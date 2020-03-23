Podcasts The Bookmonger

Episode 291: The Scientist and the Spy by Mara Hvistendahl

Hosted by John J. Miller
Mara Hvistendahl’s The Scientist and the Spy (Riverhead Books/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by Mara Hvistendahl to discuss her book, The Scientist and the Spy.

Most Popular

World

The Catastrophe in Italy

By
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
World

The Catastrophe in Italy

By
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Americans Need a Date Certain

By
The federal government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy, and it needs to have done it yesterday. Government action in response to the coronavirus is crippling our economy, destroying jobs, and risking a prolonged recession. The only thing that will stop the destruction is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Americans Need a Date Certain

By
The federal government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy, and it needs to have done it yesterday. Government action in response to the coronavirus is crippling our economy, destroying jobs, and risking a prolonged recession. The only thing that will stop the destruction is ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Let the Cruise Lines Sink

By
As you walk through empty aisles in the grocery store worried that your hours might be cut back at work and wondering how you’ll manage to keep paying your bills, it might seem preposterous to think that anyone in power would be worried whether you’ll be able to still go on a cruise. Luckily, the political ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Let the Cruise Lines Sink

By
As you walk through empty aisles in the grocery store worried that your hours might be cut back at work and wondering how you’ll manage to keep paying your bills, it might seem preposterous to think that anyone in power would be worried whether you’ll be able to still go on a cruise. Luckily, the political ... Read More
Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
Loading...