Trump Offers to Pardon Lawbreakers Who Build the Border Wall for Him
The Corner
...
Subscribe
Search National Review
Search Text
Aug. 29, 2019
Subscribe
...
Videos
NR Originals
Culture with Kat Timpf: Liberals Need to Stop Taking Trump’s Jokes Seriously
Culture with Kat Timpf: It’s ‘Stupid’ to Ban Ads with Gender Stereotypes
Culture with Kat Timpf: Jail Time for Feeding Stray Cats Is ‘Absolutely Egregious’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Joe Biden’s Criminal Justice Flip-Flop Should Be Concerning
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dina Hashem’s Joke Backlash Shows People Don’t Get Comedy
Culture with Kat Timpf: No, Saying ‘America’ Doesn’t Harm Other Countries
Culture with Kat Timpf: Berkeley’s Ban on Gendered Words like ‘Manhole’ Distracts from Real Sexism
Culture with Kat Timpf: The Irony of San Francisco’s New Vaping Ban
Culture with Kat Timpf: The NBA’s Removal of the Word ‘Owner’ Is a PC Move
Kat Timpf: It’s ‘Enraging’ Government May Take Man’s Home over Long Grass
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dear Cornell University: Questioning ‘Reason’ Is Part of a ‘Scary Trend’
Culture with Kat Timpf: CA High School’s Cancellation of Map Showing Post-Grad Plans Hides ‘Reality’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Texas Law Requiring Colleges to Report Sex Jokes Is ‘Stupid Waste of Time’
Weekly Write-Up: Taylor Swift’s ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Has a Point
Weekly Write-Up: It’s Great the First Step Act Resulted in 1,151 Crack Sentence Reductions
Weekly Write-Up: It’s ‘Stupid’ to Criticize the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team for Celebrating
Weekly Write-Up: Biden Can’t Hyde on Abortion
Weekly Write-Up: Media Ignore Daily Persecution of Coptic Christians
Culture with Kat Timpf: Assigning Male Authors Doesn’t Make Professors ‘Sexist’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Dodgeball Does Not Teach Kids ‘Oppression’
Weekly Write-Up: Leave Abortion Up to the States by Overturning Roe
Weekly Write-Up: Don’t Underestimate Boris Johnson, a Trump Pick for Prime Minister
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Culture with Kat Timpf: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Wrong about Free Speech
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why the 1994 Crime Bill Was Justified to Fight Crime
Weekly Write-Up: Missouri Abortion Fight Shows Industry Doesn’t Prioritize Women
Culture with Kat Timpf: Great-Grandmother Arrested for CBD Oil Should ‘Piss Off’ Americans
Culture with Kat Timpf: Pete Buttigieg Is Not an Example of ‘Heterosexuality’
Weekly Write-Up: Twitter’s Gender Problem
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why Nancy Pelosi’s Cover-Up Accusation Makes No Sense
5 Points with Rich Lowry: What Americans Should Know about Memorial Day
Weekly Write-Up: Cold Brew Isn’t Coffee — A Conservative Satire
That’s a Bad Idea with Charles Cooke: Should We Raise the Smoking Age?
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why
Roe v. Wade
Is a Travesty
Culture with Kat Timpf: Opposing Kirsten Gillibrand Doesn’t Make Me Sexist
Culture with Kat Timpf: Alyssa Milano’s ‘Sex Strike’ Is Anti-Feminist
Culture with Kat Timpf: Should Schools Remove George Washington Artwork?
Culture with Kat Timpf: NJ Politician’s Ban on Plastic and Paper Bags Is a Bad Idea
Rants from Charles Cooke: Senator Cory Booker’s Gun-Control Bill Is Extreme
Culture with Kat Timpf: Should the Government Control Kids’ Lemonade Stands?
