sanders. He also claims that socialists need more activist organizations like DSA, Our Revolution, and the Sunrise Movement, along with more independent media like Democracy Now!<\/em> and Jacobin<\/em>.<\/p>\n Socialists need \u201cclass-struggle elections,\u201d argues Ries, that pit the people against the ruling class and focus on \u201cthe greed and corruption of capitalism.\u201d Socialists believe, he said, that with the multiple crises in the economy, government, and public health, fnow is the time to push for a world where \u201call people can live with dignity, security, and freedom.\u201d<\/p>\n The Socialist Alternative has called for the formation of a new left party with \u201ca clear socialist program and a tested Marxist leadership.\u201d The Call<\/em>, a publication run by Bread and Roses, a caucus of Marxist organizers, has declared, echoing Karl Marx, that American workers need \u201ca mass working class party.\u201d The Sunrise Movement, a youth-led leftist climate group, has cautioned that a workers\u2019 party should not be an \u201cimmediate\u201d goal. But those on the far left agree that a workers\u2019 party is \u201ca crucial strategic goal for the socialist movement.\u201d<\/p>\n These radicals clearly see themselves as a revolutionary vanguard like the Bolsheviks of 1917, prepared to strike when the moment is ripe to bring down a weakened political and economic structure. Although they are comparatively few \u2014 DSA has a membership of about 70,000 \u2014 they are committed. They have helped to elect a number of national and local candidates. According to the polls, the mood of the country is favorable to radical solutions such as free education, free health care, and the Green New Deal, which would eliminate oil, coal, and natural gas as energy sources.<\/p>\n Writing in\u00a0Javelin<\/em>, DSA strategist Jared Abbott refers to a great debate that will take place between pragmatists and idealists on the left. Should socialists adopt a strategy of coalition-building with Democrats and others on the left? Or follow a strategy of confrontation with Democrats, running their own candidates and building a combative class-centered left-wing organization?<\/p>\n Resolution of the debate depends in large measure on our national leadership. A Democratic president and a Democratic Congress would strengthen the pragmatists\u2019 call for collaboration. A Republican president with a Republican Senate would enhance the idealists\u2019 strategy of confrontation.<\/p>\n Given the electoral gains cited above, are we certain that a socialist America is impossible \u2014 especially when 70 percent of Millennials say they would vote for a socialist? We cannot depend on someone else to step forward. We must go on the offensive, disseminating the truth about socialism and the free-enterprise alternative.<\/p>\n We must point out that socialism has never worked anywhere, most recently in Venezuela and in past years in Israel, India, and Great Britain. We must show that it is based on the failed prophecies of a delusional economist named Karl Marx, who predicted two centuries ago that capitalism would wither away, that socialism would mean the end of private property and of small businesses, of which there are now 30 million in America.<\/p>\n Further, we must explain that, thanks to free enterprise, one billion people left poverty and a new middle class has formed around the world \u2014 that capitalism not socialism has brought greater wealth and more freedom to more people than any other economic system in history.<\/p>\n Unlike the rights that Thomas Jefferson wrote about in the Declaration of Independence, these facts are not self-evident. We must present them untiringly and defend them ceaselessly. The alternative \u2014 losing our country to so-called democratic socialists \u2014 is unthinkable.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":38,"featured_media":671518,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"171396","display_name":"Lee Edwards","first_name":"Lee","last_name":"Edwards","user_nicename":"lee-edwards","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/lee-edwards\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/89599a941341061a17fa34a850f3cee5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,1290,7657,5911,1389,5884],"tags":[6969,7024,7109,3632],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPUY.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yPt","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&text=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Looming%20Threat%20of%20a%20Socialist%20America&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/38"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848871"}],"version-history":[{"count":4,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":848900,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions\/848900"}],"next":[{"ID":848790,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848790"}],"previous":[{"ID":849197,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849197"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/671518"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848871"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848871"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He thinks he can.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844687,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[3605],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&text=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Can%20Trump%20Create%2010%20Million%20Jobs%20in%2010%20Months%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/can-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"VjYnlMiF","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Media figures personally insulted Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate who successfully sued for defamation, after his RNC speech.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845229,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&text=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Media%20Figures%20Criticize%20%E2%80%98Snot-Nosed%E2%80%99%20Nick%20Sandmann%26%238217%3Bs%20RNC%20Speech&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/media-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"qBfrM2Db","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg","video_date":"August 27, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The summer boom was mainly due to record low interest rates and a lack of listings for existing homes.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":843250,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&text=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=July%20Home%20Sales%20Jumped%20to%20Highest%20In%20Nearly%20Fourteen%20Years&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/july-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"OIQT8XY6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg","video_date":"August 26, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t After suffering a loss in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is warning 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not to concede.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":834420,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&text=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Hillary%20Clinton%20Urges%20Biden%20Not%20to%20Concede%20%E2%80%98Under%20Any%20Circumstances%E2%80%99%20in%20November%20Election&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/hillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"Y0p0nwxB","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla is eligible to be included in the index.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":810078,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&text=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Puts%20S%26%23038%3BP%20500%20on%20the%20Spot&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"nSvFtX9w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t National Review<\/i> staff writer Madeleine Kearns addresses China’s barbaric abuse of Uighur women, by weaponizing birth control and abortion.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844105,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&text=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=China%E2%80%99s%20Monstrous%20Abuse%20of%20Uighur%20Women%20Is%20Evil&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/u-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"6JoQySEv","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Paul Ryan will serve as chairman of a special-purpose acquisition company.