Dem Congressman Sues Trump for Inciting Capitol Riot, Delaying Election Certification

A Democratic congressman filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday accusing former president Trump of inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last month, the first lawsuit about the riot filed by a member of Congress.
Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, also accuses Trump in his suit of conspiring with his legal team and right-wing extremists to block the Senate from certifying President Biden’s electoral victory.
Send a tip to the news team at NR.