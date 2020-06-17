Episode 125: California Liberals Discover States’ Rights

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks about President Trump’s proposal to weaken national greenhouse gas emission and fuel efficiency regulations at a media conference in Los Angeles, California, August 2, 2018. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

In his Supreme Court fight with the Trump Administration, California attorney general Xavier Bacera invokes conservative principles to defend the Golden State’s sanctuary state declaration — and wins. In other news, police union leaders demand that they reform themselves, San Francisco transit officials refuse to give cops a ride, David unwinds the state pension agency’s “new” investment strategy, and Will talks with Reason’s Marc Joffe about the latest effort to derail High-Speed Rail. Music by Metalachi.

