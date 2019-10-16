Bench Memos

List of Demand Justice Radicals Ignored at Debate

From left: Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren applaud during the Democratic presidential candidates debate in Westerville, Ohio, October 15, 2019. (Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

Yesterday, left-wing dark money group, Demand Justice, finally released its anticipated Supreme Court shortlist. Teeming with progressive activists, the list was trotted out in conjunction with last night’s Democratic presidential debate. After its release, the Washington Post suggested that “Democratic presidential contenders are coming under increased pressure from their base to take a page from Donald Trump’s 2016 playbook and release a shortlist of potential Supreme Court nominees.”

The only problem? Nobody took the bait last night. Not the CNN/New York Times moderators, who didn’t ask a single question about the Demand Justice list. And not the candidates themselves, who when finally given an opportunity to talk about the Supreme Court, did not reference to the list.

Are we seeing signs of a divide between the Democratic political establishment and its base? Will the candidates respond to the increasing pressure to take the issue of judges more seriously?

Carrie Severino is chief counsel and policy director to the Judicial Crisis Network.

