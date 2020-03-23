News

Law & the Courts

New Jersey to Release Hundreds of Inmates to Slow Coronavirus Spread

By
Inmates at San Quentin state prison in San Quentin, Calif., June 8, 2012 (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)

New Jersey will release up to 1,000 inmates from jails this week as part of an effort to curb the outbreak of coronavirus, which continues to spread rapidly throughout the state.

New Jersey Chief Justice Stuart Rabner on Sunday signed the order to release the inmates temporarily, citing the “profound risk posed to people in correctional facilities arising from the spread of COVID-19.”

By 6 a.m. Tuesday, inmates who are serving jail sentences as a condition of probation or are serving time after a municipal court conviction will be released. On Thursday, inmates incarcerated for probation violations and low-level crimes such as disorderly conduct offenses will be released.

After the coronavirus health emergency is over, judges will conclude whether the sentences of the inmates should be commuted. The order affects all inmates of county jails across the state, but prosecutors may challenge the release of an inmate if they believe a release would pose a risk to the individual themselves or to the public safety.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey, which called for the action along with the Public Defender’s Office, praised the move in a statement, calling it a “landmark agreement” that embodies the principles of “compassion” and “looking out for all people’s well-being.”

Comments

“Unprecedented times call for rethinking the normal way of doing things, and in this case it means releasing people who pose little risk to their communities for the sake of public health and the dignity of people who are incarcerated,” ACLU New Jersey Executive Director Amol Singha said in a statement.

“It is inevitable that the virus will spread into the county jails and, when that happens, the health and well-being of inmates and jail staff members will be at tremendous risk,” Public Defender Joseph Krakora wrote in a Thursday letter to the chief justice. “It is therefore incumbent upon the criminal justice system to reduce our county jail populations to the extent possible without compromising public safety.”

Comments

Most Popular

World

The Catastrophe in Italy

By
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
World

The Catastrophe in Italy

By
The numbers in Italy keep getting worse, with nearly 800 fatalities on Saturday. Why is it so bad? Hopefully, what we are seeing is still a reflection of the situation prior to the national lockdown and at some point soon we’ll begin to see the effect of the quarantines. But the velocity of the disease has been ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Americans Need a Date Certain

By
The federal government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy, and it needs to have done it yesterday. Government action in response to the coronavirus is crippling our economy, destroying jobs, and risking a prolonged recession. The only thing that will stop the destruction is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Americans Need a Date Certain

By
The federal government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy, and it needs to have done it yesterday. Government action in response to the coronavirus is crippling our economy, destroying jobs, and risking a prolonged recession. The only thing that will stop the destruction is ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Let the Cruise Lines Sink

By
As you walk through empty aisles in the grocery store worried that your hours might be cut back at work and wondering how you’ll manage to keep paying your bills, it might seem preposterous to think that anyone in power would be worried whether you’ll be able to still go on a cruise. Luckily, the political ... Read More
NR PLUS Economy & Business

Let the Cruise Lines Sink

By
As you walk through empty aisles in the grocery store worried that your hours might be cut back at work and wondering how you’ll manage to keep paying your bills, it might seem preposterous to think that anyone in power would be worried whether you’ll be able to still go on a cruise. Luckily, the political ... Read More
Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More
Health Care

When Will It End?

By
Congressman Chip Roy (R., Texas) argued on the homepage Friday that the "government needs to make a decision about when we are going to free up the economy." From the true premises that uncertainty is bad for the economy and that an indefinite shutdown of social life is as uncertain as it gets, Roy makes the case ... Read More