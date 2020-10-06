Podcasts The Editors

Episode 263: A Campaign on Oxygen

Hosted by Rich Lowry, Charles C.W. Cooke & Michael Brendan Dougherty
President Donald Trump stands on the Truman Balcony at the White House after returning from Walter Reed Medical Center, October 5, 2020. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

Today on The Editors, Rich, Charlie, and Jim discuss the president’s return to the White House and his worrying drop in the polls.

Editors’ picks:
• Rich: Charlie’s piece “Court-Packing Would Be the Very Tyranny Democrats Have Warned About
• Charlie: David Harsanyi’s piece “The Democrats Are Flirting with the Destruction of the Judiciary
• Jim: Alexandra’s piece “A Rare Role Model in Politics

Light items:
• Rich: NRI Buckley Gala
• Charlie: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
• Jim: Dark fall beer

Sponsor:
We the People — the Bradley Speaker Series

The Editors is hosted by Rich Lowry and produced by Sarah Schutte.

Most Popular

U.S.

Gavin Newsom’s Art of the Diversion

By
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
U.S.

Gavin Newsom’s Art of the Diversion

By
‘After watching last night’s debate,” said California governor Gavin Newsom, “this signing can’t come too soon.” Newsom is referring to Assembly Bill 3121, which he signed into law last Wednesday. He was, apparently, deeply repelled by Trump’s “refusal” to denounce white-supremacist groups, even ... Read More
Law & the Courts

To Save the Lie, Lie Some More

By
Slate's Mark Joseph Stern is upset by Justices Thomas and Alito, who have today issued a warning about a problem that has been obvious to everyone since at least 2015: https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1313110698201841665 By "jaw-dropping rant," Stern means that Thomas and Alito outlined calmly why it ... Read More
Law & the Courts

To Save the Lie, Lie Some More

By
Slate's Mark Joseph Stern is upset by Justices Thomas and Alito, who have today issued a warning about a problem that has been obvious to everyone since at least 2015: https://twitter.com/mjs_DC/status/1313110698201841665 By "jaw-dropping rant," Stern means that Thomas and Alito outlined calmly why it ... Read More
Music

Iconic Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

By
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist and founder of the eponymous rock group, died at age 65 on Tuesday of throat cancer. Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced the news in a Twitter post. "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous ... Read More
Music

Iconic Rock Guitarist Eddie Van Halen Dies at 65

By
Eddie Van Halen, legendary guitarist and founder of the eponymous rock group, died at age 65 on Tuesday of throat cancer. Van Halen's son Wolfgang announced the news in a Twitter post. "I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous ... Read More
Loading...