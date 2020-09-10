Videos
Advocates of free-market capitalism extol the growth that the system produces and its freedom of choice over work and consumption. Detractors protest that capitalism is harsh and leaves too many behind. The market ignores hardships that afflict normal people through no fault of their own.<\/p>\n
The issue is primarily an empirical one. Do market economies grow faster than those with a heavier governmental footprint, and if so, do the poor benefit sufficiently as those economies grow? My recent research<\/a> suggests that market economies generate substantially higher living standards for the poor than do government-dominated systems \u00a0A country\u2019s lowest earners fare best when markets are allowed to work, when the means of production are privately owned, and when government\u2019s role in economic activity is limited.<\/p>\n Data on standard of living and economic freedom from as many as 161 countries over the last few decades demonstrate that rich and poor alike are economically better off in countries that have free-market economies. One measure of capitalism is the rank of a country on the Fraser Economic Freedom Index, which is a composite of indexes that reflect the use of markets, the lack of regulation, the openness of the economy, and private ownership of capital. Countries that score highest on this index include Singapore, Switzerland, the United States, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Venezuela has the lowest ranking of all countries on the index. There are a number of similar indexes, which are highly correlated with one another, and the conclusions are insensitive to the choice of index.<\/p>\n The evidence that free markets enhance the well-being of the poor is compelling. Define the rich as the uppermost 10 percent and the poor as the lowest 10 percent of a country\u2019s earners. In countries that rank in the top half on the Economic Freedom Index, the rich have incomes that are on average almost three times as high as the rich in countries that rank in the bottom half of the index. But more striking is that in the free-market half of countries, the income of the poor is almost six times higher than in the more restrictive half. What\u2019s more, within the ranks of the wealthiest half of countries, the poor are more than twice as well off in those that are freer and more market-oriented.<\/p>\n General economic growth tends to benefit all. The income data show conclusively that, as President Kennedy was fond of saying, a rising tide lifts all boats. Among the 161 countries studied, periods of high income growth for the rich also tend to be periods of high income growth for the poor. In 82 percent of the ten-year periods during which wages of the rich grew, so too did wages of the poor. Conversely, the wages of the poor tended not to grow during periods when wages of the rich declined. The movement is general. A 1 percent rise in median income is associated with just over a 1 percent rise in income of the poor and just under a 1 percent rise in income of the rich. The historical record suggests that the poor do not get left behind as economies grow.<\/p>\n Despite the strong statistical relationship between wages of the rich and poor, the movement is not in lockstep. Sometimes the incomes of the richest members of an economy increase more rapidly than those of its poorest members. This has led some to conclude, incorrectly, that rising inequality implies falling or stagnant incomes of the poor. Economic development is often marked by increased disparity between incomes of the rich and poor, even as the standard of living of the poor rises substantially. Hong Kong\u2019s rapid growth from 1960 to 2000 is a case in point. In 1960, the rich earned about 20 times as much as the poor. By 2000, that ratio had risen to 33. At the same time, though, the income of the poor increased fivefold, making the Hong Kong poor of 2000 far better off than the poor of the earlier generation. More recently, Vietnam experienced a similar pattern. In 2000, the rich earned 27 times as much as the poor. Vietnam experienced rapid growth after that, and the ratio of rich to poor earnings rose to 33. But the income of the poorest Vietnamese went up two and a half times over those years.<\/p>\n One surprising finding from my study is that changing a country\u2019s name to eliminate the terms \u201csocialist,\u201d \u201cdemocratic,\u201d or \u201cpeople\u2019s\u201d is associated with an 18 percent rise in incomes of the poor over the subsequent years. Of course, it is not the name change per se that helps the poor, but the change in the form of government and the adoption of more market-oriented institutions that accompanies the name change.<\/p>\n The Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden) are market economies that have large government budgets and engage in substantial redistribution. Unsurprisingly, the evidence implies that transfers do have a positive effect on the disposable incomes of the poor\u2014at a point in time. If a country decides to transfer resources to the poor, then the poor will have more to spend. Still, a number of considerations are relevant. First, redistribution is a luxury that only wealthy countries can afford. There is a close correlation between a country\u2019s wealth and the amount that its citizens transfer to the poor. Countries that rank in the top half in terms of transfers and subsidies are almost three times as rich, as measured by median income, as countries that rank in the bottom half. Second, the effect of increasing economic freedom on raising incomes of the poor is typically greater than that of direct transfers to the poor. Third, as I have argued before, high government spending is an impediment to general economic growth and high income in the future.<\/a> Even countries such as Denmark and Finland, with high living standards but also high government spending, have experienced slow growth over the past decade. Finally, redistribution, which every wealthy country implements to some extent, is a temporary patch. It does not provide a fundamental long-term remedy for raising incomes of the poor. To raise incomes over the long run, it is necessary to improve the productivity of the lowest half of wage earners, as I have found in other research. Redistribution, while serving an immediate humanitarian goal, does nothing to improve worker productivity, on which wages ultimately depend.<\/p>\n Incomes of the poor are higher and grow more rapidly under free-market capitalism than they do in economies with less private ownership, more restrictions on trade, and a greater governmental role in allocation. If a system\u2019s benevolence is measured by the living standards of the poor, then free-market capitalism receives high marks.