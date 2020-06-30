Skip to content
Worldwide COVID Deaths Pass 500,000
Donate
The Corner
Subscribe
Search National Review
Search Text
Jul. 1, 2020
Subscribe
Videos
NR Originals
Worldwide COVID Deaths Pass 500,000
Worldwide COVID Deaths Pass 500,000
J. K. Rowling Controversy Is a ‘Manufactured Media Storm’
J. K. Rowling Controversy Is a ‘Manufactured Media Storm’
Chris Cuomo Admits ‘I’ll Never Be Objective’ in Eleventh Interview with Brother
Chris Cuomo Admits ‘I’ll Never Be Objective’ in Eleventh Interview with Brother
Cuomo Blames Federal Government for New York Nursing Home Deaths
Cuomo Blames Federal Government for New York Nursing Home Deaths
Al Sharpton Calls for Further Investigation into NASCAR ‘Noose’ Incident
Al Sharpton Calls for Further Investigation into NASCAR ‘Noose’ Incident
Seattle Mayor Says City Will Move to Dismantle Protest ‘Autonomous Zone’ after Back-to-Back Shootings
Seattle Mayor Says City Will Move to Dismantle Protest ‘Autonomous Zone’ after Back-to-Back Shootings
The ‘Federalist’ Responds to Google Ad Threat after NBC News Intervention
The ‘Federalist’ Responds to Google Ad Threat after NBC News Intervention
White House Pushes Back on Qualified-Immunity Reform for Police
White House Pushes Back on Qualified-Immunity Reform for Police
‘Stop Treating Us like Animals:’ NY Police Union Head Slams Media, Lawmakers over Criticisms Description
‘Stop Treating Us like Animals:’ NY Police Union Head Slams Media, Lawmakers over Criticisms Description
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden Describes Riots as ‘Mayhem’
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden Describes Riots as ‘Mayhem’
Susan Rice: ‘Foreign Actors’ Stirring Unrest ‘Right Out of the Russian Playbook’
Susan Rice: ‘Foreign Actors’ Stirring Unrest ‘Right Out of the Russian Playbook’
Justice Dept. Confirms Federal Prosecutor Appointed in Obama Admin. Unmasking Case
Justice Dept. Confirms Federal Prosecutor Appointed in Obama Admin. Unmasking Case
Zuckerberg: Private Companies Shouldn’t Be the Arbiters of Truth
Zuckerberg: Private Companies Shouldn’t Be the Arbiters of Truth
Alexandra DeSanctis: Pro-Life Cause Isn’t about Norma McCorvey,
AKA Jane Roe
Alexandra DeSanctis: Pro-Life Cause Isn’t about Norma McCorvey,
AKA Jane Roe
Are Coronavirus Patients Contagious if They Test Positive after Recovery?
Are Coronavirus Patients Contagious if They Test Positive after Recovery?
