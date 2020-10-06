Episode 263: A Campaign on Oxygen

President Donald Trump stands on the Truman Balcony at the White House after returning from Walter Reed Medical Center, October 5, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the president’s return to the White House and his worrying drop in the polls.

Editors’ picks:

• Rich: Charlie’s piece “Court-Packing Would Be the Very Tyranny Democrats Have Warned About”

• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “The Democrats Are Flirting with the Destruction of the Judiciary”

• Jim: Alexandra’s piece “A Rare Role Model in Politics”

Light items:

• Rich: NRI Buckley Gala

• Charlie: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

• Jim: Dark fall beer

Sponsor:

We the People — the Bradley Speaker Series

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.