<\/a><\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":39,"featured_media":846682,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"837918","display_name":"Edward P. Lazear","first_name":"Edward P.","last_name":"Lazear","user_nicename":"edward-p-lazear","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/edward-p-lazear\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/36df4add9479dbe82ca8e3453d5a2aa5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,7657,5911,1389],"tags":[4120],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yQH","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&text=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Poor%20Fare%20Best%20Under%20Free-Market%20Capitalism&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/free-market-capitalism-best-for-poor\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/39"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848947"}],"version-history":[{"count":6,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":849716,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions\/849716"}],"next":[{"ID":849215,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849215"}],"previous":[{"ID":849285,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849285"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/846682"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848947"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848947"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F&text=Tiffany & Co. Stock Sinks After Louis-Vuitton Calls Off Takeover"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tiffany%20%26%23038%3B%20Co.%20Stock%20Sinks%20After%20Louis-Vuitton%20Calls%20Off%20Takeover&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tiffany & Co. Stock Sinks After Louis-Vuitton Calls Off Takeover https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"3oNwPjcI","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/Tiffany-Co.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/Tiffany-Co.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t UBS financial services did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 presidential race.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":789210,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The company’s ad revenue will continue to increase, the growth will come, despite the other companies pulling ad campaigns. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":676294,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/business","value":"Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&text=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20Ad%20Revenue%20Could%20Grow%204.9%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"mvHwu8Pj","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Stocks climbed on Thursday after tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":831624,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&text=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Stocks%20Climb%20Amid%20Extended%20Tech%20Rally&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/stocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"oJ1n4QtC","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The company’s ad revenue will continue to increase, the growth will come, despite the other companies pulling ad campaigns. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":676294,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/business","value":"Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&text=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20Ad%20Revenue%20Could%20Grow%204.9%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"mvHwu8Pj","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Stocks climbed on Thursday after tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":831624,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&text=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Stocks%20Climb%20Amid%20Extended%20Tech%20Rally&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/stocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"oJ1n4QtC","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t UBS financial services did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 presidential race.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":789210,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
NR Originals
Politics
Data on standard of living and economic freedom from as many as 161 countries over the last few decades demonstrate that rich and poor alike are economically better off in countries that have free-market economies. One measure of capitalism is the rank of a country on the Fraser Economic Freedom Index, which is a composite of indexes that reflect the use of markets, the lack of regulation, the openness of the economy, and private ownership of capital. Countries that score highest on this index include Singapore, Switzerland, the United States, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Venezuela has the lowest ranking of all countries on the index. There are a number of similar indexes, which are highly correlated with one another, and the conclusions are insensitive to the choice of index.<\/p>\n
The evidence that free markets enhance the well-being of the poor is compelling. Define the rich as the uppermost 10 percent and the poor as the lowest 10 percent of a country\u2019s earners. In countries that rank in the top half on the Economic Freedom Index, the rich have incomes that are on average almost three times as high as the rich in countries that rank in the bottom half of the index. But more striking is that in the free-market half of countries, the income of the poor is almost six times higher than in the more restrictive half. What\u2019s more, within the ranks of the wealthiest half of countries, the poor are more than twice as well off in those that are freer and more market-oriented.<\/p>\n
General economic growth tends to benefit all. The income data show conclusively that, as President Kennedy was fond of saying, a rising tide lifts all boats. Among the 161 countries studied, periods of high income growth for the rich also tend to be periods of high income growth for the poor. In 82 percent of the ten-year periods during which wages of the rich grew, so too did wages of the poor. Conversely, the wages of the poor tended not to grow during periods when wages of the rich declined. The movement is general. A 1 percent rise in median income is associated with just over a 1 percent rise in income of the poor and just under a 1 percent rise in income of the rich. The historical record suggests that the poor do not get left behind as economies grow.<\/p>\n
