The U.S. Government Buys Another 100 Million Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine
Dec. 12, 2020
Republican Senator Josh Hawley Pushes for $1,200 Stimulus Check
Republican Senator Josh Hawley Pushes for $1,200 Stimulus Check
Chuck Schumer Told Feinstein to Step Aside From the Judiciary Committee
Chuck Schumer Told Feinstein to Step Aside From the Judiciary Committee
Biden Will Nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge for HUD Secretary
Biden Will Nominate Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge for HUD Secretary
President Trump May Skip Biden’s Inauguration
President Trump May Skip Biden’s Inauguration
Ilhan Omar’s Husband Received $635K in COVID Bailout Money
Ilhan Omar’s Husband Received $635K in COVID Bailout Money
Former Staffer for Andrew Cuomo Claims He Has the ‘Most Toxic Team Environment’
Former Staffer for Andrew Cuomo Claims He Has the ‘Most Toxic Team Environment’
Austin Mayor Urges Public to ‘Stay Home’ from Cabo Timeshare
Austin Mayor Urges Public to ‘Stay Home’ from Cabo Timeshare
Governor Newsom Is Considering New Stay at Home Orders
Governor Newsom Is Considering New Stay at Home Orders
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month
McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month
White House Coronavirus Adviser Scott Atlas Resigns
White House Coronavirus Adviser Scott Atlas Resigns
Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Will Be Sworn in as a Senator
Former Astronaut Mark Kelly Will Be Sworn in as a Senator
David Dinkins, Former New York Mayor, Dies at 93
David Dinkins, Former New York Mayor, Dies at 93
Biden Is Planning to Nominate Janet Yellen to Head the Treasury Department
Biden Is Planning to Nominate Janet Yellen to Head the Treasury Department
Joe Biden Nominates John Kerry as Climate Czar
Joe Biden Nominates John Kerry as Climate Czar
GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump to Start Transition
GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski Tells Trump to Start Transition
Lara Trump Is Considering a Senate Run in 2022
Lara Trump Is Considering a Senate Run in 2022
White House Chief of Staff States Shutdown May Be Unavoidable
White House Chief of Staff States Shutdown May Be Unavoidable
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
Fox News Ratings Tumble as Trump Supports Other Networks
Senior Trump Campaign Advisor Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive for COVID-19
Senior Trump Campaign Advisor Corey Lewandowski Tests Positive for COVID-19
GOP Senator Dan Sullivan Keeps Seat
GOP Senator Dan Sullivan Keeps Seat
Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs to Get “Mail-In Voting” Under Control
Sen. Graham Says GOP Needs to Get “Mail-In Voting” Under Control
Head of Legal Team Challenging Election Results for Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19
Head of Legal Team Challenging Election Results for Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19
Mick Mulvaney Predicts Trump Would Run Again If He Loses the Election
Mick Mulvaney Predicts Trump Would Run Again If He Loses the Election
Trump Campaign Is Demanding a Recount In Wisconsin After Biden Win
Trump Campaign Is Demanding a Recount In Wisconsin After Biden Win
S.D. Senator Mike Rounds Defeats Democratic Challenger Dan Ahlers
S.D. Senator Mike Rounds Defeats Democratic Challenger Dan Ahlers
Senator Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison in the S.C. Senate Race
Senator Lindsey Graham Defeats Jaime Harrison in the S.C. Senate Race
FBI Investigates Robocalls Trying to Suppress and Intimidate Voters
FBI Investigates Robocalls Trying to Suppress and Intimidate Voters
Franklin County, Ohio Ditched Electronic Pollbooks
Franklin County, Ohio Ditched Electronic Pollbooks
Nebraska GOP Representative Don Bacon Faces Off Democrat Kara Eastman
Nebraska GOP Representative Don Bacon Faces Off Democrat Kara Eastman
Texas Supreme Court Denied a Republican Effort to Invalidate Votes
Texas Supreme Court Denied a Republican Effort to Invalidate Votes
Why Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Have Trouble Voting?
Why Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Have Trouble Voting?
Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In By Chief Justice Roberts
Justice Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In By Chief Justice Roberts
What Early Voting Trends Show
What Early Voting Trends Show
Boston Man Burns Ballot Box
Boston Man Burns Ballot Box
Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority
Pelosi Would Seek Another Term If Democrats Keep Majority
Biden Mixes Trump Up With Bush During Major Campaign Event
Biden Mixes Trump Up With Bush During Major Campaign Event
Mitt Romney Reveals He Did Not Vote for Trump
Mitt Romney Reveals He Did Not Vote for Trump
Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign
Tom Cotton Is Building His 2024 Presidential Campaign
Supreme Court Allows 3-Day Extension on Mail-In Ballots to Count In Pennsylvania
Supreme Court Allows 3-Day Extension on Mail-In Ballots to Count In Pennsylvania
Rush Limbaugh Says His Cancer Has Become Terminal
Rush Limbaugh Says His Cancer Has Become Terminal
Republican Senator David Perdue Will Face Off Jon Ossoff
Republican Senator David Perdue Will Face Off Jon Ossoff
What to Expect From Thursday’s Trump and Biden Town Halls
What to Expect From Thursday’s Trump and Biden Town Halls
Kamala Harris Suspends Travel After Two People In Her Campaign Test Positive for COVID-19
Kamala Harris Suspends Travel After Two People In Her Campaign Test Positive for COVID-19
Melania Trump Reports Her Son Also Had COVID-19
Melania Trump Reports Her Son Also Had COVID-19
Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls
Trump & Biden Will Have Dueling Town Halls
Two Marines are Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
Two Marines are Among Those Charged In Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot
Fake Voting Websites Are Being Set Up to Confuse Voters
Fake Voting Websites Are Being Set Up to Confuse Voters
Second Presidential Debate Scheduled to Be Remote
Second Presidential Debate Scheduled to Be Remote
Tech Giants Give Employees Paid Time Off to Vote
Tech Giants Give Employees Paid Time Off to Vote
President Trump Puts a Stop on Stimulus Talks Until After Election
President Trump Puts a Stop on Stimulus Talks Until After Election
Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?
Can Trump Create 10 Million Jobs in 10 Months?
Trump Narrows the Gap
Trump Narrows the Gap
Shots Fired outside White House
Shots Fired outside White House
Trump Argues That Number of COVID Deaths Per Capita Is an Irrelevant Stat
Trump Argues That Number of COVID Deaths Per Capita Is an Irrelevant Stat
Birx Urges All Americans to Wear Face Masks and Practice Social Distancing
Birx Urges All Americans to Wear Face Masks and Practice Social Distancing
Trump Admin To Review DACA, Reject New Applications
Trump Admin To Review DACA, Reject New Applications
Trump Considers Banning TikTok
Trump Considers Banning TikTok
Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden
Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden
Trump: No Credible Intel on Russian Bounty on US Troops in Afghanistan
Trump: No Credible Intel on Russian Bounty on US Troops in Afghanistan
Dr. Fauci Says He Will ‘Settle’ for 70-75 Percent Effective Coronavirus Vaccine
Dr. Fauci Says He Will ‘Settle’ for 70-75 Percent Effective Coronavirus Vaccine
Trump Wants Social Media To Take Action Against ‘Violent Protestors’
Trump Wants Social Media To Take Action Against ‘Violent Protestors’
Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks
Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks
Trump to Sign Police Reform Executive Order on Tuesday
Trump to Sign Police Reform Executive Order on Tuesday
Trump Pledges Not to Defund Police
Trump Pledges Not to Defund Police
Trump Suggests Sending in Military to Stop Riots
Trump Suggests Sending in Military to Stop Riots
Trump Wants to Label Antifa a Terrorist Group
Trump Wants to Label Antifa a Terrorist Group
Second U.S. Judge Bars Trump’s Anti Transgender-Troops Policy
Second U.S. Judge Bars Trump’s Anti Transgender-Troops Policy
The U.S. Government Buys Another 100 Million Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine
The U.S. Government Buys Another 100 Million Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine
Disney Stock Hits an All-time High
Disney Stock Hits an All-time High
FDA Grants an Emergency Use Authorization for an At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit
FDA Grants an Emergency Use Authorization for an At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit
