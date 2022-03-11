Baseball Fouls Off Strike Three

Baseball avoided a long strike, but it also degraded its regular season.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M ajor League Baseball’s lockout, instituted by the owners on December 1, has ended. The season will now start on April 7. Here, so far as I can tell from what has been publicly reported, are the major takeaways from what the owners and the players agreed to:

• The 2022 season will be 162 games. It will run three days longer to make up for the late start and will add doubleheaders to make up the remaining canceled games.

• A new playoff format, expanding from ten teams to twelve. There will be no one-game playoffs: Regular-season ties will be resolved by

…