Despite the strong statistical relationship between wages of the rich and poor, the movement is not in lockstep. Sometimes the incomes of the richest members of an economy increase more rapidly than those of its poorest members. This has led some to conclude, incorrectly, that rising inequality implies falling or stagnant incomes of the poor. Economic development is often marked by increased disparity between incomes of the rich and poor, even as the standard of living of the poor rises substantially. Hong Kong\u2019s rapid growth from 1960 to 2000 is a case in point. In 1960, the rich earned about 20 times as much as the poor. By 2000, that ratio had risen to 33. At the same time, though, the income of the poor increased fivefold, making the Hong Kong poor of 2000 far better off than the poor of the earlier generation. More recently, Vietnam experienced a similar pattern. In 2000, the rich earned 27 times as much as the poor. Vietnam experienced rapid growth after that, and the ratio of rich to poor earnings rose to 33. But the income of the poorest Vietnamese went up two and a half times over those years.<\/p>\n
One surprising finding from my study is that changing a country\u2019s name to eliminate the terms \u201csocialist,\u201d \u201cdemocratic,\u201d or \u201cpeople\u2019s\u201d is associated with an 18 percent rise in incomes of the poor over the subsequent years. Of course, it is not the name change per se that helps the poor, but the change in the form of government and the adoption of more market-oriented institutions that accompanies the name change.<\/p>\n
The Nordic countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden) are market economies that have large government budgets and engage in substantial redistribution. Unsurprisingly, the evidence implies that transfers do have a positive effect on the disposable incomes of the poor\u2014at a point in time. If a country decides to transfer resources to the poor, then the poor will have more to spend. Still, a number of considerations are relevant. First, redistribution is a luxury that only wealthy countries can afford. There is a close correlation between a country\u2019s wealth and the amount that its citizens transfer to the poor. Countries that rank in the top half in terms of transfers and subsidies are almost three times as rich, as measured by median income, as countries that rank in the bottom half. Second, the effect of increasing economic freedom on raising incomes of the poor is typically greater than that of direct transfers to the poor. Third, as I have argued before, high government spending is an impediment to general economic growth and high income in the future.<\/a> Even countries such as Denmark and Finland, with high living standards but also high government spending, have experienced slow growth over the past decade. Finally, redistribution, which every wealthy country implements to some extent, is a temporary patch. It does not provide a fundamental long-term remedy for raising incomes of the poor. To raise incomes over the long run, it is necessary to improve the productivity of the lowest half of wage earners, as I have found in other research. Redistribution, while serving an immediate humanitarian goal, does nothing to improve worker productivity, on which wages ultimately depend.<\/p>\n Incomes of the poor are higher and grow more rapidly under free-market capitalism than they do in economies with less private ownership, more restrictions on trade, and a greater governmental role in allocation. If a system\u2019s benevolence is measured by the living standards of the poor, then free-market capitalism receives high marks.<\/a><\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":39,"featured_media":846682,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"837918","display_name":"Edward P. Lazear","first_name":"Edward P.","last_name":"Lazear","user_nicename":"edward-p-lazear","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/edward-p-lazear\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/36df4add9479dbe82ca8e3453d5a2aa5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,7657,5911,1389],"tags":[4120],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yQH","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&text=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Poor%20Fare%20Best%20Under%20Free-Market%20Capitalism&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/free-market-capitalism-best-for-poor\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/39"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848947"}],"version-history":[{"count":6,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":849716,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions\/849716"}],"next":[{"ID":849215,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849215"}],"previous":[{"ID":849285,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849285"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/846682"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848947"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848947"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F&text=Tiffany & Co. Stock Sinks After Louis-Vuitton Calls Off Takeover"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tiffany%20%26%23038%3B%20Co.%20Stock%20Sinks%20After%20Louis-Vuitton%20Calls%20Off%20Takeover&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tiffany & Co. Stock Sinks After Louis-Vuitton Calls Off Takeover https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"3oNwPjcI","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/Tiffany-Co.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/Tiffany-Co.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t UBS financial services did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 presidential race.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":789210,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The company’s ad revenue will continue to increase, the growth will come, despite the other companies pulling ad campaigns. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":676294,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/business","value":"Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&text=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20Ad%20Revenue%20Could%20Grow%204.9%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"mvHwu8Pj","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Stocks climbed on Thursday after tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":831624,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&text=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Stocks%20Climb%20Amid%20Extended%20Tech%20Rally&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/stocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"oJ1n4QtC","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The company’s ad revenue will continue to increase, the growth will come, despite the other companies pulling ad campaigns. