Skip to content
Sections
The Corner
News
Capital Matters
Books, Arts & Manners
Bench Memos
Podcasts
Photos
Videos
Games
Wine Club
Most Popular
Latest Articles
Our Authors
Newsletters
Newsletter Signup
Morning Jolt
The Tuesday
The Capital Letter
The Capital Note
Weekend Jolt
NR Daily
Breaking News
Week in Review
News Editor’s Roundup
Latest Issue Alerts
Popular Topics
Elections
Politics & Policy
Culture
White House
Film & TV
PC Culture
U.S.
World
Immigration
Economy & Business
Law & the Courts
NRPLUS
About NRPLUS
Subscribe to NRPLUS
Member Articles
Conference Call Archive
Cartoons of the Day
NRPLUS Facebook Group
Magazine
Latest Issue
Issue Archive
Subscribe to NR
Give NR as a Gift
Podcasts
All Podcasts
The Editors
Mad Dogs & Englishmen
Give Me Liberty
The McCarthy Report
Victor Davis Hanson
Capital Record
For Life
Political Beats
Constitutionally Speaking
The Great Books
The Bookmonger
Radio Free California
Photos
All Photos
News & Events
Cartoons of the Day
Culture
Military
Science & Tech
Sports
World
Videos
Games
Wine Club
Contact & About Us
FAQ
About NR
Masthead
Careers
Advertise
Donate
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Commenting Policy
Terms of Service
NR Institute
Send a Tip
Search
Donate
Subscribe
Sections
The Corner
News
Capital Matters
Books, Arts & Manners
Bench Memos
Podcasts
Photos
Videos
Games
Wine Club
Most Popular
Latest Articles
Our Authors
Newsletters
Newsletter Signup
The Morning Jolt
The Tuesday
The Capital Letter
The Capital Note
Weekend Jolt
NR Daily
Breaking News
Week in Review
News Editor’s Roundup
Latest Issue Alerts
Popular Topics
Elections
Politics & Policy
Culture
White House
Film & TV
PC Culture
U.S.
World
Immigration
Economy & Business
Law & the Courts
NRPLUS
About NRPLUS
Subscribe to NRPLUS
Member Articles
Conference Call Archive
Cartoons of the Day
NRPLUS Facebook Group
Magazine
Latest Issue
Issue Archive
Subscribe to NR
Give NR as a Gift
Podcasts
All Podcasts
The Editors
Mad Dogs & Englishmen
Give Me Liberty
The McCarthy Report
Victor Davis Hanson
Capital Record
Political Beats
Constitutionally Speaking
The Great Books
The Bookmonger
Radio Free California
Photos
All Photos
News & Events
Cartoons of the Day
Culture
Military
Science & Tech
Sports
World
Videos
Games
Wine Club
Contact & About Us
FAQ
About NR
Masthead
Careers
Advertise
Donate
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Commenting Policy
Terms of Service
NR Institute
Send a Tip
Search
Donate
Subscribe
Follow Us
instagram
YouTube
linkedin
Flipboard
Primary Menu
National Review
Large National Review Logo
Small National Review Logo
It’s a Blacklist, Pure and Simple
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Flipboard
Email this article
Donate
The Corner
Subscribe
Search National Review
Search Text
GO
Feb. 17, 2021
Subscribe
...
