Episode 291: The Scientist and the Spy by Mara Hvistendahl

John J. Miller is joined by Mara Hvistendahl to discuss her book, The Scientist and the Spy.
Most Popular
U.S. COVID-19 Fatality Rate Steady: About 1 Percent
Like many Americans, I’ve been tracking statistical reports about the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, I’ve been closely following Worldometer, which seems reliable, covers the globe, and gets updated frequently. It has been frustrating, though, to try to find good breakouts on fatality rate numbers. I ... Read More
U.S. COVID-19 Fatality Rate Steady: About 1 Percent
Like many Americans, I’ve been tracking statistical reports about the coronavirus pandemic. In particular, I’ve been closely following Worldometer, which seems reliable, covers the globe, and gets updated frequently. It has been frustrating, though, to try to find good breakouts on fatality rate numbers. I ... Read More
Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Government Could Underwrite ‘70 Percent’ of U.S. Payroll if Coronavirus Containment Continues
Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Friday warned that federal and state governments could be forced to support a large segment of the American workforce if measures designed to contain the Wuhan coronavirus remain in place. "I talked with [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin this morning. Here's the challenge, ... Read More
Sen. Lindsey Graham Says Government Could Underwrite ‘70 Percent’ of U.S. Payroll if Coronavirus Containment Continues
Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Friday warned that federal and state governments could be forced to support a large segment of the American workforce if measures designed to contain the Wuhan coronavirus remain in place. "I talked with [Treasury Secretary Steve] Mnuchin this morning. Here's the challenge, ... Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
Video
Culture with Kat Timpf: 16-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Face Child-Porn Charges
Kat Timpf explains why a 16-year-old Maryland girl shouldn't be charged with child-porn distribution after making a video of herself. Read More
A Doctor’s Assessment of the COVID-19 Outbreak
Last week, my daughter, a freshman at a Midwestern university, was informed that the spring quarter would be replaced by a remotely conducted quarter. Hundreds of other schools have canceled what remained of their semesters. And there is a long and expanding list of canceled conferences, concerts, shows, parades, ... Read More
A Doctor’s Assessment of the COVID-19 Outbreak
Last week, my daughter, a freshman at a Midwestern university, was informed that the spring quarter would be replaced by a remotely conducted quarter. Hundreds of other schools have canceled what remained of their semesters. And there is a long and expanding list of canceled conferences, concerts, shows, parades, ... Read More
The Catastrophe in Italy
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
The Catastrophe in Italy
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
Americans Need a Date Certain
The federal government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy, and it needs to have done it yesterday. Government action in response to the coronavirus is crippling our economy, destroying jobs, and risking a prolonged recession. The only thing that will stop the destruction is ... Read More
Americans Need a Date Certain
The federal government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy, and it needs to have done it yesterday. Government action in response to the coronavirus is crippling our economy, destroying jobs, and risking a prolonged recession. The only thing that will stop the destruction is ... Read More
America Is Still the Best Place to Be during COVID-19
The New York Times reports that the United States, and the West, are now the real problem in the fight against coronavirus: The fear and suspicion directed at China in the devastating early days of the coronavirus outbreak have made a 180-degree turn: It is the West that now frightens Asia and the rest of the ... Read More
America Is Still the Best Place to Be during COVID-19
The New York Times reports that the United States, and the West, are now the real problem in the fight against coronavirus: The fear and suspicion directed at China in the devastating early days of the coronavirus outbreak have made a 180-degree turn: It is the West that now frightens Asia and the rest of the ... Read More
NR Coronavirus Update: 10 U.S. States with 500+ Cases
Ten American states now have more than 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus. In comparison, twelve Chinese clusters reached 500 cases (according to the available data, which is by no means totally trustworthy). Most of the outbreaks outside of Wuhan seem to have been contained early, whereas in the U.S., the number ... Read More
NR Coronavirus Update: 10 U.S. States with 500+ Cases
Ten American states now have more than 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus. In comparison, twelve Chinese clusters reached 500 cases (according to the available data, which is by no means totally trustworthy). Most of the outbreaks outside of Wuhan seem to have been contained early, whereas in the U.S., the number ... Read More
Let the Cruise Lines Sink
As you walk through empty aisles in the grocery store worried that your hours might be cut back at work and wondering how you’ll manage to keep paying your bills, it might seem preposterous to think that anyone in power would be worried whether you’ll be able to still go on a cruise. Luckily, the political ... Read More
Let the Cruise Lines Sink
As you walk through empty aisles in the grocery store worried that your hours might be cut back at work and wondering how you’ll manage to keep paying your bills, it might seem preposterous to think that anyone in power would be worried whether you’ll be able to still go on a cruise. Luckily, the political ... Read More
When Will It End?
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
When Will It End?
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
Loading...