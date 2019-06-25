Skip to content
Pence Thinks Toothbrushes, Blankets and Medicine Are Basic Necessities for Migrant Children
Jun. 26, 2019
Videos
NR Originals
Weekly Write-Up: Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Has a Point
Weekly Write-Up: It’s Great the First Step Act Resulted in 1,151 Crack Sentence Reductions
Weekly Write-Up: It’s ‘Stupid’ to Criticize the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for Celebrating
Weekly Write-Up: Biden Can’t Hyde on Abortion
Weekly Write-Up: Media Ignore Daily Persecution of Coptic Christians
Culture with Kat Timpf: Assigning Male Authors Doesn’t Make Professors ‘Sexist’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dodgeball Does Not Teach Kids ‘Oppression’
Weekly Write-Up: Leave Abortion Up to the States by Overturning Roe
Weekly Write-Up: Don’t Underestimate Boris Johnson, a Trump Pick for Prime Minister
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Culture with Kat Timpf: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Wrong about Free Speech
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why the 1994 Crime Bill Was Justified to Fight Crime
Weekly Write-Up: Missouri Abortion Fight Shows Industry Doesn’t Prioritize Women
Culture with Kat Timpf: Great-Grandmother Arrested for CBD Oil Should ‘Piss Off’ Americans
Culture with Kat Timpf: Pete Buttigieg Is Not an Example of ‘Heterosexuality’
Weekly Write-Up: Twitter’s Gender Problem
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why Nancy Pelosi’s Cover-Up Accusation Makes No Sense
5 Points with Rich Lowry: What Americans Should Know about Memorial Day
Weekly Write-Up: Cold Brew Isn’t Coffee — A Conservative Satire
That’s a Bad Idea with Charles Cooke: Should We Raise the Smoking Age?
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why
Roe v. Wade
Is a Travesty
Culture with Kat Timpf: Opposing Kirsten Gillibrand Doesn’t Make Me Sexist
Culture with Kat Timpf: Alyssa Milano’s ‘Sex Strike’ Is Anti-Feminist
Culture with Kat Timpf: Should Schools Remove George Washington Artwork?
Culture with Kat Timpf: NJ Politician’s Ban on Plastic and Paper Bags Is a Bad Idea
Rants from Charles Cooke: Senator Cory Booker’s Gun-Control Bill Is Extreme
Culture with Kat Timpf: Should the Government Control Kids’ Lemonade Stands?
DeSanctis: Four Arguments Republicans Should Make to Defund Planned Parenthood
Culture with Kat Timpf: Students Complain White Actors Were Cast in Palestinian Roles
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why the Anti-Barr Campaign Is Ridiculous
Kearns: The NYT’s Anti-Semitism Isn’t an Isolated Incident
Culture with Kat Timpf: ‘Fat Sex Therapist’ Compares Fitness Instructors to Nazis
DeSanctis: Democrats Are Extremists on Abortion and Infanticide
Culture with Kat Timpf: Student Debt Isn’t the Only Option
Rants from Charles Cooke: Kamala Harris’s Gun Control Promise Signals Tyranny
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why Impeachment Is a Dumb Idea
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why Kate Smith Shouldn’t Be Condemned
Kearns: The Equality Act Hurts Women
Culture with Kat Timpf: ‘Did You Know Easter-Egg Hunts Can Kill You?’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Student Calls Ben Shapiro Video ‘Hate Speech’
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why the Campaign against Chick-fil-A Is Wrong
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why Baseball Is the Best Sport
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why There’s a Crisis at the Border
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why the Media Blew the Russia Story
Rants from Charles Cooke: N.Y. Gun Measure Threatens to ‘Essentially Nullify the 2nd Amendment’
Rants from Charles Cooke: Trump’s Wall — Americans Should Say ‘No’ to Emergency Declaration
politics
Sanders for Cancelling Student Loan Debt
Are Establishment Democrats Changing Their Tune on Elizabeth Warren?
Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Campaign Loses Momentum
Senator Marco Rubio Mocks Journalist for Noticing His Presence at Trump Rally
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi on Trump: ‘If the Goods Are There, You Must Impeach’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comments on Joe Biden’s Accusations
What Is Amy Klobuchar’s 100 Day Plan?
