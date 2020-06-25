Podcasts Mad Dogs & Englishmen

Episode 270: Less Literate and More Stupid

Hosted by Charles C.W. Cooke & Kevin D. Williamson
Splash Mountain is a ride in Disneyland. (Wikimedia Commons)

Kevin and Charlie discuss the reworking of Splash Mountain, muse over Tina Fey’s takedown of her own shows, and consider Europe’s ban on U.S. travelers thanks to our COVID response.

