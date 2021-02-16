Dem Congressman Sues Trump for Inciting Capitol Riot, Delaying Election Certification

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) questions witnesses during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in Washington, September 17, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via Reuters)

A Democratic congressman filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday accusing former president Trump of inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol last month, the first lawsuit about the riot filed by a member of Congress.

Representative Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, also accuses Trump in his suit of conspiring with his legal team and right-wing extremists to block the Senate from certifying President Biden’s electoral victory.

