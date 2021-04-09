Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Make Corruption Funny

Jimmy Kimmel has once again proven himself more than willing to be used as a political prop.

The “comedian’s” Thursday night interview with Hunter Biden is, to my eye, the most glaring example yet of a growing and insidious trend in American public life: the blending of important journalistic work — the task of, say, asking the son of the president about his role in what appears to be widespread familial corruption — and the work of a late-night television host.

From Hunter’s perspective, Kimmel’s show was the perfect venue to plug his new memoir, Beautiful Things. And the ever-obedient Kimmel didn’t …