Episode 128: Cal Dems Show True Grit in Fit over 50-Year-Old Racist Quip

Citing evidence gleaned through arduous research in the Playboy magazine archives, state Democrats demand a name change for Orange County’s John Wayne Airport. (Next up: Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport?) Teachers union pet Joe Biden declares total fealty to NEA. SCOTUS defends LA Catholic schools. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers reward failing schools, and administer CPR to California’s illegal affirmative action system. Bonus: Can the NFL prove its anti-racist bonafides by insisting that someone hire former 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick? Music by Metalachi.