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":644835,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&text=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20House%20Speaker%20Paul%20Ryan%20Joins%20a%20Special%20Purpose%20Acquisition%20Company&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"ms6yvVl1","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The talks regarding suspension come after a California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":541716,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&text=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Lyft%20Drops%209%25%20After%20Talks%20of%20Suspension%20of%20Service%20In%20California&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/lyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"gVYmtaH6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg","video_date":"August 20, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Company shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday, reaching the $2 trillion milestone.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":757200,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&text=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Apple%20Hits%20%242%20Trillion%20Market%20Cap&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/apple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"fmbfZMfW","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg","video_date":"August 19, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":39,"featured_media":846682,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"837918","display_name":"Edward P. Lazear","first_name":"Edward P.","last_name":"Lazear","user_nicename":"edward-p-lazear","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/edward-p-lazear\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/36df4add9479dbe82ca8e3453d5a2aa5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,7657,5911,1389],"tags":[4120],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yQH","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&text=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Poor%20Fare%20Best%20Under%20Free-Market%20Capitalism&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/free-market-capitalism-best-for-poor\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/39"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848947"}],"version-history":[{"count":6,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":849716,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions\/849716"}],"next":[{"ID":849215,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849215"}],"previous":[{"ID":849285,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849285"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/846682"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848947"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848947"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}},{"id":848871,"date":"2020-09-08T06:30:42","date_gmt":"2020-09-08T10:30:42","guid":{"rendered":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/?p=848871"},"modified":"2020-09-08T10:50:19","modified_gmt":"2020-09-08T14:50:19","slug":"the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america","status":"publish","type":"post","link":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/","title":{"rendered":"The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"content":{"rendered":"
\n\t\t\t\t\t\n\t\t\t\t\t\t<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\t\tNRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\t<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t\tA<\/span>\n\t\t\t\t<\/span>s<\/span> the far-left congresswomen known as the Squad celebrated their overwhelming victories in Democratic primaries earlier this year, far-sighted radical strategists were plotting to achieve their long-range goal \u2014 a socialist America governed by, in the words of the Marxist group Socialist Alternative,<\/em>\u00a0\u201ca tested Marxist leadership.\u201d<\/p>\n For those who say it can\u2019t happen here, there are warning signs aplenty.<\/p>\n In New York, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not just turn back her well-known Latina challenger, CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, she crushed her, winning 74.6 percent of the vote. Representative Rashida Tlaib easily defeated Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones, 66.3 percent to 33.7 percent. Ilhan Omar won her Minnesota primary against a well-funded Antone Melton-Meaux with 57.4 percent.<\/p>\n In each case, the socialists defeated liberal Democrats who were attractive, organized, and had plenty of money. It didn\u2019t matter \u2014 an overwhelming majority of Democratic primary voters endorsed the OAC-Tlaib-Omar vision of a socialist America, including the multitrillion-dollar Green New Deal.<\/p>\n This was only some of the evidence of a revolutionary shift in the Democratic Party that is on its way to becoming the Socialist Party. Three senior Democrats in the House of Representatives lost their seats to AOC-like candidates. Representative Lacy Clay of Missouri, a 20-year incumbent, lost to Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter leader. Representative Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was defeated by progressive school principal Jamaal Bowman. Representative Dan Lipinski of Illinois, one of the very few pro-life Democrats in Congress, lost to leftist challenger Marie Newman.<\/p>\n The grassroots efforts of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and similar left-wing groups are paying significant dividends. In New York, five statewide candidates for the General Assembly who had been endorsed by DSA all won their primaries. Several had come-from-behind victories because of absentee ballots \u2014 a key socialist initiative. At least two self-described democratic socialists not endorsed by DSA also won statewide races.<\/p>\n They ran on platforms that included the Green New Deal, single-payer health care, criminal justice reform, housing for New York State\u2019s 70,000 homeless, affordable housing for the poor, and new taxes on the rich and Wall Street to pay for all of it. Their goal, as set forth in campaign literature, is to \u201cadvance a vision for a socialist world.\u201d<\/p>\n Socialists found receptive voters across the country. In Philadelphia, democratic socialist Nikil Saval won the Democratic primary for the state senate. Summer Lee, the first Black woman to represent southwestern Pennsylvania in the state senate, won reelection with 75 percent of the vote. In Montana, six \u201cBerniecrats,\u201d backed by Our Revolution, a progressive political action committee, won their primaries. San Francisco elected Chesa Boudin, son of the leftist militants, its district attorney. In the California primary, exit polls revealed that 53 percent of Democrats viewed socialism \u201cfavorably.\u201d In Texas, Democratic voters in the primary approved of socialism by 56 percent, a 20-point margin over capitalism.<\/p>\n Socialism is indeed riding a wave of momentum when more Texans than Californians view it favorably.<\/p>\n Socialists are building on the remarkable candidacy of Senator Bernie Sanders, who raised more money than any other candidate in 2020 (an estimated $200 million), enlisted an unprecedented army of volunteers, and won the Iowa caucuses and the primaries in New Hampshire and Nevada. But he was unable to overcome the still-powerful Democratic establishment, which rallied behind former vice president Joe Biden.<\/p>\n Socialist strategists are calculating how best to push the Democratic Party farther to the left. Writing in\u00a0Jacobin,\u00a0<\/em>Curt Ries argues that socialists need stronger institutions on the left, especially more militant labor unions. Ries, who worked in the Sanders campaign, points out that only three smaller unions backed Sanders. He also claims that socialists need more activist organizations like DSA, Our Revolution, and the Sunrise Movement, along with more independent media like Democracy Now!<\/em> and Jacobin<\/em>.<\/p>\n Socialists need \u201cclass-struggle elections,\u201d argues Ries, that pit the people against the ruling class and focus on \u201cthe greed and corruption of capitalism.\u201d Socialists believe, he said, that with the multiple crises in the economy, government, and public health, fnow is the time to push for a world where \u201call people can live with dignity, security, and freedom.\u201d<\/p>\n The Socialist Alternative has called for the formation of a new left party with \u201ca clear socialist program and a tested Marxist leadership.\u201d The Call<\/em>, a publication run by Bread and Roses, a caucus of Marxist organizers, has declared, echoing Karl Marx, that American workers need \u201ca mass working class party.\u201d The Sunrise Movement, a youth-led leftist climate group, has cautioned that a workers\u2019 party should not be an \u201cimmediate\u201d goal. But those on the far left agree that a workers\u2019 party is \u201ca crucial strategic goal for the socialist movement.\u201d<\/p>\n These radicals clearly see themselves as a revolutionary vanguard like the Bolsheviks of 1917, prepared to strike when the moment is ripe to bring down a weakened political and economic structure. Although they are comparatively few \u2014 DSA has a membership of about 70,000 \u2014 they are committed. They have helped to elect a number of national and local candidates. According to the polls, the mood of the country is favorable to radical solutions such as free education, free health care, and the Green New Deal, which would eliminate oil, coal, and natural gas as energy sources.