Pentagon Prepares to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines to U.S. Troops
Pentagon Prepares to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines to U.S. Troops
States to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Based on Population Numbers
States to Get Coronavirus Vaccine Based on Population Numbers
Chuck Yeager Dies at 97
Chuck Yeager Dies at 97
Tesla Founder Elon Musk Moved to Texas
Tesla Founder Elon Musk Moved to Texas
FDA May Authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Soon
FDA May Authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Soon
Pfizer CEO Not Sure Whether COVID Can Still Transmit after Vaccine Is Given
Pfizer CEO Not Sure Whether COVID Can Still Transmit after Vaccine Is Given
Warner Bros. Makes an Unprecedented Distribution Strategy
Warner Bros. Makes an Unprecedented Distribution Strategy
Back CDC Issues New Guidelines on Coronavirus Quarantining
Back CDC Issues New Guidelines on Coronavirus Quarantining
U.K. Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine
U.K. Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine
Moderna Will Request FDA Emergency Clearance for COVID Vaccine
Moderna Will Request FDA Emergency Clearance for COVID Vaccine
Poll: One In Five Respondents Canceled Thanksgiving Travel Plans
Poll: One In Five Respondents Canceled Thanksgiving Travel Plans
COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause Flu-Like Symptoms
COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause Flu-Like Symptoms
Ken Jennings Will be the Interim Host of ‘Jeopardy!’
Ken Jennings Will be the Interim Host of ‘Jeopardy!’
The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir for COVID-19 Patients
The WHO No Longer Recommends Remdesivir for COVID-19 Patients
CDC Urges Americans Not to Travel for Thanksgiving
CDC Urges Americans Not to Travel for Thanksgiving
AstraZeneca‘s ‘Oxford’ COVID-19 Vaccine is Found Safe, Especially for the Elderly
AstraZeneca‘s ‘Oxford’ COVID-19 Vaccine is Found Safe, Especially for the Elderly
BioNTech and Pfizer Seek Emergency Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccination
BioNTech and Pfizer Seek Emergency Authorization for COVID-19 Vaccination
American Academy of Pediatrics Advise that COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Children
American Academy of Pediatrics Advise that COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Must Include Children
Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare
Boris Johnson Self-Quarantines After COVID-19 Scare
Fauci Says the U.S. Has ‘No Appetite’ for Lockdown
Fauci Says the U.S. Has ‘No Appetite’ for Lockdown
Pharmacies Are Getting Prepared for Future COVID Vaccines
Pharmacies Are Getting Prepared for Future COVID Vaccines
Study Shows COVID-19 May Lead to Mental Health Disorders
Study Shows COVID-19 May Lead to Mental Health Disorders
Pfizer Says It Has a COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective
Pfizer Says It Has a COVID-19 Vaccine That Is 90% Effective
Alex Trebek Has Died at Age 80
Alex Trebek Has Died at Age 80
United Airlines Will Offer Free COVID-19 Tests For Passengers
United Airlines Will Offer Free COVID-19 Tests For Passengers
TikTok and ByteDance Sue Rival App Triller
TikTok and ByteDance Sue Rival App Triller
Jeremy Corbyn Suspended From U.K. Labour Party
Jeremy Corbyn Suspended From U.K. Labour Party
Apple Is Building It’s Own Search Engine
Apple Is Building It’s Own Search Engine
Costco Is Selling COVID-19 Tests
Costco Is Selling COVID-19 Tests
FDA Approves Remdesivir as COVID-19 Treatment
FDA Approves Remdesivir as COVID-19 Treatment
CDC Redefines Definition of COVID-19 ‘Close Contact’
CDC Redefines Definition of COVID-19 ‘Close Contact’
The U.S. Charged Six Russian Hackers for Cyberattacks
The U.S. Charged Six Russian Hackers for Cyberattacks
Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Test Positive for COVID-19
Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban Test Positive for COVID-19
Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
Roberta McCain Dies at 108
Roberta McCain Dies at 108
Lyft and Epic Launch Partnership to Allow Hospitals to Schedule Rides for Patients
Lyft and Epic Launch Partnership to Allow Hospitals to Schedule Rides for Patients
Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65 Following Battle With Cancer
Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65 Following Battle With Cancer
AMC Is Not Planning to Close Theaters
AMC Is Not Planning to Close Theaters