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":676294,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/business","value":"Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&text=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20Ad%20Revenue%20Could%20Grow%204.9%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"mvHwu8Pj","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Stocks climbed on Thursday after tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":831624,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&text=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Stocks%20Climb%20Amid%20Extended%20Tech%20Rally&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/stocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"oJ1n4QtC","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t UBS financial services did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 presidential race.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":789210,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Incomes of the poor are higher and grow more rapidly under free-market capitalism than they do in economies with less private ownership, more restrictions on trade, and a greater governmental role in allocation. If a system\u2019s benevolence is measured by the living standards of the poor, then free-market capitalism receives high marks.<\/a><\/p>\n","protected":false},"excerpt":{"rendered":" The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":39,"featured_media":846682,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"837918","display_name":"Edward P. Lazear","first_name":"Edward P.","last_name":"Lazear","user_nicename":"edward-p-lazear","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/edward-p-lazear\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/36df4add9479dbe82ca8e3453d5a2aa5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,7657,5911,1389],"tags":[4120],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yQH","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&text=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Poor%20Fare%20Best%20Under%20Free-Market%20Capitalism&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/free-market-capitalism-best-for-poor\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/39"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848947"}],"version-history":[{"count":6,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":849716,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions\/849716"}],"next":[{"ID":849215,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849215"}],"previous":[{"ID":849285,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849285"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/846682"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848947"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848947"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F&text=Tiffany & Co. Stock Sinks After Louis-Vuitton Calls Off Takeover"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tiffany%20%26%23038%3B%20Co.%20Stock%20Sinks%20After%20Louis-Vuitton%20Calls%20Off%20Takeover&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tiffany & Co. Stock Sinks After Louis-Vuitton Calls Off Takeover https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"3oNwPjcI","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/Tiffany-Co.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/Tiffany-Co.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t UBS financial services did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 presidential race.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":789210,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The company’s ad revenue will continue to increase, the growth will come, despite the other companies pulling ad campaigns. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":676294,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/business","value":"Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&text=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20Ad%20Revenue%20Could%20Grow%204.9%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"mvHwu8Pj","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Stocks climbed on Thursday after tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":831624,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&text=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Stocks%20Climb%20Amid%20Extended%20Tech%20Rally&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/stocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"oJ1n4QtC","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The company’s ad revenue will continue to increase, the growth will come, despite the other companies pulling ad campaigns. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":676294,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/business","value":"Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&text=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20Ad%20Revenue%20Could%20Grow%204.9%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"mvHwu8Pj","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Stocks climbed on Thursday after tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":831624,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&text=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Stocks%20Climb%20Amid%20Extended%20Tech%20Rally&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/stocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"oJ1n4QtC","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t UBS financial services did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 presidential race.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":789210,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"author":39,"featured_media":846682,"comment_status":"open","ping_status":"closed","sticky":false,"template":"","format":"standard","meta":{"authors":[{"ID":"837918","display_name":"Edward P. Lazear","first_name":"Edward P.","last_name":"Lazear","user_nicename":"edward-p-lazear","href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/author\/edward-p-lazear\/","twitter":"","hedcut":false,"avatar":"https:\/\/secure.gravatar.com\/avatar\/36df4add9479dbe82ca8e3453d5a2aa5?s=64&d=blank&r=g"}],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/post\/category\/economics","value":"Economics"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7523,7657,5911,1389],"tags":[4120],"section":[615],"jetpack_featured_media_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?fit=2057%2C1200&ssl=1","jetpack_shortlink":"https:\/\/wp.me\/p9ETkv-3yQH","share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&text=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=The%20Poor%20Fare%20Best%20Under%20Free-Market%20Capitalism&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2F2020%2F09%2Ffree-market-capitalism-best-for-poor%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=The Poor Fare Best Under Free-Market Capitalism https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/2020\/09\/free-market-capitalism-best-for-poor\/"}},"_links":{"self":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947"}],"collection":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts"}],"about":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/types\/post"}],"author":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/users\/39"}],"replies":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/comments?post=848947"}],"version-history":[{"count":6,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions"}],"predecessor-version":[{"id":849716,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/848947\/revisions\/849716"}],"next":[{"ID":849215,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849215"}],"previous":[{"ID":849285,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/posts\/849285"}],"wp:featuredmedia":[{"embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media\/846682"}],"wp:attachment":[{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/media?parent=848947"}],"wp:term":[{"taxonomy":"category","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/categories?