DeSanctis: Four Arguments Republicans Should Make to Defund Planned Parenthood
Culture with Kat Timpf: Students Complain White Actors Were Cast in Palestinian Roles
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why the Anti-Barr Campaign Is Ridiculous
Kearns: The NYT’s Anti-Semitism Isn’t an Isolated Incident
Culture with Kat Timpf: ‘Fat Sex Therapist’ Compares Fitness Instructors to Nazis
DeSanctis: Democrats Are Extremists on Abortion and Infanticide
Culture with Kat Timpf: Student Debt Isn’t the Only Option
Rants from Charles Cooke: Kamala Harris’s Gun Control Promise Signals Tyranny
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why Impeachment Is a Dumb Idea
5 Points with Rich Lowry: Why Kate Smith Shouldn’t Be Condemned
politics
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Beat Joe Biden in Recent Poll
Justice Ginsburg: First Appearance since Latest Cancer Scare
DNC Votes against Allowing Candidates to Participate in Exclusive Climate Debate
Planned Parenthood Withdraws from Title X Federal Funds
Arrests Ensue at Proud Boys Rally in Portland
Five Cops Were Arrested in Relation to Stormy Daniels’ Arrest
Biden Bungles Campaign Web Address
Who Won the Second Democratic Debate?
Who Is Eric Swalwell?
Majority of House Democrats Support Beginning Impeachment Process
Protestors Heckle Bill De Blasio at Democratic Presidential Debate
Can Pete Buttigieg Become the Democratic Nominee?
How Marianne Williamson Won the Internet
Did Beto O’Rourke Lose the Debate?
Can Sanders Beat Donald Trump?
Who Qualified for September DNC Debates?
Democratic 2020 Candidates Ready to Clash at Debates
Is GOP Tax Reform Dead?
McConnell Accuses Media of McCarthyism
Biden Picks Up Key Endorsement
Coal Miners Discouraged after Black Lung Meeting with Mitch McConnell
Biden Tries to Shore Up Black Support
Mueller Gives Pro-Impeachment Democrats Nothing to Work With
Sanders Losing Ground in Straw Poll
Which Candidates Are Big Donors Betting On?
Should Democrats Change Debate Format?
Planned Parenthood in Chaos as Board Ousts President
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hit with Two Lawsuits
Is Biden a Closet Republican?
Will the DOJ Change How They Handle Immigration Hearings?
Nancy Pelosi Said Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Should ‘Step Down’
Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Propose Bill to Declare Climate Emergency
2020 Democratic Field Is about to Shrink
Joe Biden Regrets Making Remarks about Working with Segregationists
Pete Buttigieg Lost Black Support between Mayoral Runs
After Taking Joe Biden to Task, Sen. Kamala Harris Gets Big Fundraising Boost
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reports New Horrors at Migrant Detention Facilities
Biden Plummets in the Polls
Mark Zuckerberg Argues against Separating Facebook from WhatsApp and Instagram
AOC: Warren Crushed Debate
Did Elizabeth Warren Win the Debate?
Google Trends Puts Gabbard and Booker as Clear Winners in First Democratic Debate
Who Is Julian Castro?
GOP Leaders Say House Spending Bill Won’t Pass Senate
Senior Democrats Fear Debate Will Devolve Into Circular Firing Squad
Bernie Sanders Reveals Plans to Cancel Student Debt
Pelosi Says Border Package Will Pass
Sanders for Cancelling Student Loan Debt
Are Establishment Democrats Changing Their Tune on Elizabeth Warren?
Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Campaign Loses Momentum
White House
Trump Calls Puerto Rico ‘Corrupt’ as Storm Dorian Heads for Island
Trump Offers to Pardon Lawbreakers Who Build the Border Wall for Him
Trump Reportedly Derails G7 Meeting: Insisted Russia Should Be Readmitted
Is Trump’s Flip Flopping Hurting the Economy?
As Stock Futures Drop, White House Backpedals on Trump’s Furious Tweets
Trump Looking into Potential Tax Cuts
Trump Says He Doesn’t Want to Do Business with Chinese Company Huawei
Trump Says the U.S. Is in Talks with Afghanistan
Trump Admin Official Stephen Miller Is ‘Singularly Focused’ on This
White House on Recession: What, Us Worry?
