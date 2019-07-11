Podcasts | The Editors

Episode 155: A Series of Own Goals

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and team mates celebrate winning the Women’s World Cup with the trophy, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, David, and Michael discuss Biden’s apparent missteps during the primary debates, the disgusting scandal surrounding Jeffery Epstein, and the politicization of the U.S. women’s soccer team win.

Editors Picks:

Light Items:

  • Rich: Dan Murphy, father of Michael Murphy, a heroic Navy Seal.
  • Charlie: 30 Rock.
  • MBD: Building Chernobyl’s MegaTomb on Netflix.
  • David: NBA free agency.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

Immigration

A Modest Immigration Proposal

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) believes that American detention centers that house illegal aliens — over 1 million illegal arrivals during the last six months alone — are similar to “concentration camps.” A storm of criticism met her historically fallacious comparisons. Ocasio-Cortez ... Read More
Sports

Breaking: Contracts Have Consequences

By
It brings me great sorrow to report that wealthy women who are paid large sums of money to play a game are unhappy with the pay structure for which their union collectively bargained and to which they themselves voluntarily agreed. The foxes have holes, and the birds the air nests; but members of the U.S. ... Read More
Sports

The U.S. Women Are Winners, Not Victims

By
The women of the U.S. national soccer team are famous for being extraordinary athletes, repeat world champions — and plaintiffs.  The team’s lawsuit alleging pay discrimination against the U.S. Soccer Federation has done much to define its identity. A nearly perfect run through the World Cup has been ... Read More
Sports

About That Alleged World Cup Pay Gap

By
After the U.S. women’s soccer team won the World Cup on Sunday, a major focus from the team and the media was a complaint over an alleged gender-pay disparity. Several media outlets published articles claiming there was a discriminatory pay gap relative to the men’s World Cup that needed to be remedied. ... Read More
Loading...