Ninth Circuit Takings Ruling Is Ripe for Supreme Court Reversal

On Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit denied en banc review of a divided panel ruling (in Pakdel v. City of San Francisco) that held that a takings challenge was “unripe” because plaintiffs failed to avail themselves of a previously existing opportunity to apply for an exemption. But as Judge Daniel P. Collins (joined by eight other judges) explains in his dissent from the denial of rehearing, the panel majority, under the confused rubric of lack of finality, has instead imposed a requirement that takings plaintiffs exhaust state remedies. (The panel dissenter, Judge Carlos Bea, argued similarly.) Such a requirement “directly contravenes” the Supreme Court’s decision just last year in Knick v. Township of Scott and grossly misconceives the distinct finality requirement that remains from Williamson County Regional Planning Comm’n v. Hamilton Bank (1985).

An excerpt from Judge Collins’s dissent (underlining added):