Trump Questions ‘Loyalty’ of Fox News
Twitter Suspends an Account Hours after Trump Retweets It
Trump Accuses China of Not Buying Agricultural Products
Trump Criticizes Federal Reserve over Interest Rates
Pompeo Praises Mexico for Efforts in Immigration Crisis
Trump Denies the Arrest of 17 CIA Spies in Tehran
The White House to Meet with Tech Big Wigs over Huawei Ban
House Judiciary Chair: Mueller’s Report Shows Trump Committed High Crimes, Misdemeanors
Eric Trump Says ‘95% of Americans’ Agree with President
‘Send Her Back’ Chanted at Trump Rally
Trump Defends Labor Secretary Acosta over Billionaire Sex Trafficking Scandal
Trump Calls Boycotting Home Depot ‘Vicious and Crazed’
President Donald Trump Declares War on the Green New Deal
Fox News Fact-Checks Trump Speech on His Environmental Record
Trump Congratulates Women on World Cup Win
Trump Eases Huawei’s Sanctions in Trade War with China
President Donald Trump Is Not in a Hurry to Make Deal with China
House Panel Sues for Donald Trumps Tax Records
Trump Criticizes US. Women’s Soccer Co-Captain on Twitter
Trump Confirms: Pence Is His Running Mate
House Committee Votes to Subpoena Kellyanne Conway’s Testimony
Trump Says He’ll Talk about Fentanyl with China’s Xi
U.S. Seeks Funds for Middle East Peace Plan
Jared Kushner to Present Middle East Economic Plan
Pence Thinks Toothbrushes, Blankets and Medicine Are Basic Necessities for Migrant Children
Mike Pence Claims Trump Admin Will ‘Follow the Science’ on Climate Change
Is Trump Vulnerable on Issues Like Health Care?
Trump Says He Didn’t Plan on Demoting Fed’s Powell
Trump Announces ‘Hard Hitting’ Sanctions against Iran
Former White House Aide Hope Hicks to Appear before House Judiciary Committee
The White House Has Looked into Demoting the Federal Reserve Chief
Trump Says He Will Run in 2020 Like He Did in 2016
Trump Reportedly Plans on Live-Tweeting Next Week’s Democratic Primary Debates
U.S. Executives to Testify against Trump’s China Tariffs
Trump Warns He Better Be Put Back into Office in 2020
Republicans Present Legislation to Limit Presidential Trade Authority
House Intelligence Committee Subpoenas Ex-Trump Advisers
Trump Could Increase Tariffs on China
Trump Defends His Mexico Deal after He Disliked the Media Coverage
Are Trump and Bolton Eyeing Conflict with Iran?
US & World
British Are None Too Fond of Boris Johnson’s Suspension of Parliament
CDC: U.S. May Lose Measles Elimination Designation
U.S. to Seek Death Penalty for Synagogue Shooter
Toxic Algae Found in New York City Parks
Hong Kong Protest Chaos: Tear Gas, Water Cannons, Rain
Emmanuel Macron Invites Iran’s Foreign Minister to G7 Summit
Chinese Media Criticizes Trump’s Latest Move against China
Trump and Macron Suggest Bringing Russia Back to the G7 Conference in 2020
Following Mysterious Blast, Some Russian Radiation Sensors Back Online
China Says Latest U.S. Missile Test Could Start New Arms Race
Danish Prime Minister Calls Trump Possibly Buying Greenland ‘Absurd’
Only 18 Workers Were on Duty When Jeffrey Epstein Died by Suicide
Hong Kong: Peaceful Protesters Throng Streets in Rain
U.S. Facing Worst Measles Outbreak Since 1992
Donald Trump Congratulates Boris Johnson’s Victory Calling Him ‘Britain Trump’
Theresa May Makes Farewell Speech, Wishing Boris Johnson Well
Investigation for A$AP Rocky Dropped
2018 Report: Overdose Deaths in U.S. Drop by 5%
Bill Clinton on His Relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein Accused of Alleged Sex Trafficking Minors
Hong Kong Activists Urge G20 Leaders to Help ‘Liberate’ City
U.S. Islamic State Recruiter Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison
Boris Johnson Is Still Avoiding Questions about Recent Police Visit to His Home
U.S. Navy Says Mine Fragments Suggest Iran Behind Gulf Tanker Attack
Senior U.S.-Chinese Trade Negotiators to Meet Before Trump-Xi Meeting at G20
Russia Tells U.S. to Stop Provoking Iran
Johnson on His Way to Becoming PM
The EU Dismisses U.K. Demands of Brits Abroad in a No-Deal Brexit
Two Dozen Police Hurt in Memphis
Tanker Attacks Stoke Fears of Conflict and Drive Oil Prices Up
Iran Calls Oil Tanker Incidents ‘Suspicious’
Russia Makes Humiliating U-turn after Backlash over the Arrest of an Investigative Journalist
Chuck Grassley Predicts the U.S. Will Not Impose Tariffs on Mexico
China and U.S. in Tariff Standoff
CDC Confirms 981 U.S. Measles Cases
U.S. Aircraft Carrier Strike Group Flexes Muscles Near Iran
China Says Canada Should Recognize The Consequences Of Siding With The U.S.