Videos
NR Originals
It’s a Blacklist, Pure and Simple
It’s a Blacklist, Pure and Simple
Biden Administration: Our New Vaccination Sites Will Not Include . . . Vaccine Doses
Biden Administration: Our New Vaccination Sites Will Not Include . . . Vaccine Doses
Cuomo: An Icon of the Left Collapses
Cuomo: An Icon of the Left Collapses
Rubio: Biden’s Child-Care Plan Is Wrong for Families
Rubio: Biden’s Child-Care Plan Is Wrong for Families
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Cruz: Actually, It Is Constitutional to Impeach and Convict a Former President
Raskin Opens Impeachment Trial with Devastating Video of January 6 Capitol Riot
Raskin Opens Impeachment Trial with Devastating Video of January 6 Capitol Riot
We Must Protect Women’s Sports
We Must Protect Women’s Sports
Congressman Ron Wright Dies after Contracting Coronavirus
Congressman Ron Wright Dies after Contracting Coronavirus
Rand Paul Presses Biden Education Nominee on Trans Student Athletes: ‘You Seem to Be Afraid to Answer’
Rand Paul Presses Biden Education Nominee on Trans Student Athletes: ‘You Seem to Be Afraid to Answer’
Andrew Cuomo Was a Villain All Along
Andrew Cuomo Was a Villain All Along
AOC Castigates Capitol Police
AOC Castigates Capitol Police
GOP Lawmakers Look to Remove Ilhan Omar from Committees as Dems Attack Greene
GOP Lawmakers Look to Remove Ilhan Omar from Committees as Dems Attack Greene
A GameStop Explainer
A GameStop Explainer
Nine N.Y. Public Health Officials Quit amid Feud with Cuomo over Vaccine Rollout
Nine N.Y. Public Health Officials Quit amid Feud with Cuomo over Vaccine Rollout
John Kerry Suggests Oil Workers Laid Off Due to Biden Policies Should Make Solar Panels
John Kerry Suggests Oil Workers Laid Off Due to Biden Policies Should Make Solar Panels
If You’re Gushing about Non-Answers, You’re Not Really a Journalist
If You’re Gushing about Non-Answers, You’re Not Really a Journalist
White House Dodges on Abortion: Biden Is a ‘Devout Catholic’
White House Dodges on Abortion: Biden Is a ‘Devout Catholic’
Graham Hopes Trump Stays ‘Leader’ of GOP, Says Enemies Will ‘Get Erased’ If They Try to Oust Him
Graham Hopes Trump Stays ‘Leader’ of GOP, Says Enemies Will ‘Get Erased’ If They Try to Oust Him
Biden Calls for Unity, End to ‘Uncivil War’ in Inaugural Address
Biden Calls for Unity, End to ‘Uncivil War’ in Inaugural Address
Rand Paul Warns One-Third of Republicans Will Leave Party if GOP Senators Back Impeachment
Rand Paul Warns One-Third of Republicans Will Leave Party if GOP Senators Back Impeachment
AOC: Nation Can Only Heal Once ‘Oppressed’ Southern States Are ‘Liberated’
AOC: Nation Can Only Heal Once ‘Oppressed’ Southern States Are ‘Liberated’
House Republicans React to Impeachment of Trump for Second Time
House Republicans React to Impeachment of Trump for Second Time
Trump Denies Responsibility for Capitol Riot, Condemns Impeachment Push
Trump Denies Responsibility for Capitol Riot, Condemns Impeachment Push
House Dems Introduce Article of Impeachment, Charge Trump with ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
House Dems Introduce Article of Impeachment, Charge Trump with ‘Incitement of Insurrection’
Biden Claims $2,000 Stimulus Checks Will ‘Never Get There’ if Perdue, Loeffler Elected
Biden Claims $2,000 Stimulus Checks Will ‘Never Get There’ if Perdue, Loeffler Elected
Sasse Will ‘Definitely Consider’ Articles of Impeachment if Approved by House
Sasse Will ‘Definitely Consider’ Articles of Impeachment if Approved by House
Trump Commits to ‘Orderly Transition’ of Power after Congress Affirms Biden Win
Trump Commits to ‘Orderly Transition’ of Power after Congress Affirms Biden Win
Raffensperger Hints Trump Could Face Prosecution over Call to ‘Find’ Votes
Raffensperger Hints Trump Could Face Prosecution over Call to ‘Find’ Votes
Biden Claims Trump Defense, Budget Officials ‘Obstructing’ Transition
Biden Claims Trump Defense, Budget Officials ‘Obstructing’ Transition
McConnell Urges Trump not to Veto Defense Bill, Sets Up Override Effort
McConnell Urges Trump not to Veto Defense Bill, Sets Up Override Effort
10 Christmas Quotes to Celebrate This Season
10 Christmas Quotes to Celebrate This Season
Pelosi Scolds ‘Faith-Oriented’ People Who ‘Don’t Believe in Science’
Pelosi Scolds ‘Faith-Oriented’ People Who ‘Don’t Believe in Science’