Poll Finds Voters Want Democrats to Host Climate Change Debate
Pete Buttigieg Says There’s Already Been a Gay President
Supreme Court Rebukes Virginia GOP: Racially Gerrymandered District Map Indefensible
Battered Beto Slams Biden
Buttigieg Criticizes All of Trump’s Foreign Policy in a Speech
In Iowa, Biden Will Face Questions about 2014 Ethanol Cuts
Justin Amash Leaves House Freedom Caucus
Pelosi and Nadler at Odds over Impeachment
Nancy Pelosi Says She’s ‘Done’ with President Trump
Justice Department to Release Mueller Evidence
Who Do Most Americans Think Will Win in 2020?
House Panel to Move Forward with Vote to Hold Barr, Ross in Contempt
Bernie Sanders Says Walmart Is Paying ‘Starvation Wages’
Will Paul Manafort Have to Transfer to Rikers Island Jail?
Sen. Mitch McConnell Says There’s ‘Not Much Support’ from Republicans for Mexico Tariffs
Joe Biden’s Climate Plan
Gillibrand Defends Pushing Franken to Resign
Bernie Sanders Campaign Attempting To Sway Older Voters
Nancy Pelosi Calls Out Facebook
Beto Proposes New Immigration Policies
Netflix May Halt Productions In Georgia After Abortion Law
U.S. Supreme Court Avoids Abortion
Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania’s Transgender Students
Rudy Giuliani Tweeted Doctored Video of Nancy Pelosi That Warped Her Speech
Jimmy Carter Is Still Thriving at 94
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Says Tariffs on China Are at Least a Month Away
U.S. Supreme Court Takes No Action in Indiana Abortion Cases
Cory Booker’s 2020 Campaign Has a Key Advantage That’s Also a Disadvantage
House Democrat Feels Impeachment Is Possible to Gain Information
Palestinians Won’t Attend U.S.-Led Conference in Bahrain
Kamala Harris Wants to Close Gender Pay Gap
Elizabeth Warren: The Policy Wonk Candidate?
Missouri Governor Expected to Sign New Abortion Restrictions into Law
U.S. Border Agent Accused of Slurs before Hitting Migrant with Truck
U.S. Supreme Court Sides with Native American Elk Hunter
TSA to Deploy Hundreds of Officials to the Border
Biden’s Iraq War Vote Could Come Back to Haunt Him in Presidential Race
Beto O’Rourke Thinks Vanity Fair Profile Was a Mistake
Is Bernie Sanders’ New Base Going to Come from Fox News Viewers?
Anthony Weiner Is Out of the Halfway House
Democrat Warren Confronts 2020 Electability Question Head-On in Ohio
Why Is the Media Giving Pete Buttigieg More Attention than Cory Booker?
Trump briefs Republican senators on emerging U.S. immigration plan
White House
Jared Kushner to Present Middle East Economic Plan
Pence Thinks Toothbrushes, Blankets and Medicine Are Basic Necessities for Migrant Children
Mike Pence Claims Trump Admin Will ‘Follow the Science’ on Climate Change
Is Trump Vulnerable on Issues Like Health Care?
Trump Says He Didn’t Plan on Demoting Fed’s Powell
Trump Announces ‘Hard Hitting’ Sanctions against Iran
Former White House Aide Hope Hicks to Appear before House Judiciary Committee
The White House Has Looked into Demoting the Federal Reserve Chief
Trump Says He Will Run in 2020 Like He Did in 2016
Trump Reportedly Plans on Live-Tweeting Next Week’s Democratic Primary Debates
U.S. Executives to Testify against Trump’s China Tariffs
Trump Warns He Better Be Put Back into Office in 2020
Republicans Present Legislation to Limit Presidential Trade Authority
House Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Ex-Trump Advisers
Trump Could Increase Tariffs on China
Trump Defends His Mexico Deal after He Disliked the Media Coverage
Are Trump and Bolton Eyeing Conflict with Iran?