<\/p>\n Writing in\u00a0Javelin<\/em>, DSA strategist Jared Abbott refers to a great debate that will take place between pragmatists and idealists on the left. Should socialists adopt a strategy of coalition-building with Democrats and others on the left? Or follow a strategy of confrontation with Democrats, running their own candidates and building a combative class-centered left-wing organization?<\/p>\n Resolution of the debate depends in large measure on our national leadership. A Democratic president and a Democratic Congress would strengthen the pragmatists\u2019 call for collaboration. A Republican president with a Republican Senate would enhance the idealists\u2019 strategy of confrontation.<\/p>\n Given the electoral gains cited above, are we certain that a socialist America is impossible \u2014 especially when 70 percent of Millennials say they would vote for a socialist? We cannot depend on someone else to step forward. We must go on the offensive, disseminating the truth about socialism and the free-enterprise alternative.<\/p>\n We must point out that socialism has never worked anywhere, most recently in Venezuela and in past years in Israel, India, and Great Britain. We must show that it is based on the failed prophecies of a delusional economist named Karl Marx, who predicted two centuries ago that capitalism would wither away, that socialism would mean the end of private property and of small businesses, of which there are now 30 million in America.<\/p>\n Further, we must explain that, thanks to free enterprise, one billion people left poverty and a new middle class has formed around the world \u2014 that capitalism not socialism has brought greater wealth and more freedom to more people than any other economic system in history.<\/p>\n Unlike the rights that Thomas Jefferson wrote about in the Declaration of Independence, these facts are not self-evident. We must present them untiringly and defend them ceaselessly. The alternative \u2014 losing our country to so-called democratic socialists \u2014 is unthinkable.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":38,"featured_media":671518,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"171396","display_name":"Lee Edwards","first_name":"Lee","last_name":"Edwards","user_nicename":"lee-edwards","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/lee-edwards\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/89599a941341061a17fa34a850f3cee5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,1290,7657,5911,1389,5884],"tags":[6969,7024,7109,3632],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPUY.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yPt","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&text=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Looming%20Threat%20of%20a%20Socialist%20America&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/38"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848871"}],"version-history":[{"count":4,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":848900,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions\/848900"}],"next":[{"ID":848790,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848790"}],"previous":[{"ID":849197,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849197"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/671518"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848871"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848871"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He thinks he can.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844687,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[3605],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&text=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Can%20Trump%20Create%2010%20Million%20Jobs%20in%2010%20Months%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/can-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"VjYnlMiF","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Media figures personally insulted Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate who successfully sued for defamation, after his RNC speech.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845229,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&text=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Media%20Figures%20Criticize%20%E2%80%98Snot-Nosed%E2%80%99%20Nick%20Sandmann%26%238217%3Bs%20RNC%20Speech&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/media-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"qBfrM2Db","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg","video_date":"August 27, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The summer boom was mainly due to record low interest rates and a lack of listings for existing homes.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":843250,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&text=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=July%20Home%20Sales%20Jumped%20to%20Highest%20In%20Nearly%20Fourteen%20Years&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/july-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"OIQT8XY6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg","video_date":"August 26, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t After suffering a loss in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is warning 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not to concede.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":834420,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&text=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Hillary%20Clinton%20Urges%20Biden%20Not%20to%20Concede%20%E2%80%98Under%20Any%20Circumstances%E2%80%99%20in%20November%20Election&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/hillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"Y0p0nwxB","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla is eligible to be included in the index.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":810078,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&text=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Puts%20S%26%23038%3BP%20500%20on%20the%20Spot&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"nSvFtX9w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t National Review<\/i> staff writer Madeleine Kearns addresses China’s barbaric abuse of Uighur women, by weaponizing birth control and abortion.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844105,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&text=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=China%E2%80%99s%20Monstrous%20Abuse%20of%20Uighur%20Women%20Is%20Evil&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/u-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"6JoQySEv","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Paul Ryan will serve as chairman of a special-purpose acquisition company.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":644835,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&text=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20House%20Speaker%20Paul%20Ryan%20Joins%20a%20Special%20Purpose%20Acquisition%20Company&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"ms6yvVl1","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The talks regarding suspension come after a California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":541716,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&text=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Lyft%20Drops%209%25%20After%20Talks%20of%20Suspension%20of%20Service%20In%20California&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/lyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"gVYmtaH6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg","video_date":"August 20, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Company shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday, reaching the $2 trillion milestone.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":757200,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&text=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Apple%20Hits%20%242%20Trillion%20Market%20Cap&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/apple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"fmbfZMfW","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg","video_date":"August 19, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
For those who say it can\u2019t happen here, there are warning signs aplenty.<\/p>\n
In New York, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not just turn back her well-known Latina challenger, CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, she crushed her, winning 74.6 percent of the vote. Representative Rashida Tlaib easily defeated Detroit City Council president Brenda Jones, 66.3 percent to 33.7 percent. Ilhan Omar won her Minnesota primary against a well-funded Antone Melton-Meaux with 57.4 percent.<\/p>\n