Sen. Josh Hawley Calls for Second Round of $1200 Direct Check Payments for Americans
Sen. Josh Hawley Calls for Second Round of $1200 Direct Check Payments for Americans
Bill Gates: It’s ‘Appropriate’ to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed Longer
Bill Gates: It’s ‘Appropriate’ to Keep Bars and Restaurants Closed Longer
Three Democrats Have a Very Bad Week
Three Democrats Have a Very Bad Week
‘No’ to Biden’s HHS Pick: Xavier Becerra
‘No’ to Biden’s HHS Pick: Xavier Becerra
Florida Police Raid Home of Fired State COVID-19 Data Scientist
Florida Police Raid Home of Fired State COVID-19 Data Scientist
Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action
Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action
National Review Celebrates 65 Years
National Review Celebrates 65 Years
Biden Will Ask Americans to Wear Masks for First 100 Days of Administration
Biden Will Ask Americans to Wear Masks for First 100 Days of Administration
Trump Lawyer Says Krebs Should Be ‘Taken Out at Dawn and Shot’ for Defending Election
Trump Lawyer Says Krebs Should Be ‘Taken Out at Dawn and Shot’ for Defending Election
10 Thanksgiving Quotes to Savor This Holiday
10 Thanksgiving Quotes to Savor This Holiday
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules
Gov. Cuomo Rebukes Reporter on NYC School Closings: ‘Parents Aren’t Confused’
Gov. Cuomo Rebukes Reporter on NYC School Closings: ‘Parents Aren’t Confused’
Biden Shouldn’t Forgive Student Debt
Biden Shouldn’t Forgive Student Debt
U.S. Catholic Bishops Head: Biden’s Abortion Policy Threatens ‘Common Good’
U.S. Catholic Bishops Head: Biden’s Abortion Policy Threatens ‘Common Good’
California Gov. Newsom Flouts Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant
California Gov. Newsom Flouts Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant
Classroom Busybodies Ban a ‘Jesus Loves Me’ Mask
Classroom Busybodies Ban a ‘Jesus Loves Me’ Mask
Media Figures Cheer Biden’s Win, Trump’s Loss
Media Figures Cheer Biden’s Win, Trump’s Loss
Biden’s Pick for Coronavirus Task Force: ‘Living Too Long Is Also a Loss’
Biden’s Pick for Coronavirus Task Force: ‘Living Too Long Is Also a Loss’
Politics
YouTube Extends Trump’s Suspension
YouTube Extends Trump’s Suspension
McConnell Said Trump ‘Fed Lies’ to the ‘Mob’ That Attacked the Capitol
McConnell Said Trump ‘Fed Lies’ to the ‘Mob’ That Attacked the Capitol
GOP Rep. Peter Meijer Said He May Have Ended His Future in Politics
GOP Rep. Peter Meijer Said He May Have Ended His Future in Politics
Ted Cruz Plans to Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Ted Cruz Plans to Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Charged with Willful Neglect
Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Charged with Willful Neglect
Silicon Valley Billionaire Doug Leone Turns Back on Trump
Silicon Valley Billionaire Doug Leone Turns Back on Trump
CEO of Tech Firm Arrested and Fired for Rioting at U.S. Capitol
CEO of Tech Firm Arrested and Fired for Rioting at U.S. Capitol
Trump Won’t Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Trump Won’t Attend Biden’s Inauguration
Facebook Blocks Trump’s Account Indefinitely
Facebook Blocks Trump’s Account Indefinitely
Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Resigns
Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Resigns
Jon Ossoff Wins Georgia
Jon Ossoff Wins Georgia
Biden to Nominate Merrick Garland as Attorney General
Biden to Nominate Merrick Garland as Attorney General
Nancy Pelosi Reelected as House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi Reelected as House Speaker
Walmart Accidentally Sparks Battle Senator Josh Hawley
Walmart Accidentally Sparks Battle Senator Josh Hawley
Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act to Boost Vaccine Manufacturing
Biden to Invoke Defense Production Act to Boost Vaccine Manufacturing
President Trump Signs the Coronavirus Relief Bill
President Trump Signs the Coronavirus Relief Bill
Andrew Yang Filed Paperwork for a New York City Mayoral Run
Andrew Yang Filed Paperwork for a New York City Mayoral Run
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla Will Fill Kamala Harris’ Senate Seat
President Trump Slams COVID-19 Relief Bill
President Trump Slams COVID-19 Relief Bill