Trump Arrives in Ireland
Trump Thinks Mexico Wants a Deal
Trump Talks with Theresa May in Downing Street
Trump Encourages Republicans to Support Tariffs
U.K. Welcomes Trump for Elegant State Visit
Did Trump Commit ‘Impeachable Offenses?’
Trump to Impose 5% Tariff On Mexican Imports Over Illegal Immigration
Elizabeth Warren Wants Sitting Presidents To Be Able To Be Indicted
Attorney General Barr Speaks On Mueller Statement
Trump Says Impeachment Is “Disgusting”
Trump Says Mueller Statement Changes Nothing
Trump on Future U.S. Supercarriers
IRS Could Make Trump Release His Taxes
Trump Administration Plans to Close Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers
Advocates Rip ‘LGBTQ for Trump’ T-Shirt Sale
Trump Feels Bad for British Prime Minister Theresa May
Pelosi Accuses Trump of a Cover Up
Trump’s Secret Tax Returns Threatened
5 Reasons Nancy Pelosi Doesn’t Want to Impeach Trump
Japan Auto Group Is ‘Profoundly Disappointed’ by Trump
Pelosi Faces Rising Pressure to Pursue Impeachment
Is Trump Still Upset with Fox News for Hosting Pete Buttigieg?
Federal Judge Deals Blow to Trump
Trump Is Nearing a Win with Trade Deal
Prince Charles Agrees to Meeting With Trump
Justice Department Claims Trump Is Too Busy to Provide His Business Records
Trump Denies Plan to Send 120,000 U.S. Troops to Iran
Will Trump’s Tough Talking on China Backfire in Re-Election Campaign?
Trump Believes U.S. Is Where We Want with China
U.S. Justice Department Defends Trump
Trump Wants To Appoint Mark Morgan To Head US Immigration Agency
Trump and Putin Are Discussing a Possible New Nuclear Accord
Mueller Expresses Disappointment In AG Barr In Letter
US & World
U.S. Navy Says Mine Fragments Suggest Iran Behind Gulf Tanker Attack
Senior U.S.-Chinese Trade Negotiators to Meet Before Trump-Xi Meeting at G20
Russia Tells U.S. to Stop Provoking Iran
Johnson on His Way to Becoming PM
The EU Dismisses U.K. Demands of Brits Abroad in a No-Deal Brexit
Two Dozen Police Hurt in Memphis
Tanker Attacks Stoke Fears of Conflict and Drive Oil Prices Up
Iran Calls Oil Tanker Incidents ‘Suspicious’
Russia Makes Humiliating U-turn after Backlash over the Arrest of an Investigative Journalist
Chuck Grassley Predicts the U.S. Will Not Impose Tariffs on Mexico
China and U.S. in Tariff Standoff
CDC Confirms 981 U.S. Measles Cases
U.S. Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Flexes Muscles Near Iran
China Says Canada Should Recognize The Consequences Of Siding With The U.S.
Over 200 Tornadoes Have Ravaged The U.S. In The Last 12 Days
Trump Endorses ‘Very Good Guys’ Boris Johnson And Nigel Farage Ahead Of UK Visit
New Debate Rules Could Thin Out 2020 Democratic Field
Tornadoes Rip Through Kansas
Bolton Claims Naval Mines Belonging To Iran Behind UAE Tanker Attacks
Tornadoes Leave Behind a Trail of Destruction in Dayton, Ohio
The U.S. Navy to Begin Sea Testing of Railgun
EU Says There Will Be No Renegotiation of Brexit
Who Will Replace UK Prime Minister Theresa May?
National Weather Service Says over 30 Tornadoes Struck This Week, More on the Way
USPS Is Considering Self-Driving Big Rigs for Transporting Mail between Cities
Will Theresa May Resign?