In each case, the socialists defeated liberal Democrats who were attractive, organized, and had plenty of money. It didn\u2019t matter \u2014 an overwhelming majority of Democratic primary voters endorsed the OAC-Tlaib-Omar vision of a socialist America, including the multitrillion-dollar Green New Deal.<\/p>\n
This was only some of the evidence of a revolutionary shift in the Democratic Party that is on its way to becoming the Socialist Party. Three senior Democrats in the House of Representatives lost their seats to AOC-like candidates. Representative Lacy Clay of Missouri, a 20-year incumbent, lost to Cori Bush, a Black Lives Matter leader. Representative Eliot Engel of New York, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was defeated by progressive school principal Jamaal Bowman. Representative Dan Lipinski of Illinois, one of the very few pro-life Democrats in Congress, lost to leftist challenger Marie Newman.<\/p>\n
The grassroots efforts of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and similar left-wing groups are paying significant dividends. In New York, five statewide candidates for the General Assembly who had been endorsed by DSA all won their primaries. Several had come-from-behind victories because of absentee ballots \u2014 a key socialist initiative. At least two self-described democratic socialists not endorsed by DSA also won statewide races.<\/p>\n
They ran on platforms that included the Green New Deal, single-payer health care, criminal justice reform, housing for New York State\u2019s 70,000 homeless, affordable housing for the poor, and new taxes on the rich and Wall Street to pay for all of it. Their goal, as set forth in campaign literature, is to \u201cadvance a vision for a socialist world.\u201d<\/p>\n
Socialists found receptive voters across the country. In Philadelphia, democratic socialist Nikil Saval won the Democratic primary for the state senate. Summer Lee, the first Black woman to represent southwestern Pennsylvania in the state senate, won reelection with 75 percent of the vote. In Montana, six \u201cBerniecrats,\u201d backed by Our Revolution, a progressive political action committee, won their primaries. San Francisco elected Chesa Boudin, son of the leftist militants, its district attorney. In the California primary, exit polls revealed that 53 percent of Democrats viewed socialism \u201cfavorably.\u201d In Texas, Democratic voters in the primary approved of socialism by 56 percent, a 20-point margin over capitalism.<\/p>\n
Socialism is indeed riding a wave of momentum when more Texans than Californians view it favorably.<\/p>\n
Socialists are building on the remarkable candidacy of Senator Bernie Sanders, who raised more money than any other candidate in 2020 (an estimated $200 million), enlisted an unprecedented army of volunteers, and won the Iowa caucuses and the primaries in New Hampshire and Nevada. But he was unable to overcome the still-powerful Democratic establishment, which rallied behind former vice president Joe Biden.<\/p>\n
Socialist strategists are calculating how best to push the Democratic Party farther to the left. Writing in\u00a0Jacobin,\u00a0<\/em>Curt Ries argues that socialists need stronger institutions on the left, especially more militant labor unions. Ries, who worked in the Sanders campaign, points out that only three smaller unions backed Sanders. He also claims that socialists need more activist organizations like DSA, Our Revolution, and the Sunrise Movement, along with more independent media like Democracy Now!<\/em> and Jacobin<\/em>.<\/p>\n Socialists need \u201cclass-struggle elections,\u201d argues Ries, that pit the people against the ruling class and focus on \u201cthe greed and corruption of capitalism.\u201d Socialists believe, he said, that with the multiple crises in the economy, government, and public health, fnow is the time to push for a world where \u201call people can live with dignity, security, and freedom.\u201d<\/p>\n The Socialist Alternative has called for the formation of a new left party with \u201ca clear socialist program and a tested Marxist leadership.\u201d The Call<\/em>, a publication run by Bread and Roses, a caucus of Marxist organizers, has declared, echoing Karl Marx, that American workers need \u201ca mass working class party.\u201d The Sunrise Movement, a youth-led leftist climate group, has cautioned that a workers\u2019 party should not be an \u201cimmediate\u201d goal. But those on the far left agree that a workers\u2019 party is \u201ca crucial strategic goal for the socialist movement.\u201d<\/p>\n These radicals clearly see themselves as a revolutionary vanguard like the Bolsheviks of 1917, prepared to strike when the moment is ripe to bring down a weakened political and economic structure. Although they are comparatively few \u2014 DSA has a membership of about 70,000 \u2014 they are committed. They have helped to elect a number of national and local candidates. According to the polls, the mood of the country is favorable to radical solutions such as free education, free health care, and the Green New Deal, which would eliminate oil, coal, and natural gas as energy sources.<\/p>\n Writing in\u00a0Javelin<\/em>, DSA strategist Jared Abbott refers to a great debate that will take place between pragmatists and idealists on the left. Should socialists adopt a strategy of coalition-building with Democrats and others on the left? Or follow a strategy of confrontation with Democrats, running their own candidates and building a combative class-centered left-wing organization?<\/p>\n Resolution of the debate depends in large measure on our national leadership. A Democratic president and a Democratic Congress would strengthen the pragmatists\u2019 call for collaboration. A Republican president with a Republican Senate would enhance the idealists\u2019 strategy of confrontation.<\/p>\n Given the electoral gains cited above, are we certain that a socialist America is impossible \u2014 especially when 70 percent of Millennials say they would vote for a socialist? We cannot depend on someone else to step forward. We must go on the offensive, disseminating the truth about socialism and the free-enterprise alternative.<\/p>\n We must point out that socialism has never worked anywhere, most recently in Venezuela and in past years in Israel, India, and Great Britain. We must show that it is based on the failed prophecies of a delusional economist named Karl Marx, who predicted two centuries ago that capitalism would wither away, that socialism would mean the end of private property and of small businesses, of which there are now 30 million in America.<\/p>\n Further, we must explain that, thanks to free enterprise, one billion people left poverty and a new middle class has formed around the world \u2014 that capitalism not socialism has brought greater wealth and more freedom to more people than any other economic system in history.<\/p>\n Unlike the rights that Thomas Jefferson wrote about in the Declaration of Independence, these facts are not self-evident. We must present them untiringly and defend them ceaselessly. The alternative \u2014 losing our country to so-called democratic socialists \u2014 is unthinkable.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":38,"featured_media":671518,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"171396","display_name":"Lee Edwards","first_name":"Lee","last_name":"Edwards","user_nicename":"lee-edwards","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/lee-edwards\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/89599a941341061a17fa34a850f3cee5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,1290,7657,5911,1389,5884],"tags":[6969,7024,7109,3632],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPUY.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yPt","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&text=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Looming%20Threat%20of%20a%20Socialist%20America&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/38"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848871"}],"version-history":[{"count":4,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":848900,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions\/848900"}],"next":[{"ID":848790,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848790"}],"previous":[{"ID":849197,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849197"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/671518"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848871"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848871"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He thinks he can.