Senator John Thune Is Not in Favor of Senate Overturning Election
Senator John Thune Is Not in Favor of Senate Overturning Election
AOC and Rand Paul Feud Publicly about Wether Lawmakers Should Receive COVID-19 Vaccine First
AOC and Rand Paul Feud Publicly about Wether Lawmakers Should Receive COVID-19 Vaccine First
Senator Romney Says President Trump Has ‘Blindspot’ for Russia
Senator Romney Says President Trump Has ‘Blindspot’ for Russia
Cedric Richmond Tests Positive for COVID-19
Cedric Richmond Tests Positive for COVID-19
Biden Names New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary
Biden Names New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary
AOC Doesn’t Think Pelosi and Schumer Should Head the Democratic Party
AOC Doesn’t Think Pelosi and Schumer Should Head the Democratic Party
Barr Praises President Trump on His Way Out
Barr Praises President Trump on His Way Out
Chris Christie Says Trump’s Legal Team Effort to Overturn Election ‘an Absurdity’
Chris Christie Says Trump’s Legal Team Effort to Overturn Election ‘an Absurdity’
Andrew Cuomo Accused of Sexual Harassment
Andrew Cuomo Accused of Sexual Harassment
Republican Senator Josh Hawley Pushes for $1,200 Stimulus Check
Republican Senator Josh Hawley Pushes for $1,200 Stimulus Check
Chuck Schumer Told Feinstein to Step Aside From the Judiciary Committee
Chuck Schumer Told Feinstein to Step Aside From the Judiciary Committee
Biden Will Nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge for HUD Secretary
Biden Will Nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge for HUD Secretary
Ilhan Omar’s Husband Received $635K in COVID Bailout Money
Ilhan Omar’s Husband Received $635K in COVID Bailout Money
Former Staffer for Andrew Cuomo Claims He Has the ‘Most Toxic Team Environment’
Former Staffer for Andrew Cuomo Claims He Has the ‘Most Toxic Team Environment’
Austin Mayor Urges Public to ‘Stay Home’ from Cabo Timeshare
Austin Mayor Urges Public to ‘Stay Home’ from Cabo Timeshare
Governor Newsom Is Considering New Stay at Home Orders
Governor Newsom Is Considering New Stay at Home Orders
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month
Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Will Be Sworn in as a Senator
Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Will Be Sworn in as a Senator
David Dinkins, Former New York Mayor, Dies at 93
David Dinkins, Former New York Mayor, Dies at 93
Biden Is Planning to Nominate Janet Yellen to Head the Treasury Department
Biden Is Planning to Nominate Janet Yellen to Head the Treasury Department
Joe Biden Nominates John Kerry as Climate Czar
Joe Biden Nominates John Kerry as Climate Czar
GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump to Start Transition
GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump to Start Transition
Lara Trump Is Considering a Senate Run in 2022
Lara Trump Is Considering a Senate Run in 2022
White House Chief of Staff States Shutdown May Be Unavoidable
White House Chief of Staff States Shutdown May Be Unavoidable
GOP Senator Dan Sullivan Keeps Seat
GOP Senator Dan Sullivan Keeps Seat
Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs to Get “Mail-In Voting” Under Control
Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs to Get “Mail-In Voting” Under Control
Head of Legal Team Challenging Election Results for Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19
Head of Legal Team Challenging Election Results for Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19
Mick Mulvaney Predicts Trump Would Run Again If He Loses the Election
Mick Mulvaney Predicts Trump Would Run Again If He Loses the Election
Trump Campaign Is Demanding a Recount In Wisconsin After Biden Win
Trump Campaign Is Demanding a Recount In Wisconsin After Biden Win
S.D. Senator Mike Rounds Defeats Democratic Challenger Dan Ahlers
S.D. Senator Mike Rounds Defeats Democratic Challenger Dan Ahlers
Senator Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison in the S.C. Senate Race
Senator Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison in the S.C. Senate Race
White House
Trump and Melania Leave Mar-a-Lago Holiday Vacation and Return to White House Early
Trump and Melania Leave Mar-a-Lago Holiday Vacation and Return to White House Early
