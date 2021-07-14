Super Bowl Champion Benjamin Watson and His Wife, Kirsten, Fight for the Vulnerable Unborn, Women and the Healing of America

Once upon a time, I went to a dinner at Rush Limbaugh’s house. (The 20th anniversary of his radio show, as I recall.) Half the room were football players and the other half were people I knew from politics and media. The football half of the room could have had me dining out on stories for years to come. But I had no idea who any of them were. I am reminded of this as I offer you this interview with Benjamin Watson and his wife, Kirsten. He’s a Super Bowl champion who today is in the news for signing with ESPN. I admire the Watsons because they are about Jesus Christ and His service, virtue, and family. And when Andrew Cuomo expanded abortion in New York State, their response was to set out asking questions about why people believe the things they do about abortion and how we got to a near half-century of abortion and how we can do better. The documentary is Divided Hearts of America. The interview I did for the National Review Institute and the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture is here: