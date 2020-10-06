Episode 263: A Campaign on Oxygen

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the president’s return to the White House and his worrying drop in the polls.
Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Charlie’s piece “Court-Packing Would Be the Very Tyranny Democrats Have Warned About”
• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “The Democrats Are Flirting with the Destruction of the Judiciary”
• Jim: Alexandra’s piece “A Rare Role Model in Politics”
Light items:
• Rich: NRI Buckley Gala
• Charlie: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
• Jim: Dark fall beer
Sponsor:
We the People — the Bradley Speaker Series
The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.