Trump to Sign ‘America First’ Executive Order for the Coronavirus Vaccine
Trump to Sign ‘America First’ Executive Order for the Coronavirus Vaccine
President Trump May Skip Biden’s Inauguration
President Trump May Skip Biden’s Inauguration
White House Coronavirus Adviser Scott Atlas Resigns
White House Coronavirus Adviser Scott Atlas Resigns
Biden’s Cabinet: What a Hillary Clinton Administration Would Have Looked Like
Biden’s Cabinet: What a Hillary Clinton Administration Would Have Looked Like
Karl Rove States There Is No Evidence of Voter Fraud
Karl Rove States There Is No Evidence of Voter Fraud
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
Senior Trump Campaign Advisor Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive for COVID-19
Senior Trump Campaign Advisor Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive for COVID-19
Melania Trump Reports Her Son Also Had COVID-19
Melania Trump Reports Her Son Also Had COVID-19
U.S. & World
Supreme Court Received a Bomb Threat
Supreme Court Received a Bomb Threat
Samsung Heir Lee Jae-yong Sentenced to 2 1/2 Years in Prison
Samsung Heir Lee Jae-yong Sentenced to 2 1/2 Years in Prison
National Rifle Association Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
National Rifle Association Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Fast-food Employees Will Strike Friday to Demand a Higher National Minimum Wage
Fast-food Employees Will Strike Friday to Demand a Higher National Minimum Wage
U.S. Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Priority to Include People 65 and Older
U.S. Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Priority to Include People 65 and Older
U.S. Capitol Police Members Suspended After Violent Uprising
U.S. Capitol Police Members Suspended After Violent Uprising
Israel Leads the World In Getting Its Citizens COVID-19 Vaccines
Israel Leads the World In Getting Its Citizens COVID-19 Vaccines
Tommy Lasorda, Former Dodgers Manager and Player, Has Died
Tommy Lasorda, Former Dodgers Manager and Player, Has Died
NYSE to Delist Three Chinese Stocks
NYSE to Delist Three Chinese Stocks
China Sentences Top Banking Official Lai Xiaomin to Death
China Sentences Top Banking Official Lai Xiaomin to Death
Apple Temporarily Closes U.K. Stores
Apple Temporarily Closes U.K. Stores
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Is Suspected Missing
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Is Suspected Missing
Colorado Officials Confirm the First U.S. Case of a New Coronavirus Variant
Colorado Officials Confirm the First U.S. Case of a New Coronavirus Variant
Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
Croatia Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
The TSA Screened Over 1.3 Million Travelers on Sunday
The TSA Screened Over 1.3 Million Travelers on Sunday
South Africa Surges Past 1 Million Coronavirus Cases
South Africa Surges Past 1 Million Coronavirus Cases
Kirk Cameron Faces Criticism for Organizing Caroling Events
Kirk Cameron Faces Criticism for Organizing Caroling Events
Pfizer Makes a Deal with the U.S. Government for Another 100 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
Pfizer Makes a Deal with the U.S. Government for Another 100 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
Student Debt Increased By More Than 100% Over the Past Decade
Student Debt Increased By More Than 100% Over the Past Decade
CDC Says Frontline Workers and People 75 and Older Should Be Next to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
CDC Says Frontline Workers and People 75 and Older Should Be Next to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
Europe Bans Flights from U.K. as Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London
Europe Bans Flights from U.K. as Mutant COVID-19 Virus Sweeps Across London
Southwest Airlines Plans to Fly the Boeing 737 Max Again in March
Southwest Airlines Plans to Fly the Boeing 737 Max Again in March
Fauci Recommends Biden and Trump Get Vaccine for COVID-19
Fauci Recommends Biden and Trump Get Vaccine for COVID-19
Pilots Cannot Fly for 48 Hours Following COVID-19 Vaccine
Pilots Cannot Fly for 48 Hours Following COVID-19 Vaccine
The U.S. Government Buys Another 100 Million Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine
