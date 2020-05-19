News

Spotify Secures Exclusive Rights to Joe Rogan’s Massively Popular Podcast

Comedian Joe Rogan has signed a deal to air his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, exclusively on Spotify.

Rogan’s podcast currently receives tens of millions of downloads per month, and is currently available for free on YouTube and Apple’s podcast app. Spotify, a streaming services platform, offers listeners free access to content with ads, as well as an ad-free version for $10 a month.

Shares of Spotify shot up 11 percent, to as high as $179, upon news of the deal.

“Starting on September 1 the podcast will be available on Spotify as well as all platforms, and then at the end of the year it will move exclusively to Spotify,” Rogan wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Rogan’s agreement is defined as a “multiyear license agreement” that will allow the comedian to retain ownership of his work.

“Since its launch in 2009, the pioneering Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) has broken ground and built one of the most loyal and engaged fan bases in the world,” Spotify said in a statement. “Rogan brings his sensibilities as a stand-up comic to the show, and alongside dynamic and diverse guests, he fearlessly broaches far-ranging topics.”

Rogan has drawn criticism from mainstream pundist for hosting controversial guests on his program, including conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones.

The comedian said he would endorse Bernie Sanders if the Vermont senator won the Democratic primary. Sanders received backlash over the endorsement, with supporters dismayed by Rogan’s insistence that males should not be allowed to compete against females in athletics simply because they identify as women.

With the defeat of Sanders, Rogan said he would rather vote for President Trump than Joe Biden, who he has repeatedly argued is mentally unfit for the job.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Politics & Policy

Andrew Cuomo’s Reckless Choices

By
Bill de Blasio made terrible decisions as mayor of New York City. But as more reporting emerges about the catastrophic decisions made by New York’s governor, it’s possible Andrew Cuomo deserves even more blame than de Blasio for what the coronavirus has done to the tri-state area and consequently the ... Read More
Media

More ‘Believe Women’ Revisionism from Feminists

By
Susan Faludi explains in the New York Times that when feminists said we should “believe women,” they never meant that we should believe all women. Her op-ed goes wrong from its opening sentences: Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault, and conservatives are having a field day, exultant that they’ve ... Read More
Science & Tech

Good, Good, Good, Good News!

By
How often does a Monday morning bring four big pieces of good news? One: “Moderna Inc. on Monday said human subjects in a Phase 1 trial of a candidate Covid-19 vaccine produced immune responses that were a positive sign of the vaccine’s potential to prevent infection with the new coronavirus. . . . Two ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The ACLU’s Absurd Title IX Lawsuit

By
That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of altering its due-process standards is not headline news. That the ACLU is suing the federal government in the hope of weakening its due-process standards is headline news for the ages. Once more, the line between parody and reality has been ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory

By
Those sharing #Obamagate hashtags on Twitter would do best to avoid the hysterics we saw from Russian-collusion believers, but they have no reason to ignore the mounting evidence that suggests the Obama administration engaged in serious corruption. Democrats and their allies, who like to pretend that President ... Read More
Politics & Policy

A Question for Andy

By
Andy McCarthy writes: Senator Mitt Romney (R., Utah), the Trump nemesis and (voila!) current media darling, leads the pack railing about how Trump’s serial dismissal of IGs “chills the independence essential to their purpose.” This is the same constitutional illiteracy we heard throughout the Trump-Russia ... Read More