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"post_tag","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/tags?post=848947"},{"taxonomy":"section","embeddable":true,"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-json\/wp\/v2\/section?post=848947"}],"curies":[{"name":"wp","href":"https:\/\/api.w.org\/{rel}","templated":true}]}}],"section":false,"subtitle":"The market helps all income groups improve their economic standing.","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F&text=Tiffany & Co. Stock Sinks After Louis-Vuitton Calls Off Takeover"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tiffany%20%26%23038%3B%20Co.%20Stock%20Sinks%20After%20Louis-Vuitton%20Calls%20Off%20Takeover&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tiffany & Co. Stock Sinks After Louis-Vuitton Calls Off Takeover https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tiffany-co-stock-sinks-after-louis-vuitton-calls-off-takeover\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"3oNwPjcI","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/Tiffany-Co.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/09\/Tiffany-Co.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
UBS financial services did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 presidential race.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":789210,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The company’s ad revenue will continue to increase, the growth will come, despite the other companies pulling ad campaigns. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":676294,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/business","value":"Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&text=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20Ad%20Revenue%20Could%20Grow%204.9%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"mvHwu8Pj","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Stocks climbed on Thursday after tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":831624,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&text=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Stocks%20Climb%20Amid%20Extended%20Tech%20Rally&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/stocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"oJ1n4QtC","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The company’s ad revenue will continue to increase, the growth will come, despite the other companies pulling ad campaigns. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":676294,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/business","value":"Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[7655],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&text=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20Ad%20Revenue%20Could%20Grow%204.9%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook Ad Revenue Could Grow 4.9% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-ad-revenue-could-grow-4-9\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"mvHwu8Pj","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/03\/facebook.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Stocks climbed on Thursday after tech giants attempted to reclaim record highs.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":831624,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&text=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Stocks%20Climb%20Amid%20Extended%20Tech%20Rally&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fstocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Stocks Climb Amid Extended Tech Rally https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/stocks-climb-amid-extended-tech-rally\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"oJ1n4QtC","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/07\/NYSE.jpg","video_date":"September 10, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
UBS financial services did a survey of investors thoughts on the 2020 presidential race.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":789210,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&text=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Investors%20Favor%20Trump%20on%20the%20Economy%20and%20Biden%20on%20Handling%20COVID-19&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Finvestors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Investors Favor Trump on the Economy and Biden on Handling COVID-19 https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/investors-favor-trump-on-the-economy-and-biden-on-handling-covid-19\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"J5ebpTjE","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/03\/stock-exchange-trump-address.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Volunteers connected to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s team were taken ill on Tuesday. <\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":720255,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[6804],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&text=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Volunteers%20Linked%20to%20Russian%20Opposition%20Were%20Assaulted%20With%20Chemical%20Weapon&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fvolunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Volunteers Linked to Russian Opposition Were Assaulted With Chemical Weapon https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/volunteers-linked-to-russian-opposition-were-assaulted-with-chemical-weapon\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"WMYZWNIl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/07\/alexei-navalny-reporters.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Tesla has had an interesting few days.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":767927,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&text=Tesla Stock Rallies 10%"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Tesla%20Stock%20Rallies%2010%25&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ftesla-stock-rallies-10%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Tesla Stock Rallies 10% https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/tesla-stock-rallies-10\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"HAbyDI0M","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/01\/Tesla.jpg","video_date":"September 9, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The news comes as tech companies are seeking to fight election meddling.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":578590,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&text=Facebook to Limit Election Ads"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Facebook%20to%20Limit%20Election%20Ads&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Ffacebook-to-limit-election-ads%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Facebook to Limit Election Ads https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/facebook-to-limit-election-ads\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"vhOD7b7w","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2018\/04\/facebook-logo-image.jpg","video_date":"September 8, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