Over 200 Tornadoes Have Ravaged The U.S. In The Last 12 Days
Trump Endorses ‘Very Good Guys’ Boris Johnson And Nigel Farage Ahead Of UK Visit
New Debate Rules Could Thin Out 2020 Democratic Field
Tornadoes Rip Through Kansas
Bolton Claims Naval Mines Belonging To Iran Behind UAE Tanker Attacks
Tornadoes Leave Behind a Trail of Destruction in Dayton, Ohio
The U.S. Navy to Begin Sea Testing of Railgun
EU Says There Will Be No Renegotiation of Brexit
Who Will Replace UK Prime Minister Theresa May?
National Weather Service Says over 30 Tornadoes Struck This Week, More on the Way
USPS Is Considering Self-Driving Big Rigs for Transporting Mail between Cities
Will Theresa May Resign?
UK Government Wants to Settle the Issue of a Second Brexit Vote
Business & Economy
Amazon Facing Antitrust Probe in EU over Use of Marketplace Data
Markets Cautiously Optimistic Trump Will Make Trade Deal
Trump’s Headbutting with Iran, China Drags Down Stock Market
Amazon Overtakes Google and Apple to Become the World’s Most Valuable Brand
Amazon Could Still Expand in NYC
Elon Musk: Tesla ‘Autonomous Robotaxis’ In 2020
Amazon Offering New Delivery Option Directly into Resident Garages
Elon Musk Calls Purchasing Vehicles Other than Teslas ‘Financially Insane’
Chevron and Anadarko Agree to a $50 Billion Sale
Unemployment Claims Hit Lowest Since 1969
These Fast Facts Paint a Picture of the U.S. Economy Today
Gen Z Workers Expect Promotion after One Year on the Job
Google Employees Step Up on Behalf of Contractors
Amazon-NYC Deal Was Derailed by a Number of Factors
Wall Street Up on Good Trade News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vs. Amazon
Amazon Nixes New York City Plans
Markets Turn Up on Trump’s Trade Talk
Schultz’s ‘Grande’ Presidential Aspirations May Be Bad News for Starbucks
The U.S. Trade Deficit Reaches a 5-Month Low
U.S. Job Growth Jumps, But Unemployment Rises to 4.0 Percent
Ex-BuzzFeed Staffers Not Being Paid for Unused Time Off
Trump Economic Adviser Says U.S. GDP Could Go Negative During Shutdown
The Next Recession?
Stocks Hit Near Monthly High
U.S. Unemployment Claims Signal Labor Market Strength Following Rough Patch
Stocks Start Off Week Weakly
Stocks Still Down After Fed Increases Interest Rate
Fed Is Expected to Increase Rates
How Elon Musk’s Behavior Influences Stock Price
Cyber Monday 2018 Could Be Biggest Shopping Day In U.S. History
White House’s Kudlow Says Tax Reform’s Next Phase Won’t Happen In 2018
US Federal Judge Approves Elon Musk-SEC Settlement
Dollar Nears Weekly High
Trump Slams Sears Leadership For Bankruptcy Filing
Trump: Missing Saudi Journalist No Reason To Stop Saudi Investments
Stocks Shuffle After Wall Street’s Worst Day Since February
Amazon’s HQ2 Is Still Wide Open?
Trump Praises ‘Historic’ Trade Deal With Canada & Mexico
Trump Pushes U.S. Cars In Japan
Kaepernick Didn’t Boost Nike
Stocks Struggle Amid Trade War
Trump’s Attacks On China In UN Speech
U.S., China Impose Fresh Tariffs
Walmart Wants to Provide ‘Everyday Low Prices’ for Health Care
EU Has Its Sights Set On Amazon
China: US Not Showing ‘Sincerity Or Good Will’ In Trade War
Trump Doubles Down On Trade War With China
China Vows Retaliation if US Takes New Tariff Measures
New York Overtakes London As Top Financial Center