McConnell Says He Was ‘Wrong’ to Claim That Obama Administration Left No Pandemic Plan
McConnell Says He Was ‘Wrong’ to Claim That Obama Administration Left No Pandemic Plan
NBC’s Chuck Todd Apologizes On-Air for Using Misleading Clip of Attorney General
NBC’s Chuck Todd Apologizes On-Air for Using Misleading Clip of Attorney General
Democrats’ Double-Standard: Tara Reade vs. Christine Blasey Ford
Democrats’ Double-Standard: Tara Reade vs. Christine Blasey Ford
Coronavirus Update: U.S. Turning the Corner on Coronavirus Testing
Coronavirus Update: U.S. Turning the Corner on Coronavirus Testing
Kat Timpf: Don’t Pressure Yourself to Stay Positive during Coronavirus
Kat Timpf: Don’t Pressure Yourself to Stay Positive during Coronavirus
Kat Timpf: It’s Okay to Feel Bad during Coronavirus Isolation
Kat Timpf: It’s Okay to Feel Bad during Coronavirus Isolation
Bernie Sanders Drops Out: Media Reactions
Bernie Sanders Drops Out: Media Reactions
Coronavirus News: We’ve Avoided the Worst, For Now
Coronavirus News: We’ve Avoided the Worst, For Now
Coronavirus Update: Social Distancing Is Working
Coronavirus Update: Social Distancing Is Working
Culture with Kat Timpf: Bernie, It’s Not the Government’s Job to Pay Student-Loan Debt
Culture with Kat Timpf: Bernie, It’s Not the Government’s Job to Pay Student-Loan Debt
Culture with Kat Timpf:
South Park
Critics Are ‘Self-Centered’
Culture with Kat Timpf:
South Park
Critics Are ‘Self-Centered’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Warren Campaign’s Complaints about Lack of Media Coverage Are ‘Laughable’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Warren Campaign’s Complaints about Lack of Media Coverage Are ‘Laughable’
Culture with Kat Timpf: NYC Government Shouldn’t Dictate What Prada Can’t Sell
Culture with Kat Timpf: NYC Government Shouldn’t Dictate What Prada Can’t Sell
Culture with Kat Timpf: School District Reporting Six Year Old with Down Syndrome for Gun Gesture Is ‘Indescribable’
Culture with Kat Timpf: School District Reporting Six Year Old with Down Syndrome for Gun Gesture Is ‘Indescribable’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Democrats’ SOTU Behavior Only Hurts Themselves
Culture with Kat Timpf: Democrats’ SOTU Behavior Only Hurts Themselves
Madeleine Kearns Interviews Women’s Rights Activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull
Madeleine Kearns Interviews Women’s Rights Activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull
2020 March for Life Attracts Massive Crowds
2020 March for Life Attracts Massive Crowds
Culture with Kat Timpf: Joe Biden Must Stop Lying about the Iraq War
Culture with Kat Timpf: Joe Biden Must Stop Lying about the Iraq War
Culture with Kat Timpf: FDA’s New Vape Ban ‘May Kill People’
Culture with Kat Timpf: FDA’s New Vape Ban ‘May Kill People’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Fitness Guru Faces Backlash after Criticizing ‘Glamorized’ Obesity
Culture with Kat Timpf: Fitness Guru Faces Backlash after Criticizing ‘Glamorized’ Obesity
Culture with Kat Timpf: Teacher’s Actions to Remove Student’s Trump Pin Are ‘Cruel’ and ‘Ironic’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Teacher’s Actions to Remove Student’s Trump Pin Are ‘Cruel’ and ‘Ironic’
Culture with Kat Timpf: College’s Cancellation of Anti-Racist Play Takes ‘Progressive-ness’ Too Far
Culture with Kat Timpf: College’s Cancellation of Anti-Racist Play Takes ‘Progressive-ness’ Too Far
Culture with Kat Timpf: Kamala’s Attack on Tulsi Exemplifies Dangerous Partisanship
Culture with Kat Timpf: Kamala’s Attack on Tulsi Exemplifies Dangerous Partisanship
Culture with Kat Timpf: Harvard Protesters, Stop Fighting Objective Journalism
Culture with Kat Timpf: Harvard Protesters, Stop Fighting Objective Journalism
Culture with Kat Timpf: Stanford Students, Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Put You ‘At Risk’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Stanford Students, Ben Shapiro Doesn’t Put You ‘At Risk’
Culture with Kat Timpf: NYPD’s Churros Arrests Show How Big Government Can Be Bad
Culture with Kat Timpf: NYPD’s Churros Arrests Show How Big Government Can Be Bad
Culture with Kat Timpf: The U.S. Should Follow Oklahoma’s Example on Inmate Releases