The U.S. Government Buys Another 100 Million Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine
Disney Stock Hits an All-time High
Disney Stock Hits an All-time High
FDA Grants an Emergency Use Authorization for an At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit
FDA Grants an Emergency Use Authorization for an At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit
Pentagon Prepares to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines to U.S. Troops
Pentagon Prepares to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines to U.S. Troops
States to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Based on Population Numbers
States to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Based on Population Numbers
Chuck Yeager Dies at 97
Chuck Yeager Dies at 97
Tesla Founder Elon Musk Moved to Texas
Tesla Founder Elon Musk Moved to Texas
FDA May Authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Soon
FDA May Authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Soon
Pfizer CEO Not Sure Whether COVID Can Still Transmit after Vaccine Is Given
Pfizer CEO Not Sure Whether COVID Can Still Transmit after Vaccine Is Given
Warner Bros. Makes an Unprecedented Distribution Strategy
Warner Bros. Makes an Unprecedented Distribution Strategy
Back CDC Issues New Guidelines on Coronavirus Quarantining
Back CDC Issues New Guidelines on Coronavirus Quarantining
U.K. Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine
U.K. Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine
Moderna Will Request FDA Emergency Clearance for COVID Vaccine
Moderna Will Request FDA Emergency Clearance for COVID Vaccine
Poll: One In Five Respondents Canceled Thanksgiving Travel Plans
Poll: One In Five Respondents Canceled Thanksgiving Travel Plans
COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause Flu-Like Symptoms
COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause Flu-Like Symptoms
Ken Jennings Will be the Interim Host of ‘Jeopardy!’
Ken Jennings Will be the Interim Host of ‘Jeopardy!’
The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir for COVID-19 Patients
The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir for COVID-19 Patients
CDC Urges Americans Not to Travel for Thanksgiving
CDC Urges Americans Not to Travel for Thanksgiving
AstraZeneca‘s ‘Oxford’ COVID-19 Vaccine is Found Safe, Especially for the Elderly
AstraZeneca‘s ‘Oxford’ COVID-19 Vaccine is Found Safe, Especially for the Elderly
BioNTech and Pfizer Seek Emergency Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccination
BioNTech and Pfizer Seek Emergency Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccination
American Academy of Pediatrics Advise that COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Children
American Academy of Pediatrics Advise that COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Children
Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare
Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare
Fauci Says the U.S. Has ‘No Appetite’ for Lockdown
Fauci Says the U.S. Has ‘No Appetite’ for Lockdown
Pharmacies Are Getting Prepared for Future COVID Vaccines
Pharmacies Are Getting Prepared for Future COVID Vaccines
Study Shows COVID-19 May Lead to Mental Health Disorders
Study Shows COVID-19 May Lead to Mental Health Disorders
Pfizer Says It Has a COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective
Pfizer Says It Has a COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective
Economy
Federal Student Loan Forbearance Extended Through September
Federal Student Loan Forbearance Extended Through September
Janet Yellen Says Raising the Minimum Wage Wouldn’t Significantly Impact the Job Market
Janet Yellen Says Raising the Minimum Wage Wouldn’t Significantly Impact the Job Market
GM Gained 8.9% after Deal with Microsoft Revealed
GM Gained 8.9% after Deal with Microsoft Revealed
Bitcoin Dips Below $35,000
Bitcoin Dips Below $35,000
Marco Rubio Urges Joe Biden to Issue $2,000 Stimulus Checks
Marco Rubio Urges Joe Biden to Issue $2,000 Stimulus Checks
Biden Favors $2,000 Stimulus Checks
Biden Favors $2,000 Stimulus Checks
Twitter Stock Price Drops as Much as 12% after Banning Trump
Twitter Stock Price Drops as Much as 12% after Banning Trump
Macy’s Will Close 45 Stores in 2021
Macy’s Will Close 45 Stores in 2021