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844687,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[3605],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&text=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Can%20Trump%20Create%2010%20Million%20Jobs%20in%2010%20Months%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/can-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"VjYnlMiF","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Media figures personally insulted Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate who successfully sued for defamation, after his RNC speech.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845229,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&text=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Media%20Figures%20Criticize%20%E2%80%98Snot-Nosed%E2%80%99%20Nick%20Sandmann%26%238217%3Bs%20RNC%20Speech&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/media-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"qBfrM2Db","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg","video_date":"August 27, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The summer boom was mainly due to record low interest rates and a lack of listings for existing homes.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":843250,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&text=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=July%20Home%20Sales%20Jumped%20to%20Highest%20In%20Nearly%20Fourteen%20Years&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/july-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"OIQT8XY6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg","video_date":"August 26, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t After suffering a loss in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is warning 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not to concede.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":834420,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&text=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Hillary%20Clinton%20Urges%20Biden%20Not%20to%20Concede%20%E2%80%98Under%20Any%20Circumstances%E2%80%99%20in%20November%20Election&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/hillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"Y0p0nwxB","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla is eligible to be included in the index.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":810078,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&text=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Puts%20S%26%23038%3BP%20500%20on%20the%20Spot&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"nSvFtX9w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t National Review<\/i> staff writer Madeleine Kearns addresses China’s barbaric abuse of Uighur women, by weaponizing birth control and abortion.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844105,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&text=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=China%E2%80%99s%20Monstrous%20Abuse%20of%20Uighur%20Women%20Is%20Evil&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/u-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"6JoQySEv","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Paul Ryan will serve as chairman of a special-purpose acquisition company.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":644835,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&text=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20House%20Speaker%20Paul%20Ryan%20Joins%20a%20Special%20Purpose%20Acquisition%20Company&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"ms6yvVl1","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The talks regarding suspension come after a California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":541716,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&text=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Lyft%20Drops%209%25%20After%20Talks%20of%20Suspension%20of%20Service%20In%20California&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/lyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"gVYmtaH6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg","video_date":"August 20, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Company shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday, reaching the $2 trillion milestone.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":757200,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&text=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Apple%20Hits%20%242%20Trillion%20Market%20Cap&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/apple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"fmbfZMfW","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg","video_date":"August 19, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Socialists need \u201cclass-struggle elections,\u201d argues Ries, that pit the people against the ruling class and focus on \u201cthe greed and corruption of capitalism.\u201d Socialists believe, he said, that with the multiple crises in the economy, government, and public health, fnow is the time to push for a world where \u201call people can live with dignity, security, and freedom.\u201d<\/p>\n
The Socialist Alternative has called for the formation of a new left party with \u201ca clear socialist program and a tested Marxist leadership.\u201d The Call<\/em>, a publication run by Bread and Roses, a caucus of Marxist organizers, has declared, echoing Karl Marx, that American workers need \u201ca mass working class party.\u201d The Sunrise Movement, a youth-led leftist climate group, has cautioned that a workers\u2019 party should not be an \u201cimmediate\u201d goal. But those on the far left agree that a workers\u2019 party is \u201ca crucial strategic goal for the socialist movement.\u201d<\/p>\n These radicals clearly see themselves as a revolutionary vanguard like the Bolsheviks of 1917, prepared to strike when the moment is ripe to bring down a weakened political and economic structure. Although they are comparatively few \u2014 DSA has a membership of about 70,000 \u2014 they are committed. They have helped to elect a number of national and local candidates. According to the polls, the mood of the country is favorable to radical solutions such as free education, free health care, and the Green New Deal, which would eliminate oil, coal, and natural gas as energy sources.<\/p>\n Writing in\u00a0Javelin<\/em>, DSA strategist Jared Abbott refers to a great debate that will take place between pragmatists and idealists on the left. Should socialists adopt a strategy of coalition-building with Democrats and others on the left? Or follow a strategy of confrontation with Democrats, running their own candidates and building a combative class-centered left-wing organization?<\/p>\n Resolution of the debate depends in large measure on our national leadership. A Democratic president and a Democratic Congress would strengthen the pragmatists\u2019 call for collaboration. A Republican president with a Republican Senate would enhance the idealists\u2019 strategy of confrontation.<\/p>\n Given the electoral gains cited above, are we certain that a socialist America is impossible \u2014 especially when 70 percent of Millennials say they would vote for a socialist? We cannot depend on someone else to step forward. We must go on the offensive, disseminating the truth about socialism and the free-enterprise alternative.<\/p>\n We must point out that socialism has never worked anywhere, most recently in Venezuela and in past years in Israel, India, and Great Britain. We must show that it is based on the failed prophecies of a delusional economist named Karl Marx, who predicted two centuries ago that capitalism would wither away, that socialism would mean the end of private property and of small businesses, of which there are now 30 million in America.<\/p>\n Further, we must explain that, thanks to free enterprise, one billion people left poverty and a new middle class has formed around the world \u2014 that capitalism not socialism has brought greater wealth and more freedom to more people than any other economic system in history.<\/p>\n Unlike the rights that Thomas Jefferson wrote about in the Declaration of Independence, these facts are not self-evident. We must present them untiringly and defend them ceaselessly. The alternative \u2014 losing our country to so-called democratic socialists \u2014 is unthinkable.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":38,"featured_media":671518,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"171396","display_name":"Lee Edwards","first_name":"Lee","last_name":"Edwards","user_nicename":"lee-edwards","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/lee-edwards\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/89599a941341061a17fa34a850f3cee5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,1290,7657,5911,1389,5884],"tags":[6969,7024,7109,3632],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPUY.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yPt","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&text=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Looming%20Threat%20of%20a%20Socialist%20America&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/38"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848871"}],"version-history":[{"count":4,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":848900,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions\/848900"}],"next":[{"ID":848790,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848790"}],"previous":[{"ID":849197,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849197"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/671518"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848871"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848871"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He thinks he can.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844687,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[3605],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&text=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Can%20Trump%20Create%2010%20Million%20Jobs%20in%2010%20Months%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/can-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"VjYnlMiF","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Media figures personally insulted Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate who successfully sued for defamation, after his RNC speech.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845229,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&text=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Media%20Figures%20Criticize%20%E2%80%98Snot-Nosed%E2%80%99%20Nick%20Sandmann%26%238217%3Bs%20RNC%20Speech&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/media-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"qBfrM2Db","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg","video_date":"August 27, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The summer boom was mainly due to record low interest rates and a lack of listings for existing homes.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":843250,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&text=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=July%20Home%20Sales%20Jumped%20to%20Highest%20In%20Nearly%20Fourteen%20Years&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/july-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"OIQT8XY6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg","video_date":"August 26, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t After suffering a loss in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is warning 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not to concede.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":834420,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&text=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Hillary%20Clinton%20Urges%20Biden%20Not%20to%20Concede%20%E2%80%98Under%20Any%20Circumstances%E2%80%99%20in%20November%20Election&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/hillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"Y0p0nwxB","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla is eligible to be included in the index.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":810078,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&text=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Puts%20S%26%23038%3BP%20500%20on%20the%20Spot&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"nSvFtX9w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t National Review<\/i> staff writer Madeleine Kearns addresses China’s barbaric abuse of Uighur women, by weaponizing birth control and abortion.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844105,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&text=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=China%E2%80%99s%20Monstrous%20Abuse%20of%20Uighur%20Women%20Is%20Evil&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/u-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"6JoQySEv","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Paul Ryan will serve as chairman of a special-purpose acquisition company.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":644835,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&text=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20House%20Speaker%20Paul%20Ryan%20Joins%20a%20Special%20Purpose%20Acquisition%20Company&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"ms6yvVl1","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The talks regarding suspension come after a California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":541716,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&text=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Lyft%20Drops%209%25%20After%20Talks%20of%20Suspension%20of%20Service%20In%20California&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/lyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"gVYmtaH6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg","video_date":"August 20, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Company shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday, reaching the $2 trillion milestone.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":757200,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&text=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Apple%20Hits%20%242%20Trillion%20Market%20Cap&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/apple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"fmbfZMfW","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg","video_date":"August 19, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
These radicals clearly see themselves as a revolutionary vanguard like the Bolsheviks of 1917, prepared to strike when the moment is ripe to bring down a weakened political and economic structure. Although they are comparatively few \u2014 DSA has a membership of about 70,000 \u2014 they are committed. They have helped to elect a number of national and local candidates. According to the polls, the mood of the country is favorable to radical solutions such as free education, free health care, and the Green New Deal, which would eliminate oil, coal, and natural gas as energy sources.<\/p>\n
Writing in\u00a0Javelin<\/em>, DSA strategist Jared Abbott refers to a great debate that will take place between pragmatists and idealists on the left. Should socialists adopt a strategy of coalition-building with Democrats and others on the left? Or follow a strategy of confrontation with Democrats, running their own candidates and building a combative class-centered left-wing organization?<\/p>\n Resolution of the debate depends in large measure on our national leadership. A Democratic president and a Democratic Congress would strengthen the pragmatists\u2019 call for collaboration. A Republican president with a Republican Senate would enhance the idealists\u2019 strategy of confrontation.<\/p>\n Given the electoral gains cited above, are we certain that a socialist America is impossible \u2014 especially when 70 percent of Millennials say they would vote for a socialist? We cannot depend on someone else to step forward. We must go on the offensive, disseminating the truth about socialism and the free-enterprise alternative.<\/p>\n We must point out that socialism has never worked anywhere, most recently in Venezuela and in past years in Israel, India, and Great Britain. We must show that it is based on the failed prophecies of a delusional economist named Karl Marx, who predicted two centuries ago that capitalism would wither away, that socialism would mean the end of private property and of small businesses, of which there are now 30 million in America.<\/p>\n Further, we must explain that, thanks to free enterprise, one billion people left poverty and a new middle class has formed around the world \u2014 that capitalism not socialism has brought greater wealth and more freedom to more people than any other economic system in history.<\/p>\n Unlike the rights that Thomas Jefferson wrote about in the Declaration of Independence, these facts are not self-evident. We must present them untiringly and defend them ceaselessly. The alternative \u2014 losing our country to so-called democratic socialists \u2014 is unthinkable.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":38,"featured_media":671518,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"171396","display_name":"Lee Edwards","first_name":"Lee","last_name":"Edwards","user_nicename":"lee-edwards","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/lee-edwards\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/89599a941341061a17fa34a850f3cee5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,1290,7657,5911,1389,5884],"tags":[6969,7024,7109,3632],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPUY.