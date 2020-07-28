Podcasts The Great Books

Episode 142: David Copperfield by Charles Dickens

Hosted by John J. Miller
David Copperfield by Charles Dickens (Penguin Classics/Amazon)

John J. Miller is joined by David Whalen of Hillsdale College to discuss Charles Dickens’s David Copperfield.

