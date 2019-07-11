Episode 155: A Series of Own Goals

Carli Lloyd of the U.S. and team mates celebrate winning the Women’s World Cup with the trophy, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France, July 7, 2019. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, David, and Michael discuss Biden’s apparent missteps during the primary debates, the disgusting scandal surrounding Jeffery Epstein, and the politicization of the U.S. women’s soccer team win.

Editors Picks:

Rich: Kevin Williamson’s cover piece in the next issue.

Charlie: David on Twitter speech decision.

MBD: Kyle on the Jeffery Epstein scandal.

David: Charlie in the upcoming print mag on shooting varmints.

Light Items:

Rich: Dan Murphy, father of Michael Murphy, a heroic Navy Seal.

Charlie: 30 Rock.

MBD: Building Chernobyl’s MegaTomb on Netflix.

David: NBA free agency.

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.