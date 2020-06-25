Episode 270: Less Literate and More Stupid

Kevin and Charlie discuss the reworking of Splash Mountain, muse over Tina Fey’s takedown of her own shows, and consider Europe’s ban on U.S. travelers thanks to our COVID response.
The Far Right’s People Problem
At what point does “right” become “far right,” or “left” “far left”? And where is the “center” from which distance is measured in one direction or the other? These questions are becoming increasingly difficult to answer objectively. The number of political and cultural touchstones shared by ... Read More
Understating Black-on-Black Murders
About three weeks ago, we published my column, “The ‘Institutional Racism’ Canard.” In it, I made a point about black-on-black murders, drawing on FBI statistics from 2016. Though the data I drew from the published stats was accurate, there are caveats that I did not explain. When additional information ... Read More
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
Chris Cuomo Admits ‘I’ll Never Be Objective’ in Eleventh Interview with Brother, Finally Asks about Nursing Home Deaths
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo admitted Wednesday that his repeated interviews with older brother Andrew, the governor of New York, were “unusual” and that he would “never be objective” in interviewing Cuomo, whose state has seen the most coronavirus deaths in the country. "Obviously, I love you as a brother," ... Read More
Congressional Dems Sign Letter Demanding Education Dept. Allow Males in Girls Sports
A group of congressional Democrats signed a letter on Wednesday demanding that the Department of Education allow males to participate in girls sports. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and 27 other Democratic members of Congress signed the letter, which stated that the department's order “discriminates ... Read More
What Winston Churchill Understood about America
On July 4, 1918, Winston Churchill chaired a meeting in London to deliver a message to the American people celebrating their Independence from Great Britain: “[We] rejoice that the love of liberty and justice on which the American nation was founded should in the present time of trial have united the whole ... Read More
Federal Appeals Court Orders Judge Sullivan to Dismiss the Flynn Case
A divided panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals this morning ordered Judge Emmet Sullivan to grant the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the indictment against Michael Flynn, who fleetingly served as President Trump’s first national-security adviser. In a majority ruling written by Judge Naomi ... Read More
YouTube’s Transgender Problem
In our information age, companies such as Google and YouTube allow ideas to spread more quickly and farther than our ancestors would have thought possible. But there is a dark side to the information age. A small but significant minority — those who own social-media sites that all of us rely on — can dictate ... Read More
Frederick Douglass Begs to Differ
As I noted in today’s Morning Jolt — which I’m writing this week while the inestimable Jim Geraghty is on vacation — the latest “anti-racist” campaign targeting statues for forcible erasure is being directed at the Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedmen’s Memorial. This effort, ... Read More
Olympus Has Fallen
I was sad to read that Japanese firm Olympus is selling its camera business to the private-equity firm Japanese Industrial Partners. The remaining part of Olympus focuses on medical imaging technology. The firm was under pressure from an American activist investor to dump its camera business, which has been in ... Read More