UK Government Wants to Settle the Issue of a Second Brexit Vote
Nigel Farage Hit by Milkshake on Brexit Party Campaign Trail
Magic Johnson Rips the Lakers
U.S. Pulls Non-Essential Staff from Iraq over Concerns about Iran
U.S. Claims That Iran Proxies Could Have Been Behind Tanker Attacks
Pompeo Warns U.S. Will Not Tolerate Russian Interference in the 2020 Election
Britain Warns of Iran-U.S. Conflict
Pressure Mounts on British Prime Minister Theresa May as Her Conservative Party Loses Ground
Trump’s Secretary Of State Slams Jeremy Corbyn’s ‘Disgusting’ Support For Nicolás Maduro
U.S. Threatens Iran With More Sanctions
Global Stocks Rebound On U.S.-China Trade Deal Indication
With Low Expectations, UK Conservatives and Labour Resume Brexit Talks
Reuters Journalists Freed from Myanmar Prison after 500 Days
Theresa May Calls On Labour Party Leader For Cross-Party Brexit Deal
Trump’s Trade Tariff Threat Tweet Torches Totals
Theresa May Heckled at Conservative Conference
There Are Fractures In The Venezuelan Army
Iran Secretly Executes Teens
There Are 695 U.S. Measles Cases
FBI Assisting Sri Lanka with Investigation into Bomb Attacks
Trump Takes Away Waivers In Buying Iranian Oil
Sri Lanka Imposes Emergency Powers Following Deadly Bombings
Attorney General William Barr Makes First Ruling Against Asylum Seekers
EU To Consider Options After U.S. Changes Policy On Cuba
Business & Economy
Amazon Overtakes Google and Apple to Become the World’s Most Valuable Brand
Amazon Could Still Expand in NYC
Elon Musk: Tesla ‘Autonomous Robotaxis’ In 2020
Amazon Offering New Delivery Option Directly into Resident Garages
Elon Musk Calls Purchasing Vehicles Other than Teslas ‘Financially Insane’
Chevron and Anadarko Agree to a $50 Billion Sale
Unemployment Claims Hit Lowest Since 1969
These Fast Facts Paint a Picture of the U.S. Economy Today
Gen Z Workers Expect Promotion after One Year on the Job
Google Employees Step Up on Behalf of Contractors
Amazon-NYC Deal Was Derailed by a Number of Factors
Wall Street Up on Good Trade News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vs. Amazon
Amazon Nixes New York City Plans
Markets Turn Up on Trump’s Trade Talk
Schultz’s ‘Grande’ Presidential Aspirations May Be Bad News for Starbucks
The U.S. Trade Deficit Reaches a 5-Month Low
U.S. Job Growth Jumps, But Unemployment Rises to 4.0 Percent
Ex-BuzzFeed Staffers Not Being Paid for Unused Time Off
Trump Economic Adviser Says U.S. GDP Could Go Negative During Shutdown
The Next Recession?
Stocks Hit Near Monthly High
U.S. Unemployment Claims Signal Labor Market Strength Following Rough Patch
Stocks Start Off Week Weakly
Stocks Still Down After Fed Increases Interest Rate
Fed Is Expected to Increase Rates
How Elon Musk’s Behavior Influences Stock Price
Cyber Monday 2018 Could Be Biggest Shopping Day In U.S. History
White House’s Kudlow Says Tax Reform’s Next Phase Won’t Happen In 2018
US Federal Judge Approves Elon Musk-SEC Settlement
Dollar Nears Weekly High
Trump Slams Sears Leadership For Bankruptcy Filing
Trump: Missing Saudi Journalist No Reason To Stop Saudi Investments
Stocks Shuffle After Wall Street’s Worst Day Since February
Amazon’s HQ2 Is Still Wide Open?
Trump Praises ‘Historic’ Trade Deal With Canada & Mexico
Trump Pushes U.S. Cars In Japan
Kaepernick Didn’t Boost Nike
Stocks Struggle Amid Trade War
Trump’s Attacks On China In UN Speech
U.S., China Impose Fresh Tariffs
Walmart Wants to Provide ‘Everyday Low Prices’ for Health Care
EU Has Its Sights Set On Amazon
China: US Not Showing ‘Sincerity Or Good Will’ In Trade War
Trump Doubles Down On Trade War With China
China Vows Retaliation if US Takes New Tariff Measures
New York Overtakes London As Top Financial Center
US Unemployment Is Historically Low While Wage Growth Remains Sluggish
Trade War Worries Continue To Affect Markets
Job Growth Slowed In July