Culture with Kat Timpf: The U.S. Should Follow Oklahoma’s Example on Inmate Releases
Culture with Kat Timpf: Harvard’s Student Newspaper Stands Up to PC Mob
Culture with Kat Timpf: Harvard’s Student Newspaper Stands Up to PC Mob
Culture with Kat Timpf: Banning Hate Speech Makes ‘No Sense’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Banning Hate Speech Makes ‘No Sense’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Jail Time for Saying ‘Bitch’ Is ‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Jail Time for Saying ‘Bitch’ Is ‘Blatantly Unconstitutional’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Teaching Social Justice in Math Class Harms Minorities
Culture with Kat Timpf: Teaching Social Justice in Math Class Harms Minorities
Culture with Kat Timpf: Law Prohibiting Teens from Trick-or-Treating Is ‘Insane’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Law Prohibiting Teens from Trick-or-Treating Is ‘Insane’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Free Speech Isn’t Dangerous, But Restricting It Is
Culture with Kat Timpf: Free Speech Isn’t Dangerous, But Restricting It Is
Culture with Kat Timpf: Trump-Ukraine Poll Shows How ‘Partisanship Supersedes Facts’
Culture with Kat Timpf: Trump-Ukraine Poll Shows How ‘Partisanship Supersedes Facts’
Culture with Kat Timpf: NYC Food Delivery Regulation Is a ‘Stupid, Tyrannical Idea’
Culture with Kat Timpf: NYC Food Delivery Regulation Is a ‘Stupid, Tyrannical Idea’
politics
Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step in Removing Confederate Symbolism from State Flag
Half Mast: Mississippi Takes First Step in Removing Confederate Symbolism from State Flag
Sanders Losing Battle for Future of the Left
Sanders Losing Battle for Future of the Left
Democrats Plan Virtual Convention
Democrats Plan Virtual Convention
Carly Fiorina Backs Joe Biden for President
Carly Fiorina Backs Joe Biden for President
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triumphs in Primary
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Triumphs in Primary
Obama Criticizes Trump During Fundraiser
Obama Criticizes Trump During Fundraiser
Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured
Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured
Klobuchar Withdraws From VP Race
Klobuchar Withdraws From VP Race
Liberal Groups Lecture Biden on Policing
Liberal Groups Lecture Biden on Policing
Sanders: Better Relationship with Biden Than with Clinton
Sanders: Better Relationship with Biden Than with Clinton
Biden Wants to Increase Funding for Police
Biden Wants to Increase Funding for Police
Democrats Introduce ‘Transformative’ Police Reform Bill
Democrats Introduce ‘Transformative’ Police Reform Bill
Biden Against Defunding Police
Biden Against Defunding Police
Biden Hits 50% Polling
Biden Hits 50% Polling
NYC Mayor Promises ‘Intense Change’ With Police Reform Proposals
NYC Mayor Promises ‘Intense Change’ With Police Reform Proposals
Colin Powell Endorses Biden
Colin Powell Endorses Biden
Biden Called Out For History Of Racism
Biden Called Out For History Of Racism
Police Groups Break With Biden
Police Groups Break With Biden
Biden Struggles to Stay Relevant
Biden Struggles to Stay Relevant
Klobuchar’s VP Chances Plummet
Klobuchar’s VP Chances Plummet
Polls Show Trump Trusted More Than Biden on Economy
Polls Show Trump Trusted More Than Biden on Economy
Omar Slams Israel And Saudi Arabia
Omar Slams Israel And Saudi Arabia
Supreme Court Declines Blocking Prisoner Transfer Plan
Supreme Court Declines Blocking Prisoner Transfer Plan
AOC Hammered by Primary Opponent During Debate
AOC Hammered by Primary Opponent During Debate
Ilhan Omar Believes Tara Reade, Wants Biden Out
Ilhan Omar Believes Tara Reade, Wants Biden Out
Biden: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Have Trouble Deciding Between Him And Trump
Biden: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Have Trouble Deciding Between Him And Trump
Warren Sells Out ‘Medicare For All’ in VP Bid
Warren Sells Out ‘Medicare For All’ in VP Bid
Biden Lags Way Behind Trump In Fundraising
Biden Lags Way Behind Trump In Fundraising
Is Biden Ignoring Latino Voters?
Is Biden Ignoring Latino Voters?