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yPt","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&text=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Looming%20Threat%20of%20a%20Socialist%20America&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/38"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848871"}],"version-history":[{"count":4,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":848900,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions\/848900"}],"next":[{"ID":848790,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848790"}],"previous":[{"ID":849197,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849197"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/671518"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848871"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848871"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He thinks he can.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844687,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[3605],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&text=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Can%20Trump%20Create%2010%20Million%20Jobs%20in%2010%20Months%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/can-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"VjYnlMiF","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Media figures personally insulted Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate who successfully sued for defamation, after his RNC speech.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845229,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&text=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Media%20Figures%20Criticize%20%E2%80%98Snot-Nosed%E2%80%99%20Nick%20Sandmann%26%238217%3Bs%20RNC%20Speech&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/media-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"qBfrM2Db","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg","video_date":"August 27, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The summer boom was mainly due to record low interest rates and a lack of listings for existing homes.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":843250,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&text=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=July%20Home%20Sales%20Jumped%20to%20Highest%20In%20Nearly%20Fourteen%20Years&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/july-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"OIQT8XY6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg","video_date":"August 26, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t After suffering a loss in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is warning 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not to concede.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":834420,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&text=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Hillary%20Clinton%20Urges%20Biden%20Not%20to%20Concede%20%E2%80%98Under%20Any%20Circumstances%E2%80%99%20in%20November%20Election&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/hillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"Y0p0nwxB","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla is eligible to be included in the index.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":810078,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&text=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Puts%20S%26%23038%3BP%20500%20on%20the%20Spot&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"nSvFtX9w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t National Review<\/i> staff writer Madeleine Kearns addresses China’s barbaric abuse of Uighur women, by weaponizing birth control and abortion.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844105,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&text=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=China%E2%80%99s%20Monstrous%20Abuse%20of%20Uighur%20Women%20Is%20Evil&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/u-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"6JoQySEv","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Paul Ryan will serve as chairman of a special-purpose acquisition company.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":644835,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&text=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20House%20Speaker%20Paul%20Ryan%20Joins%20a%20Special%20Purpose%20Acquisition%20Company&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"ms6yvVl1","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The talks regarding suspension come after a California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":541716,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&text=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Lyft%20Drops%209%25%20After%20Talks%20of%20Suspension%20of%20Service%20In%20California&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/lyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"gVYmtaH6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg","video_date":"August 20, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Company shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday, reaching the $2 trillion milestone.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":757200,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&text=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Apple%20Hits%20%242%20Trillion%20Market%20Cap&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/apple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"fmbfZMfW","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg","video_date":"August 19, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Resolution of the debate depends in large measure on our national leadership. A Democratic president and a Democratic Congress would strengthen the pragmatists\u2019 call for collaboration. A Republican president with a Republican Senate would enhance the idealists\u2019 strategy of confrontation.<\/p>\n
Given the electoral gains cited above, are we certain that a socialist America is impossible \u2014 especially when 70 percent of Millennials say they would vote for a socialist? We cannot depend on someone else to step forward. We must go on the offensive, disseminating the truth about socialism and the free-enterprise alternative.<\/p>\n
We must point out that socialism has never worked anywhere, most recently in Venezuela and in past years in Israel, India, and Great Britain. We must show that it is based on the failed prophecies of a delusional economist named Karl Marx, who predicted two centuries ago that capitalism would wither away, that socialism would mean the end of private property and of small businesses, of which there are now 30 million in America.<\/p>\n
Further, we must explain that, thanks to free enterprise, one billion people left poverty and a new middle class has formed around the world \u2014 that capitalism not socialism has brought greater wealth and more freedom to more people than any other economic system in history.<\/p>\n
Unlike the rights that Thomas Jefferson wrote about in the Declaration of Independence, these facts are not self-evident. We must present them untiringly and defend them ceaselessly. The alternative \u2014 losing our country to so-called democratic socialists \u2014 is unthinkable.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":"
Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":38,"featured_media":671518,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"171396","display_name":"Lee Edwards","first_name":"Lee","last_name":"Edwards","user_nicename":"lee-edwards","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/lee-edwards\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/89599a941341061a17fa34a850f3cee5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,1290,7657,5911,1389,5884],"tags":[6969,7024,7109,3632],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPUY.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yPt","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&text=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Looming%20Threat%20of%20a%20Socialist%20America&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Fthe-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Looming Threat of a Socialist America https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/the-looming-threat-of-a-socialist-america\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/38"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848871"}],"version-history":[{"count":4,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":848900,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848871\/revisions\/848900"}],"next":[{"ID":848790,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848790"}],"previous":[{"ID":849197,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849197"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/671518"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848871"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848871"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848871"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"Free enterprise has brought the world unprecedented wealth and freedom. We must present the facts untiringly and defend them ceaselessly.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5414],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