It’s doing just fine.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":817925,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&text=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Amazon%20Adds%2010%2C000%20Jobs&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Famazon-adds-10000-jobs%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/amazon-adds-10000-jobs\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"63474aWM","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/06\/amazon_sign.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
For now.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":845551,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[5381],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&text=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Pence%3A%20Congress%20Will%20Avoid%20Shutdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fpence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Pence: Congress Will Avoid Shutdown https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/pence-congress-will-avoid-shutdown\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"FY6hShXk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/mike-pence-rnc.jpg","video_date":"September 4, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
Senator Ed Markey defeated Representative Joe Kennedy 55.48% to 44.52%.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":675427,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&text=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Ed%20Markey%20Beats%20Joe%20Kennedy%20in%20the%20Massachusetts%20Democratic%20Senate%20Primary&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Ed Markey Beats Joe Kennedy in the Massachusetts Democratic Senate Primary https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/ed-markey-beats-joe-kennedy-in-the-massachusetts-democratic-senate-primary\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"RhXpef5k","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i1.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/02\/RTX6LPYJ.jpg","video_date":"September 2, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
He doesn’t think so.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":846682,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":false,"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[],"tags":[7078],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&text=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019?"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Biden%3A%20Do%20I%20Look%20Like%20a%20%E2%80%98Radical%20Socialist%20with%20a%20Soft%20Spot%20for%20Rioters%E2%80%99%3F&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fbiden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Biden: Do I Look Like a \u2018Radical Socialist with a Soft Spot for Rioters\u2019? https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/biden-do-i-look-like-a-radical-socialist-with-a-soft-spot-for-rioters\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"waAExPjn","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/biden-1.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
The hedge fund will focus on financial-sector stocks<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":751069,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&text=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Former%20White%20House%20Chief%20of%20Staff%20Plans%20to%20Launch%20a%20Hedge%20Fund&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fformer-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Former White House Chief of Staff Plans to Launch a Hedge Fund https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/former-white-house-chief-of-staff-plans-to-launch-a-hedge-fund\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"sa42FpWl","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i2.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/11\/RTS2S7MA.jpg","video_date":"September 1, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t
They’re looking into it.<\/p>\n","protected":false},"featured_media":839934,"template":"","meta":{"authors":[],"category":{"href":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/category\/economy-business","value":"Economy & Business"},"corner_response":null,"is_corner_post":false,"is_magazine_article":false,"more-stories":null,"section":false,"subtitle":"","table-of-contents":null},"categories":[5911],"tags":[],"section":[],"share_buttons":{"facebook":{"title":"Share on Facebook","href":"https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/sharer\/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F"},"twitter":{"title":"Share on Twitter","href":"https:\/\/twitter.com\/intent\/tweet?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&text=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft"},"flipboard":{"title":"Share on Flipboard","href":"https:\/\/share.flipboard.com\/bookmarklet\/popout?v=2&title=Walmart%20Wants%20to%20Buy%20TikTok%20with%20Microsoft&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nationalreview.com%2Fvideos%2Fwalmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft%2F&utm_campaign=tools&utm_medium=article-share&utm_source=https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/"},"email":{"title":"Email this article","href":"mailto:?body=Walmart Wants to Buy TikTok with Microsoft https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/videos\/walmart-wants-to-buy-tiktok-with-microsoft\/"}},"video_data":{"youtube_id":"","legacy_video_url":"","jw_video_id":"CKd8mDhk","jw_player_id":"uIVgHbae","jw_library":"https:\/\/content.jwplatform.com\/libraries\/uIVgHbae.js","playlist_img_url":"https:\/\/i0.wp.com\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg?resize=300%2C168&ssl=1","thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/www.nationalreview.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2020\/08\/tiktok-illustration-reuters.jpg","video_date":"August 28, 2020","eyebrow":"\n\t\t