AOC Owes $2K in Unpaid Taxes
AOC Owes $2K in Unpaid Taxes
Marco Rubio Named Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman
Marco Rubio Named Acting Intelligence Committee Chairman
House Democrats Pass $3 Trillion Coronavirus Bill
House Democrats Pass $3 Trillion Coronavirus Bill
Biden says He Wouldn’t Vote for Himself if He Believed the Tara Reade Allegations
Biden says He Wouldn’t Vote for Himself if He Believed the Tara Reade Allegations
Apple, Inc. Lobbyist Joins Biden’s Team
Apple, Inc. Lobbyist Joins Biden’s Team
Republican Mike Garcia Beats Christy Smith In Special Election
Republican Mike Garcia Beats Christy Smith In Special Election
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Serve On Biden’s Climate Policy Task Force
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Serve On Biden’s Climate Policy Task Force
McConnell Speaks Out In Support Of Coronavirus Liability Legislation
McConnell Speaks Out In Support Of Coronavirus Liability Legislation
Biden Accuser Will Vote for Him
Biden Accuser Will Vote for Him
White House Mulls More Aid to Americans Struggling with Hunger, Joblessness
White House Mulls More Aid to Americans Struggling with Hunger, Joblessness
AOC: Biden Allegations “Not Clear Cut”
AOC: Biden Allegations “Not Clear Cut”
Biden’s Advantage Over Trump Wanes
Biden’s Advantage Over Trump Wanes
Prominent Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden
Prominent Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden
Biden Uses NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade, Gets Rebuked
Biden Uses NY Times To Defend Against Tara Reade, Gets Rebuked
Media Differs in Treatment of Biden, Kavanaugh Allegations
Media Differs in Treatment of Biden, Kavanaugh Allegations
Women’s Groups Silent On Biden Sex Assault Allegations
Women’s Groups Silent On Biden Sex Assault Allegations
New Polls Troubling For Biden
New Polls Troubling For Biden
Chuck Schumer Proposes ‘No PR Act’
Chuck Schumer Proposes ‘No PR Act’
Biden Sex Assault Allegations Divide #MeToo Movement
Biden Sex Assault Allegations Divide #MeToo Movement
Biden Team Feuding Over How to Complete With Trump Online
Biden Team Feuding Over How to Complete With Trump Online
Biden Says He’d Name Michelle Obama VP “In A Heartbeat”
Biden Says He’d Name Michelle Obama VP “In A Heartbeat”
White House
Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden
Trump Campaign Seeks New Nickname For Biden
Trump: No Credible Intel on Russian Bounty on US Troops in Afghanistan
Trump: No Credible Intel on Russian Bounty on US Troops in Afghanistan
Dr. Fauci Says He Will ‘Settle’ for 70-75 Percent Effective Coronavirus Vaccine
Dr. Fauci Says He Will ‘Settle’ for 70-75 Percent Effective Coronavirus Vaccine
Trump Wants Social Media To Take Action Against ‘Violent Protestors’
Trump Wants Social Media To Take Action Against ‘Violent Protestors’
Dozens of Secret Service Agents Must Quarantine Following Trump’s Tulsa Rally
Dozens of Secret Service Agents Must Quarantine Following Trump’s Tulsa Rally
Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks
Trump Says He Supports A Second Round Of Stimulus Checks
U.S. Sues to Block Bolton Book Over Classified Information
U.S. Sues to Block Bolton Book Over Classified Information
Trump to Sign Police Reform Executive Order on Tuesday
Trump to Sign Police Reform Executive Order on Tuesday
Trump Pledges Not to Defund Police
Trump Pledges Not to Defund Police
Trump Suggests Sending in Military to Stop Riots
Trump Suggests Sending in Military to Stop Riots
Trump Wants to Label Antifa a Terrorist Group
Trump Wants to Label Antifa a Terrorist Group
Barr Taps Outside Prosecutor to Review FBI’s Russia Investigation”Unmasking” Issues