He thinks he can.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844687,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[3605],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&text=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Can%20Trump%20Create%2010%20Million%20Jobs%20in%2010%20Months%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fcan-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/can-trump-create-10-million-jobs-in-10-months\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"VjYnlMiF","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/president-trump-rnc.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Media figures personally insulted Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School graduate who successfully sued for defamation, after his RNC speech.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845229,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&text=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Media%20Figures%20Criticize%20%E2%80%98Snot-Nosed%E2%80%99%20Nick%20Sandmann%26%238217%3Bs%20RNC%20Speech&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fmedia-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Media Figures Criticize \u2018Snot-Nosed\u2019 Nick Sandmann’s RNC Speech https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/media-figures-criticize-snot-nosed-nick-sandmanns-rnc-speech\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"qBfrM2Db","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/Nick-Sandmann.jpg","video_date":"August 27, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The summer boom was mainly due to record low interest rates and a lack of listings for existing homes.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":843250,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&text=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=July%20Home%20Sales%20Jumped%20to%20Highest%20In%20Nearly%20Fourteen%20Years&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fjuly-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=July Home Sales Jumped to Highest In Nearly Fourteen Years https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/july-home-sales-jumped-to-highest-in-nearly-fourteen-years\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"OIQT8XY6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/suburban-houses.jpg","video_date":"August 26, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
After suffering a loss in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton is warning 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden not to concede.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":834420,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&text=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Hillary%20Clinton%20Urges%20Biden%20Not%20to%20Concede%20%E2%80%98Under%20Any%20Circumstances%E2%80%99%20in%20November%20Election&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fhillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Hillary Clinton Urges Biden Not to Concede \u2018Under Any Circumstances\u2019 in November Election https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/hillary-clinton-urges-biden-not-to-concede-under-any-circumstances-in-november-election\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"Y0p0nwxB","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/trump-clinton-debates-8.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Tesla is eligible to be included in the index.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":810078,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&text=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Puts%20S%26%23038%3BP%20500%20on%20the%20Spot&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Puts S&P 500 on the Spot https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-puts-sp-500-on-the-spot\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"nSvFtX9w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/05\/Tesla-1.jpg","video_date":"August 25, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
National Review<\/i> staff writer Madeleine Kearns addresses China’s barbaric abuse of Uighur women, by weaponizing birth control and abortion.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":844105,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&text=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=China%E2%80%99s%20Monstrous%20Abuse%20of%20Uighur%20Women%20Is%20Evil&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fu-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=China\u2019s Monstrous Abuse of Uighur Women Is Evil https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/u-s-must-address-chinas-monstrous-abuse-of-uighur-women\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"6JoQySEv","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/kearns-yoder-video-uighur.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Paul Ryan will serve as chairman of a special-purpose acquisition company.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":644835,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&text=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20House%20Speaker%20Paul%20Ryan%20Joins%20a%20Special%20Purpose%20Acquisition%20Company&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"ms6yvVl1","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The talks regarding suspension come after a California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":541716,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&text=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Lyft%20Drops%209%25%20After%20Talks%20of%20Suspension%20of%20Service%20In%20California&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/lyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"gVYmtaH6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg","video_date":"August 20, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Company shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday, reaching the $2 trillion milestone.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":757200,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&text=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Apple%20Hits%20%242%20Trillion%20Market%20Cap&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/apple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"fmbfZMfW","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg","video_date":"August 19, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Paul Ryan will serve as chairman of a special-purpose acquisition company.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":644835,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&text=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20House%20Speaker%20Paul%20Ryan%20Joins%20a%20Special%20Purpose%20Acquisition%20Company&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Joins a Special Purpose Acquisition Company https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-house-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-a-special-purpose-acquisition-company\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"ms6yvVl1","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/11\/paul-ryan.jpg","video_date":"August 21, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The talks regarding suspension come after a California court ordered Lyft and rival firm Uber to reclassify drivers as employees.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":541716,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&text=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Lyft%20Drops%209%25%20After%20Talks%20of%20Suspension%20of%20Service%20In%20California&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Flyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Lyft Drops 9% After Talks of Suspension of Service In California https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/lyft-drops-9-after-talks-of-suspension-of-service-in-california\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"gVYmtaH6","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/01\/tax-reform-helps-gig-economy-workers-1.jpg","video_date":"August 20, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Company shares rose 1.2% to an all-time high of $467.84 per share on Wednesday, reaching the $2 trillion milestone.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":757200,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&text=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Apple%20Hits%20%242%20Trillion%20Market%20Cap&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fapple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Apple Hits $2 Trillion Market Cap https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/apple-hits-2-trillion-market-cap\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"fmbfZMfW","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/apple.jpg","video_date":"August 19, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t