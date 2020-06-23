Episode 137: Anne of Green Gables by Lucy Maude Montgomery

John J. Miller is joined by Haley Stewart to discuss Lucy Maude Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables.
The Seattle Soviet
‘What,” Marx asked, “is the Commune, that sphinx so tantalizing to the bourgeois mind?” In 1871 the Commune was the revolutionary government of Paris, a revolt against the newborn Third Republic of Adolphe Thiers. The communards, drawn from the ranks of city-dwelling laborers, overthrew the republican ... Read More
Statues and Limitations
Spasmodic attempts to remake the world invariably involve the throwing out of the good along with the bad. Our ongoing bout of statuary iconoclasm has proven no exception. The list of figures whose likenesses have been defaced now includes Abraham Lincoln, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, ... Read More
Research: One Group Spread 65 Percent of All COVID-19 Cases across US
Thousands of travelers carried the coronavirus from New York around the United States in early March, triggering most of the new cases that erupted nationwide. Read More
K Not Okay
V? W? U? L? As economists try to forecast what the economic recovery might look like after the lockdowns finally draw to a close, a more recent contender has been the K. And the K is not okay. Writing a couple of weeks ago in the Financial Times, Peter Atwater looked at the K in two main ways. First, he ... Read More
Thomas Jefferson Must Stand
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
Managing Violence
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, culture, language, and more. If you would like to subscribe to “The Tuesday” and get it in your in-box, follow this link. And now . . . After the Police The recent run of violence inside the hot zone of militia-occupied Seattle — a teenager ... Read More
Bill Barr Tears the Seamless Garment
Catholics, says Attorney General William Barr, “understand that only by transforming ourselves can we transform the world beyond ourselves.” Saccharine? Perhaps. But this remark from Barr’s now-infamous Notre Dame speech summarizes the faith of a man whose public Catholicism has for decades emphasized ... Read More
Deadly COVID Discrimination against the Elderly in Sweden
We have seen how the most vulnerable to death from COVID have been abused in this country with, for example, New York and other states' ordering infected COVID patients to be admitted to nursing homes, spreading the disease. But this is even more awful. Reports out of Sweden say that elderly COVID patients ... Read More
The Aircraft Carrier We Need
On April 24 the U.S. Navy announced that a fifth weapons elevator had been certified for use onboard the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). (A weapons elevator lifts munitions, such as bombs and missiles, from the storage area to the flight deck.) Six more elevators remain uncertified, requiring additional testing and ... Read More
Teddy Roosevelt Was a Great American
Now the cancel police have come for Teddy Roosevelt. A statue of TR on horseback that has stood at the front of the American Museum of Natural History since 1940 is going to be removed by the museum with the assent of New York City. The statue portrays two figures beside Roosevelt on foot, a Native American ... Read More