Barr Taps Outside Prosecutor to Review FBI’s Russia Investigation”Unmasking” Issues
Trump to Sign Executive Order on Social Media
Trump to Sign Executive Order on Social Media
Three States Offer To Host RNC If Trump Pulls Out Of NC
Three States Offer To Host RNC If Trump Pulls Out Of NC
Federal Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Keeping White House Visitors Secret
Federal Appeals Court Rules In Favor Of Keeping White House Visitors Secret
Trump says US Will Work with Other Countries to Develop a Vaccine
Trump says US Will Work with Other Countries to Develop a Vaccine
Trump Tells Graham To Investigate Obama
Trump Tells Graham To Investigate Obama
Biden Named in List of Obama Officials Who Requested to ‘Unmask’ Flynn
Biden Named in List of Obama Officials Who Requested to ‘Unmask’ Flynn
Report: Pence Not Quarantined
Report: Pence Not Quarantined
Trump Administration Looks at Bypassing Congress for Economic Relief Measures
Trump Administration Looks at Bypassing Congress for Economic Relief Measures
Trump Accuses Democrats of Wanting to See His Coronavirus Response Fail
Trump Accuses Democrats of Wanting to See His Coronavirus Response Fail
Trump Eyes Disbanding COVID-19 Task Force as US Economy Reopens
Trump Eyes Disbanding COVID-19 Task Force as US Economy Reopens
Trump Threatens To Withhold Aid To States With Sanctuary Cities, Taxes
Trump Threatens To Withhold Aid To States With Sanctuary Cities, Taxes
Planned Parenthood Will Not Receive Coronavirus Aid
Planned Parenthood Will Not Receive Coronavirus Aid
Trump Says Michael Flynn was Tormented by ‘Dirty Cops’
Trump Says Michael Flynn was Tormented by ‘Dirty Cops’
Trump to Sign Executive Order on Employer Liability
Trump to Sign Executive Order on Employer Liability
Trump Criticizes States And Cities Asking For Federal Aid
Trump Criticizes States And Cities Asking For Federal Aid
New Filing Says Prosecutor Made ‘Secret’ Deal to Get Flynn Guilty Plea
New Filing Says Prosecutor Made ‘Secret’ Deal to Get Flynn Guilty Plea
New Poll: Trump & Biden Deadlocked
New Poll: Trump & Biden Deadlocked
Trump Temporarily Suspends Immigration To The US
Trump Temporarily Suspends Immigration To The US
Trump: Some States To Begin Lifting Restrictions
Trump: Some States To Begin Lifting Restrictions
Trump Says Reopening The Economy Will Be His Decision
Trump Says Reopening The Economy Will Be His Decision
Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Speed N95 Mask Production
Trump Invokes Defense Production Act To Speed N95 Mask Production
Poll Finds Trump Beating Biden on Coronavirus Response
Poll Finds Trump Beating Biden on Coronavirus Response
White House May Recommend All Americans Wear Face Masks
White House May Recommend All Americans Wear Face Masks
White House: Mitigation Steps Could Save Over 2 Million American Lives
White House: Mitigation Steps Could Save Over 2 Million American Lives
Trump Says Guidelines May Get Tougher
Trump Says Guidelines May Get Tougher
New ABC Poll Good News for Trump
New ABC Poll Good News for Trump
Trump Asks South Korea For Medical Equipment
Trump Asks South Korea For Medical Equipment
Most Americans Approve of Trump’s Handling of Coronavirus
Most Americans Approve of Trump’s Handling of Coronavirus
Trump’s Approval Ratings Unsullied by Coronavirus
Trump’s Approval Ratings Unsullied by Coronavirus
Kevin Hassett Returns To The White House To Advise On Economic Policy
Kevin Hassett Returns To The White House To Advise On Economic Policy
Trump’s Trade Adviser Pushing ‘Buy American’ Order
Trump’s Trade Adviser Pushing ‘Buy American’ Order
Trump Suggests Limiting Social Interaction as Virus Grows
Trump Suggests Limiting Social Interaction as Virus Grows
Trump Recommends Gatherings No Larger than 10 People
Trump Recommends Gatherings No Larger than 10 People
Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus
Trump Tests Negative For Coronavirus
House Democrat Calls Out Treasury Secretary Over Trump’s Tax Returns
House Democrat Calls Out Treasury Secretary Over Trump’s Tax Returns
GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback
GOP Braces For Coronavirus Blowback
US Attorney General Considered Resigning
US Attorney General Considered Resigning
Trump Takes Lap around the Daytona 500 Race Track
Trump Takes Lap around the Daytona 500 Race Track
US & World
Seattle Begins Dismantling CHOP
Seattle Begins Dismantling CHOP
New Flu Virus Found In Pigs In China Has Pandemic Potential
New Flu Virus Found In Pigs In China Has Pandemic Potential
IMF: Pandemic Could Undo Decade of African Progress
IMF: Pandemic Could Undo Decade of African Progress
Cuomo Reconsidering Plan to Reopen NYC
Cuomo Reconsidering Plan to Reopen NYC
Mystery Blast in Iran was at Suspected Missile Site
Mystery Blast in Iran was at Suspected Missile Site
Texas Governor Pauses State Reopening
Texas Governor Pauses State Reopening
Disneyland to Postpone Reopening
Disneyland to Postpone Reopening
Saudi Arabia To Limit Pilgrims Performing the Hajj
Saudi Arabia To Limit Pilgrims Performing the Hajj
Sweden’s Herd Immunity Strategy Comes Up Short
Sweden’s Herd Immunity Strategy Comes Up Short
Study On Coronavirus Antibodies Reveals Disappointing Results
Study On Coronavirus Antibodies Reveals Disappointing Results
U.N. Rejects Canada’s Security Council Bid
U.N. Rejects Canada’s Security Council Bid
US has Hit Troop-Cut Target of 8,600 in Afghanistan
US has Hit Troop-Cut Target of 8,600 in Afghanistan
Fauci Warns U.S. is Still in ‘First Wave’ of COVID-19
Fauci Warns U.S. is Still in ‘First Wave’ of COVID-19
Should People Wear Masks on Public Transportation?
Should People Wear Masks on Public Transportation?
Beijing Ramps Up Preventative Measures After COVID-19 Cases Spike
Beijing Ramps Up Preventative Measures After COVID-19 Cases Spike
‘Gone with the Wind,’ And ‘Cops’ Removed From TV
‘Gone with the Wind,’ And ‘Cops’ Removed From TV
Brexit Leader Nigel Farage Loses Radio Show
Brexit Leader Nigel Farage Loses Radio Show
NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags At Tracks
NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags At Tracks
Johnson & Johnson Moves Up Dates of Human Testing for Covid Vaccine
Johnson & Johnson Moves Up Dates of Human Testing for Covid Vaccine
NY Times Editor Resigns Over Tom Cotton Op-Ed
NY Times Editor Resigns Over Tom Cotton Op-Ed
Petition to Impeach de Blasio Gains Traction
Petition to Impeach de Blasio Gains Traction
De Blasio Says Businesses, Churches to Remain Closed Even as Demonstrators Flout Lockdowns
De Blasio Says Businesses, Churches to Remain Closed Even as Demonstrators Flout Lockdowns
Distancing and Masks Are Key to Cut Risk of COVID-19
Distancing and Masks Are Key to Cut Risk of COVID-19
Britain May Offer ‘Path To Citizenship’ For Hong Kong Residents
Britain May Offer ‘Path To Citizenship’ For Hong Kong Residents
Thousands of Chinese Graduate Students in the US May be Leaving Soon
Thousands of Chinese Graduate Students in the US May be Leaving Soon
Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes To George Floyd’s Family
Minneapolis Police Chief Apologizes To George Floyd’s Family
Trump Announces Investigation into Death of Unarmed Black Man in Minneapolis
Trump Announces Investigation into Death of Unarmed Black Man in Minneapolis
Xi Jinping Orders Chinese Army to Step Up Combat Readiness
Xi Jinping Orders Chinese Army to Step Up Combat Readiness